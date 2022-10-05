Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor

Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years ago Pixabay/Cocoparisienne

Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.

If you had paid attention in science class, you would have learned that blue eyes are a recessive gene, which means that two copies of the gene are required for the color to show. All living blue-eyed individuals on the earth today have a genetic mutation that occurred between 6,000 and 10,000 years ago to blame for their eye color. It is neither good nor bad to have blue eyes instead of brown eyes. It is one of a handful of mutations, such as those that impact a person’s baldness, freckles, beauty spots, and hair color, that neither increase nor decreases their likelihood of living.

This was discovered by Professor Hans Eiberg of the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine. Professor Eiberg’s fascinating prediction that the human organism would continue to develop is based on this study and other others that had been conducted with a focus on the human genome:

“it simply shows that nature is constantly shuffling the human genome, creating a genetic cocktail of human chromosomes and trying out different changes as it does so.” (Quote by Professor Hans Eiberg)

All of our ancestors had brown eyes at first, but due to a mutation in the OCA2 gene in our chromosomes, humans now have a variety of eye colors. It is probable that blue-eyed individuals had a single ancestor given that between 8% and 10% of people worldwide have the color. Who is this unique ancestor, though, is presumably what everyone wants to know.

Peter Ralph, a student at the Southern California institution USC Dornsife, employed arithmetic, statistics, and data analysis of genetic data in 2013 to learn about human demography and evolution. The problem is that if we assume that there were two or more forebears who shared the same gene, the arithmetic does not work out.

“The fact that everyone has two parents means that the number of ancestors for each individual doubles every generation. By using basic mathematics, we can calculate that ten generations ago each individual had a thousand ancestors, and 20 generations ago they had a million, and so on. But when we get to 40 generations ago, in the time of Charlemagne, we arrive at a trillion ancestors and that is a problem because we now have more ancestors than there were people. Thus one can deduce that a lot of those ancestors must be the same person.” (Quote by Peter Ralph)

Thus, it is near impossible to say who this ancestor could be. Despite all the data and research, until more concrete evidence comes to light, this is still an argument to be debated.