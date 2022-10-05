What Is Behind the World’s Heaviest Door?

1979 shows a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory employee opening the world's heaviest hinged door Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

After searching for a long time, our ancestors discovered a natural refuge that had existed in the shape of a cave for millions of years. The natural walls that make up this protective construction are characterized as being built of natural materials and serving as a shelter from predators and foes. Doors have traditionally provided security and insulation for the warmth inside buildings or houses. Despite what some people may have you believe, this technology is not as ancient as you might imagine.

Egyptian tomb drawings discovered more than 4,000 years ago include the earliest known history of doors. The door was initially invented in central Egypt, although no one is certain who made it.

Bank vaults include some of the heaviest doors in modern history that guard enormous amounts of money and even priceless jewelry valued at millions. Despite this, the world's heaviest door can be located in a laboratory and not a bank.

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory houses a behemoth of a door weighing in at 44 tones (97,000 pounds) with a thickness of 2.5 meters (8 feet) and width of 3.6 meters (11.8 feet). You would think that such a heavy door would require a huge person to open, but due to the ingenious technology hidden in the door's hinges, it only takes one person to open.

So what is behind the door? What is so priceless that it requires such a sizable fortress to safeguard it? Funny enough, the door's purpose is to shield the outside world from the laboratory's contents rather than the other way around.

For many years, several metals and other materials have been tested at the neuronal level at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The Rotating Target Neutron Source-II (RTNS-II), the most powerful source of continuous fusion neutrons in the world, is protected by the door. It was utilized by researchers from all over the world to examine the characteristics of metals and other substances that could be found deep inside the fusion power plants that are anticipated to be built in the twenty-first century.

Due to the high radiation content of this technology, a door this big and thick is necessary to prevent radiation from escaping the lab and reaching the outside world.