The Map Which Convinced Abraham Lincoln To End Slavery

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AknT4_0iUjKCjc00
Slave Population US year 1860Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain

Slavery has pretty much brought out the worst in humanity. This was a period of time that brought the worst out of American society, but it also took one great American leader to put an end to the xenophobia that took place during the 17th century. It should be the goal of humanity to be free from any restrictions and to be capable of coming to your own sane conclusions. It is extremely disappointing that it took so long for slavery to be permanently abolished, but we must show Abraham Lincoln respect because he was the one to take the first step in that direction.

However, it was not just his own initiative, but the map that helped him realize what slavery was doing to the United States. The map was created by the United States (US) Coast survey in 1861 and it was created on the basis of a census report from 1860. The map represents all of the states in America based on the percentage of slaves they housed within them. Creating such a map was not necessarily in the agency’s job description.

On December 20, 1860, Abraham Lincoln was chosen to lead the United States of America. He had stated that he would not tamper with the American institution of slavery throughout his election campaign. He changed his mind and contradicted what he had previously said after taking a look at this chart, which clearly shows how severe slavery was in America.

Since the country's founding, this guy served as its sixteenth president. He is highly renowned for both ending slavery and maintaining the Union during the American Civil War, in addition to the former. Sadly, despite all of his successes and good actions, he was slain in Washington, D.C., in 1865.

According to historical accounts referred to by History of Yesterday, the map was crucial towards his decision to abolish slavery within the United States: "Lincoln was looking at the large population of slaves around Texas and he just could not believe his eyes that these numbers (percentages) were actually right. Upon checking the validity of the map something clicked for him."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3001Ys_0iUjKCjc00
Legend presented on the map explaining the levels of slavery in each stateWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain

Some of the states presented on the map had a very high percentage of the population only made up of slaves. Interestingly enough, the population of Washington was made up of 92.3% of slaves and the rest just white people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLWHI_0iUjKCjc00
92.3% of Washington state population was made up of slaves.Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain

The region shown in the figure above is where the majority of cotton plantations and fields were found in America. These were also the locations where the majority of slaves were kept. Despite knowing where the snake's head was, Lincoln was unable to cut it without getting bitten.

