Mummified Corpses of Saints Used To Be Placed in the Beds of Diseased Royalty

Augustins - San Diego de Alcala en extase devant la croix - Murillo - D 1846 1 Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain

Medieval history is full of "wonders of medicine". From eating poisonous plants to sleeping with corpses of saints they would have tried anything, especially during a time when religion was also used as a political system. Since ancient times, it was believed that the remains of saints still hold a lot of power, despite their souls departing their corpses. In fact, they believed it so much that, not only have they mummified their corpses, but got to the extreme where they would place them in the bed of sick royalties in the hopes that a magic healing aura would do a miracle.

After his death, Fray Diego de Alcalá, a Spanish Franciscan lay brother, was canonized as a result of the "miracle" of one of these bed bodies. Fray Diego de Alcalá's miraculous remains were allegedly endowed with healing powers. In real life, Fray Diego was a missionary serving with a troop that established a camp in the recently acquired Canary Islands. He had a reputation for being a skilled healer during his time in service, which included his work in Rome in 1450 during an epidemic there when he spent several months "healing" the sick.

“The legend surrounding St. Diego's death provides an important clue,” wrote Álvaro Pascual Chenel and Ángel Rodríguez Rebollo in a 2014 paper .

“He is said to have died from an infection from an abscess, but his corpse, instead of emitting a foul odor, as would be expected, remained incorrupt, did not undergo rigor mortis, and continued to exude a pleasant fragrance.” (Quote by Ángel Rodríguez Rebollo)

The friar's enigmatically enticing scent was being admired by none other than King Henry IV of Castile just two weeks after his passing. Following tales of Fray Diego's miracles and having himself fallen from a horse and hurt his arm, the monarch was persuaded to see the body. Apparently, a little skin-to-skin contact while they held hands healed him of his condition.

Older accounts include a second miraculous event that happened after the corpse was elevated to sainthood and became Saint Diego; Chenel and Rebollo refer to this as the Healing of Don Carlos, Prince of Asturias. Don Carlos suffered terrible injuries after taking a horrific fall down a staircase, and "the most renowned doctors and surgeons in the land" were unable to provide a cure.

King Philip II of Spain, who was regarded as virtually dead, made a sort of Hail Mary move by requesting that the body of St. Diego be brought to lie on the sickbed next to Don Carlos. Being a devoted Catholic with a "holy thirst for relics," the monarch was no stranger to sacred artifacts, according to historian Maria Cuervo. His personal collection included twelve skeletons, more than one hundred skulls, and thousands of saints' bones.

“That night while the Prince was asleep, the Saint appeared to him,” quoted Chenel and Rebollo. “And he said to the Prince: ‘trust the Lord and you will recover your health,’ … and after a few hours the prince woke up… and so it was, that the saint healed him, or more precisely, brought him back to life…” (Quote by Álvaro Pascual Chenel and Ángel Rodríguez Rebollo)

King Charles II of Spain, sometimes known as Parsnip Guy, was also referred to as El Hechizado (the Bewitched) because of the numerous medical issues he dealt with during his life. While he attributed some of their (mostly unsuccessful) treatment to sleeping with human remains, it is anticipated that many of his ailments were brought on by historical royal inbreeding (which is always a bad idea, even in the face of trying to repopulate the planet).

Thankfully, those times have passed away, and with them, the trend of sleeping with mummified corpses also died, at least for the people who were looking for a healing miracle. Such actions were very much focused on strong religious believes and also the desperation of running out of options.