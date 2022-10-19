Man Stuck for the Past 70 Years in an Iron Box

An image of Paul Alexander at the age of 6 when he was first place in the iron lung and today at 78 years old History of Yesterday

Paul Alexander was just six years old when he was diagnosed with polio in the summer of 1952. The young boy's respiration was interrupted as a result, and he was immediately placed in an iron lung. He represents a dreadful time in human history when polio spread over the entire planet. Each day, this virus killed hundreds of individuals and rendered much more permanently crippled. The iron lung was the most effective treatment for this illness because there had been little progress in medical technology.

The coffin-like cabinet respirator, often known as the "iron lung," was the state-of-the-art in life support technology in the first half of the 20th century. At Boston Children's Hospital, a polio patient aged 8 received the first iron lung therapy in 1928.

This photograph shows an opened artificial respirator commonly known as the iron lung. Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain

The iron lung is typically a large horizontal cylinder in which a person is laid with their head protruding from a hole at the end of the cylinder, exposing their entire head (down to their voice box) to outside air, while the rest of their body is sealed inside the cylinder where air pressure is continuously cycled up and down to stimulate breathing.

Alexander immediately became ill and entered the house. His mother was aware of this since he already appeared to be dead. When she called the medical staff, they told her there was no room. It was best to just try to get better at home, which is what some people did.

But after five days, Alexander lost all motor control. He was also progressively losing the ability to breathe. Alexander awoke in an iron lung, surrounded by medical personnel, and he had no idea why his range of motion was restricted.

Squeezing air into his neck cavity helped Alexander develop the muscles necessary to force air past his vocal cords and into his lungs. His therapist made a three-minute "frog breathing" goal and said she would get him a pet if he achieved it.

Alexander Paul can no longer leave the iron lung, bound for life Mitch Summers/YouTube

Over several years, Alexander developed his breathing techniques and was eventually able to spend a few hours each day outside the iron long. He hasn't been able to do this for a long because of his advanced age, which will keep him in the iron lung for the remainder of his days. Even so, he makes an effort to have fun every day.

“My story is an example of why your past or even your disability does not have to define your future,” he says, adding, “No matter where you’re from or what your past is, or the challenges you could be facing. You can truly do anything. You just have to set your mind to it, and work hard. I had never given up, and I never will” (Quote by Paul Alexander)

An intriguing fact is that Alexander picked up the new breathing method after first learning how to type on a keyboard. He would hold a long straw in his hand and use it to type his ideas on the computer. Despite the iron lung's effectiveness at the time, many kids like Alexander did not make it. Some people claim that his strength of will saved him.

A YouTuber named Mitch Summers had actually made a very interesting video with Alexander where he interviewed him and also showcased how his life is inside the Iron Lung.

Due to his age and other health issues, Alexander has not left the iron lung in many years and will never leave it until he has taken his last breath. Despite his physical limitations, he has learned how to appreciate life and love every day that is given to him.