Where Is the Spear That Killed Jesus?

Fresco by Fra Angelico, Dominican monastery at San Marco, Florence, showing the lance piercing the side of Jesus on the cross (c. 1440) Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain

In religion, everyone uses their own intuition to make decisions. This also applies to the death of Jesus. Some say that he was killed from the loss of blood due to the crucifixion. Others have come to the conclusion that the spear which killed Jesus Christ has been kept hidden from the public because those who think it delivered the fatal blow view the relic as being full of evil. Jesus had been speared by a Roman soldier, according to John 19:34.

Another contentious claim has been made in the literature, according to which Jesus was pierced by the spear after he had already died. However, Matthew claims that when Jesus was pierced by the spear, he screamed out in agony and then died.

“And another took a spear, and thrust it into His side, and out came water and blood.” (Quote from Matthew 27:49)

The existence of the spear itself is unknown, despite all the debates and disagreements. The addition of fake artifacts and relics that are created by the black market in order to be sold at a high price complicates matters even more. It gets to the point where we are unsure of which is real and which is phony or even if that is the spear that actually pierced Jesus.

A good example comes from Armenia, where a spearhead that is thought to be the Holy Lance is on display at the Museum Manoogian and kept in a reliquary that dates back to the 17th century. The artifact seems to be quite old, although the earliest written reference of it is from a text from the 13th century, leaving some 1,200 years unaccounted for. Another piece that may be the most plausible piece is in Vienna, hidden in the Vatican's secret stash of religious Artifacts.

Holy Lance of the Imperial Regalia in Vienna Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain

Some scholars dispute the veracity of the aforementioned incident, asserting that the holy spear or spear of destiny has been hidden for obvious reasons and has not been discovered. Therefore it is believed that all the spears which have been shown to the public are fake.

According to historical records, the spear had been discovered in 1492 below the dome of St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. The spear had been given to Pope Innocent VIII after the Turkish conquest of Constantinople. However, there is an issue as there are 1200 years unaccounted for where there is no mention of the spear. The Vatican declines to claim authenticity for any of the items when challenged about the provenance of the holy spear.