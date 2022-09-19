Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan

Andrei Tapalaga

Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in Japan

All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.

In 7/1 BC, Jesus was born in Bethlehem. Like many other religious leaders of the day, he devoted his life to preaching after being baptized by John the Baptist. The Jewish authorities began to fear him because of his ability to amass a sizable following and because of the themes he preached (calls for peace and fraternity, particularly among the poor). He was thus sent to the Roman authorities and crucified under the direction of Pontius Pilate, the Roman ruler of the area. Jesus passed away in Jerusalem in 26/36 AD as a result. The early Church was established by Jesus' disciples because they began to disseminate his message after starting to believe that he had risen from the dead.

The strange theory or myth that attests to Jesus being buried in Japan focuses on the idea that Jesus did not die on the cross at Golgotha, but his younger brother Isukiri. Instead, Jesus made his way across Siberia to the northern Japanese province of Mutsu. He changed his name to Torai Tora Daitenku after he arrived. According to the myth, Jesus started farming rice. In addition, he wed Miyuko, a young Japanese woman, and they had three daughters close to where Shing is now. He passed away at the age of 106 in Shing. The burial of Torai Tora Daitenku, also known as Jesus Christ, is where the bones of Jesus were gathered and interred.

Crosses mark site (Shingō) said to be the grave of Christ and his brotherHistory of Yesterday

A burial in Shing is allegedly supposed to contain the ear of Jesus' brother Isukiri and a strand of hair from his mother Mary. This grave is located close to the reputed resting place of Jesus Christ. A sign posted next to the purported tomb of Jesus summarises the entire narrative:

“When Jesus Christ was 21 years old, he came to Japan and pursued knowledge of divinity for 12 years. He went back to Judea at age 33 and engaged in his mission. However, at that time, people in Judea would not accept Christ’s preaching. Instead, they arrested him and tried to crucify him on a cross. His younger brother, Isukiri casually took Christ’s place and ended his life on the cross. Christ, who escaped the crucifixion, went through the ups and downs of travel, and again came to Japan. He settled right here in what is now called Herai Village, and died at the age of 106. On this holy ground, there is dedicated a burial mound on the right to deify Christ, and a grave on the left to deify Isukiri. The above description was given in a testament by Jesus Christ.”

The exact origin of this theory or myth is unknown. Some locals from Japan say that the claims started in 1933 when some ancient Hebrew documents about Jesus and his death in Japan were discovered. Despite thinking this may be a myth, there are over 20,000 pilgrims that visit the burial place every year.

The documents stating this theory had been lost in time after World War II. Some say that they have been sized by Japanese authorities before the war broke out and got destroyed during the war, but something like this would be mentioned in other parts of the world if it were true. That is why many scholars tend to not give much attention to this theory.

