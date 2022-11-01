Fresco on the ceiling of the Visoki Decani Monastery in Serbia Serbia.com

There are numerous instances of phenomena that seem supernatural in some sense and are referred to by modern authors as divine powers in historical works. Nevertheless, among all of them, there are references to further oddities that not even the writers could define.

Nothing beats pictorial justifications of bizarre historical events, even though the reality of those texts only depends on one's religious beliefs. The same is true of the fresco shown above, which appears to present a fresh viewpoint on Jesus' crucifixion. The Decani Monastery in Visoki, Serbia, is where this fresco is located.

Construction on the King Stefan Deanski and Duan the Mighty's endowment had started in Kosovo and Metohija, southwest of Pe, in the long-gone year 1327. Frescoes from the monastery, one of the five Serbian landmarks on the UNESCO World Heritage List, have historically been regarded among Serbia's finest and best-preserved icons. However, one of them has been singled out and turned into the focus of countless scientific investigations and discussions.

The most renowned domestic and international media have pieces on Jesus Christ's Crucifixion. The moment the strange items were noticed on it, enormous attention and curiosity was sparked. Numerous scientists from all around the world have claimed that these artifacts are incontrovertible proof that once-alien visitors to Earth once existed because of their slightly unique appearance and extraterrestrial qualities.

"Visoki Dečani Monastery is famous for the bones which are kept inside it. Here is the rot-proof body of Stefan Dečanski, a rot-proof hand of St. Nikita Gotski from the 4th century, as well as the jaw which belonged to the St. Gregory Niski."

Most domestic specialists concur that it is about the heavenly bodies, despite the fact that certain scientists link the unusual things left and right from Jesus' head with the spaceships in which aliens used to go.

The small detail from the Fesco looking like a UFO Serbia.com

Serbian historians explain the artwork as a former artist's wish to depict the Sun and the Moon suffering as a result of Jesus' crucifixion in an unexpected way.

The peculiar method in which the heavenly bodies were displayed gave rise to a number of conspiracies that connected the Serbian monastery with extraterrestrial life.

From the fact that Visoki Deani is renowned for being a location where evidence of alien existence was discovered, to the spacecraft depicted in the paintings, and finally, included it in the list of the seven wonders of the world.

Even if all of the explanations have some merit, we must remain skeptical because this fresco is unique. Why wasn't this depicted in other frescos if Daniken's idea is, in fact, correct? Same goes for Specialists in religious arts, if that is named to be a heavenly body, why was it not presented in other religious paintings?