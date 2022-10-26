What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?

Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacity Image by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay

Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.

The brain was once thought to have an exploration date of about 120 years, but a more recent study has proven that human brains are actually capable of living for far longer than that. Of all the human organs, the brain will age the least quickly.

This indicates that in the future, a human could transform into a "cyborg"—a term we use to describe a person who has artificial organs or body components in place of some natural ones, potentially extending life.

These nanobots will coexist with people, preserving and enhancing the environment so that people have more time to work on themselves. Scientists anticipate that thanks to the assistance of these nanobots, we will all be extremely fit, in contrast to many representations of future lives when everyone becomes sluggish and overweight.

Nanobots: robots on a nano scale Human Paragon

Along with other technological innovations that make our lives easier, such as smartphones, the technology we use now will become a part of who we are. The level of interaction with technology has surpassed that of people in generation Z's social behavior, demonstrating the generation's close relationship with technology and the rationale behind its eventual incorporation into our bodies.

Our skin pigment will begin to darken as a result of continued exposure to solar radiation, potentially resulting in the future when everyone has a similar skin tone. If we still haven't realized that racism is counterproductive by then, perhaps this adjustment will help put an end to it.

The new trend may also include bodily augmentations that alter appearances, such as altering the structure of the body or the shape of the head. Scientists believe that in the future, all that will be required for a medical checkup is a software update, much like what we do today with our phones.

What humans may look like in 1,000 years Image by Stefan Keller from Pixabay

Language barriers will soon become a thing of the past when the globe adopts a single language with numerous dialects, or perhaps we'll get far enough to employ telepathy.

Higher intellect is predicted to likewise leave judgment behind, making people appear increasingly identical to one another and only being distinguishable by names or perhaps even manufacturer's codes...