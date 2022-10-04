Why do Some People Remember Their Dreams Whilst Others Don’t?

How many times have you woken up in the morning wishing you'd remember your dream, but you couldn't? Pixabay/Claudio_Scott

Dreams are still a strange realm that scientists are trying to figure out. Many hypotheses say that our dreams are linked with our consciousness, which is why many dreams feel familiar, despite being a strange place. This is at least what does that are lucky enough to remember what they have dreamed about say.

The following two findings were made by Perrine Ruby, an Inserm researcher at the Lyon Neuroscience Research Center: "high dream recallers" have twice as many times of wakefulness during sleep as "low dream recallers," and their brains are more sensitive to noise both while they are awake and asleep.

This study tried to determine which brain regions distinguish high from low dream recallers, albeit it does not address why we dream. They monitored the spontaneous brain activity of 41 individuals while they were awake and sleeping using Positron Emission Tomography (PET).

The volunteers were divided into two groups: 20 "low dream recallers," who reported 2 dreams on average per month, and 21 "high dream recallers," who remembered dreams on an average of 5.2 mornings each week. High dream recallers had increased spontaneous brain activity in the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) and temporo-parietal junction (TPJ), regions of the brain involved in directing attention toward external stimuli, both while awake and sleeping.

“This may explain why high dream recallers are more reactive to environmental stimuli, awaken more during sleep, and thus better encode dreams in memory than low dream recallers. Indeed the sleeping brain is not capable of memorizing new information; it needs to awaken to be able to do that,” (Quote by Perrine Ruby)

Another important factor is the REM (rapid eye movement) cycle of sleep. The average person gets around 4 to 6 hours of REM sleep and studies have shown that during this period of REM, the ability to make memories is impaired. This usually occurs more with people that are having trouble falling asleep or those that are restless sleepers.