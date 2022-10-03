What Did Jesus Christ Look Like?

Depiction of Jesus from the Shroud of Turin Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain

Despite the fact that each religion tends to represent Jesus Christ differently (with minor variations between them), how true to life are the images we have of him today? According to the Gospels, Jesus was born in Bethlehem between the years of six and four B.C. He is claimed to have spent most of his early years in Egypt before relocating to Nazareth, in modern-day Israel.

According to Joan Taylor's study, a professor of theology at King's College London, the Gospel makes no reference to Jesus Christ's outward appearance. The clothing he wore is just briefly mentioned. The lecturer also points out how intriguing it is that no one was sufficiently intrigued by Jesus's presence to record it. It's conceivable that such texts existed but were destroyed throughout time.

More intriguingly, Moses and David's physical attributes are portrayed in great detail, giving the impression that they were both gorgeous men. We would anticipate that someone must have also noted down the physical appearance of Jesus Christ as other minor but nonetheless, significant personalities in the Bible have a short mention of their physical description.

Professor Taylor had always been particularly interested in how Jesus Christ appeared, and in order to provide a more authentic representation, she collaborated with archaeologists and other theological specialists to examine historical manuscripts from the time Jesus was in Egypt.

Based on the research, it was determined that Jesus was more accurately estimated to be 5.5 feet tall, which was still regarded as an average high. An extremely masculine appearance with dark eyes, short black hair, and a very complicated skin tone. The hair length is based on what the majority of men were wearing at the time since hair lice were a major issue. The artist Bas Uterwijk created this photorealistic depiction of Jesus.

The Gospels also reveal that Jesus was a carpenter who worked long hours and had a meager diet. Because of the nature of his profession and his bad nutrition, scholars surmised that he was a slender but strong guy. Maybe the Gospel writers didn't pay much attention to preserving such characteristics since Jesus was so unremarkable looking compared to the people around him.

Based on Joan Taylor's discoveries and research, artists have endeavored to create a more authentic representation of Jesus Christ. In her 2018 book "What Did Jesus Look Like?", Joan Taylor introduces a novel and intriguing notion.

The idea depicts a man with a strong body who has put in a lot of effort during his life. The artist didn't pay much attention to the face because Jesus is seen putting his head down in this illustration, hiding his face. The absence of information on the features of the face likely led to this decision. Another way to look at this issue is the Shroud of Turin. According to some, the man's shadow is Jesus of Nazareth, and the cloth on top is the shroud used to bury him after his crucifixion.