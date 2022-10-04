Man Became Richest Person in the World With $92 Quadrillion

The Pennsylvania PR executive’s account balance had swelled to not just a six or seven figure sum, but a ridiculous 17-figure sum YouTube/TomoNewsUS

A guy in America unexpectedly received $92 quadrillion, making him the richest person in the planet for a very brief period of time. When Chris Reynolds checked into his PayPal account in July 2013, he discovered that he had been mistakenly credited with an enormous sum of money.

The Pennsylvania PR executive's account balance had increased to a preposterous $92,233,720,368,547,800, a 17-figure sum instead of simply a six or seven-figure number.

Chris experienced a glitch in his PayPal account.

He was the sole quadrillionaire on Earth and the owner of $92 quadrillion, with some left over. As a result, he temporarily held the title of the world's richest person. He was actually a million times wealthier than Carlos Slim, the $67 billion telecom tycoon from Mexico.

Previously, the most he had ever made on PayPal was "a little over $1,000" selling a set of vintage BMW tires on eBay. Quite literally a wheeler-dealer. Unfortunately for him, PayPal quickly realized what had happened and corrected the problem. That's more than 337,000 times more than Elon Musk's entire net worth.

When asked what he would have done with this incredible amount of money, his first response was: “I’d want to pay down the US’ national debt. That’s been really bugging me."

At the time of writing, the US national debt stands at $30 trillion, so rest assured Chris would definitely have had some cash left over to spend on himself after solving the financial crisis.

And what would the rest of his money go towards, you ask?

"I’m just a modest man. I would want to buy something for myself," he said."Maybe the Philadelphia Phillies, if I found a good deal. The rest of it, I’d invest, because that’s what my father-in-law would want me to do."

What is more amusing is the fact that PayPal itself does not have this kind of money to give out, let alone any other company or entity in the world.