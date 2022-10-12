12 Siblings Break Record With a Combined Age of 1,058 Years

Today, the close-knit clan, composed of Modesto and Martina's seven sons and five daughters, spans between 76 and 98 years of age. Guinness World Records

The Hernandez-Perez family managed to remain united in spite of everything that had happened over the 20th and 21st century. With a staggering cumulative age of 1,058 years 249 days, the Hernández-Pérez family has shattered the record for the greatest combined age of 12 surviving siblings.

The genesis of it all was Modesto Hernández and Martina Pérez, a devoted couple who now live in Moya, Gran Canaria, where their twelve children were born and nurtured. Jose was born on December 30, 1924, the first of his siblings and the oldest son of Modesto and Martina. His brother Alejandro was born on January 11, 1926, two years after he was.

The 12 siblings in 1946 Guinness World Records

Then, as they received their first sister, the two brothers watched as their family tree continued to grow. Both Juan and Carmen were born in the summer of 1928, in June. Rosario Ofelia, Martina's second daughter, was born the following year. Rosario was created on June 15th, 1930.

It is said that one of the reasons the family has survived for so long is because they were able to avoid the effects of war and other health risks since they resided on a Spanish island. The majority of the family members have not been traveling much, which has also decreased the chance of mortality.

Between 1932 and 1946, the Hernández-Pérez clan had more children added to their ranks:

Amanda (b. 10 September 1932)

Modesto (b. 22 February 1934)

Angela (b. 14 July 1936)

Francisco (b. 21 August 1938)

Gloria Hortensia (b. 13 May 1941)

Miguel (b. 3 June 1943)

Luis (b. 4 April 1946)

When the family's total age of 1,058 years and 249 days was confirmed in September, they also beat the world record. The siblings still all reside on the same island, and they have stated that since receiving media attention, they have become more together than ever. They are also being practical because they are aware that their due date is rapidly approaching.

65 members of the Hernández-Pérez family Guinness World Records

What is most impressive is the big family picture with 65 members. Among the 12 siblings, there were the children, grandchildren, and even grand grandchildren. They have been saying that since all the attention they have received from the media, they have been closer than ever.