Man Took Selfie Whilst Volcano Erupted

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWzfg_0iQLQpUf00
Man takes selfie, when the volcano behind him erupts. He made it out alive.Reddit/Damnthatsinteresting

One of the most important aspects of 21st-century culture has become photos. Since the evolution of photography from paintings and portraits, we managed to better embed our experiences and offer more color to life stories. The saying “a picture is worth a thousand words” has the best meaning with this incident as no one would probably believe this if there was no photo to justify it.

A man in Japan took a selfie of his life. The Japanese photographed himself at the very moment when a volcano erupted behind him. The man had climbed near the summit of Mount Nakadake, one of the five peaks of Mount Aso. Mount Aso is the largest active volcano in Japan, as well as one of the largest in the entire world.

“When I was looking through [my camera], the white smoke turned black, and after about three seconds, I heard a swooshing sound,” the man told RKK, in comments translated by Google. “I was scared. I never thought I would encounter such a thing.”

What happened? Amazing selfie of a man who appears to be somewhat astonished as a massive volcano erupts behind him. The Japanese watched as ash and volcanic debris fell on him and then ducked behind a large boulder. Fortunately, the Japanese were able to descend the mountain without incident.

Almost a year ago, a volcano erupted in Japan on the main southern island of Kyushu. The eruption sent plumes of ash 2.2 miles high and no one would imagine that someone would be on the volcano upon eruption, let alone get out alive. Since the incident, the selfie has become one of the most trending photos on the famous platform Reddit.

This could arguably be one of the most courageous and amazing photos in the history of photography, as far as selfies go. The fact that the man got away unharmed is a bit of a miracle as from a distance, the eruption was described by locals to be quite violent. The Mount Aso eruption serves as a sobering reminder of how little people are compared to other living things and how quickly natural forces might completely destroy us.

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge that is looking to educate users with the correct information. Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

