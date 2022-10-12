The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22

Pebbles became the world's oldest dog earlier on this year Guinness World Records

Pebbles, the Toy Fox Terrier who held the record for the oldest dog living , has sadly passed away. Pebbles quietly died away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST at her Taylors, South Carolina, home from natural causes with her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory by her side.

Only this year has Pebbles' age as the oldest living dog in the world been officially acknowledged. When Pebbles' owners heard the news, they realized their dog was actually older and acted like a dog chasing a squirrel. Guinness had originally recognized a 21-year-old chihuahua named TobyKeith as the oldest living dog in April.

Pebbles' owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, provided a record of their animal. According to the press statement, the little miniature fox terrier was born on March 28, 2000. According to Guinness, Pebbles had "a long and happy life." Over the course of her life, she raised 32 puppies. Julie Gregory, who operates a Pebbles-specific Instagram account, released details regarding the passing of her pet, whom she referred to as a once-in-a-lifetime partner.

On rare occasions, such at the celebration of her 22nd birthday, the Gregory family would let Pebbles enjoy indulgences like a plate of ribs. According to Julie, giving her puppy lots of love and care was the key to her pup's long life.

According to Gregory in the statement, the 4-pound terrier enjoyed trying different cuisines and listening to country music. Numerous gorgeous ensembles, including a festive pumpkin helmet and a pink dress, were included in her wardrobe and were captured on Instagram.

“It was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member,” Gregory wrote. “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.”

Pebbles will be remembered for her love of summer, her enjoyment of country music, and, of course, for holding the world record.