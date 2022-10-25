This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 Years

Picture of the famous Centennial Light and the camera that records the lightbulb live Centenniabulb

The bulb's history is pretty fascinating. The bulb was given to the fire station in 1901 with the goal of assisting firefighters in locating the lanterns when the oil ran out. Even for government organizations like fire departments, lightbulbs were still in the process of becoming widely used at the time.

The power grid infrastructures were still being built and some of them were quite weak, which meant that people and especially public services like the fire department could not rely on a poor electrical connection, especially during an emergency call. Electricity was still revolutionizing the world at this time.

The firemen never cut the bulb off because it was there in case of an emergency, therefore it continued to operate from generation to generation. Because it had burned for the longest time in recorded history, the lightbulb was given the name "Freak" and entered the Guinness World Records in 2010. Years earlier, the lightbulb had outlived its expected lifespan.

Since 1901, the lightbulb has hung on the same electrical cable inside the Livermore, California, fire station at 4555 East Street. Livermore is well known for producing cutting-edge military technology, but in the twenty-first century, it is also well known for creating the lightbulb.

This a question that is very frequently asked by most that encounter this story on the internet. In most cases with other such “weird” phenomenons, it is difficult to find proof, therefore you need to take the author’s word for it, but not in this case.

The lightbulb has become so popular that there is a 24/7 life feed within the fire department, hence the camera watching it, probably waiting for it to go out but many presume the camera will die before the lightbulb dies out.

Gif of the Lightbulb from the 27th of June 2015 Centenniabulb

As was previously noted, the bulb has burned for more than a million hours and is well past its expected lifespan. Many electricians and engineers have looked at the exact model of the lightbulb in order to come to a logical conclusion. The materials used in the bulb should have passed their due date. As no one is allowed to touch the light bulb or its connections, it is hard to understand what keeps this light going.

It was just permitted to be touched during the Vietnam War. Soldiers would come to touch the lights for good luck before setting sail for Vietnam. Under this light, the first several generations of firemen did the same thing. Before starting to put out a destructive fire, they would lovingly pet the bulb for luck.