NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire

NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillion Image by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay

NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

What makes this asteroid so valuable, so expensive? They are everywhere in space, and several billion years ago they came dangerously close to wiping out our planet. The asteroid is constructed of materials similar to those that make up the core of our own planet. Forbes claims that Psyche may have a gold, nickel, and iron core that is worth 10,000 quadrillion dollars. The value of this asteroid is far greater than the $74 trillion current global economy. NASA has created a specific website where they explain the mission and the significance of the Psyche.

Deep within the terrestrial planets, including Earth, scientists infer the presence of metallic cores, but these lie unreachably far below the planets’ rocky mantles and crusts. The asteroid Psyche offers a unique window into these building blocks of planet formation and the opportunity to investigate a previously unexplored type of world. (Quote by NASA)

The space agency missed the scheduled launch window for NASA's mission earlier this year due to "mission development problems." The next year, an internal evaluation of "whether the mission will be able to overcome these challenges to successfully launch" was conducted.

JPL Director Laurie Leshin also said that she was ‘extremely proud of the Psyche team’, adding: “During this review, they have demonstrated significant progress already made toward the future launch date. I am confident in the plan moving forward and excited by the unique and important science this mission will return.”

The launch date has not been confirmed to be October 10, 2023. With high hopes, this could change the whole world for the better. This is the first time NASA will be exploring a planet made out of Iron.