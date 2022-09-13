Princeton’s Secret Experiment: Making a Phone Out of Cat

Thanks to this experiment the cochlear implant was invented, or better said thanks to the cat sacraficed in the name of science. Cocoparisienne/Pixabay

This may sound like quite a strange experiment, but in fact, is true and fitting the early 20th century scientific experiments. During that era, the word "ethical" was not considered in science experiments as it was all in the name of science. According to the Mudd Manuscript Library Blog, Professor Ernest Glen Wever and Researcher Charles William Bray converted a live cat into a functional telephone.

The experiment took place in 1929 at Princeton University. The idea of the experiment was to test how sound is perceived by the auditory nerve. You may ask why a cat? Well, cats are known for their very sharp hearing that can detect the highest pitches that usually would not be picked up by humans. The experiment remained known in history as the "Weaver and Bray Phenomenon", as per the scientific paper they have published in 1934 describing the procedure as well as what they discovered.

The cat was sedated and her skull was open in order to access the auditory nerve. The nerve was linked to one end of a telephone line, which was connected to a telephone receiver on the other. Bray would talk into the cat's ears as Wever listened from a soundproof room 50 feet away through the receiver. At this time, it was widely believed that the frequency of a sensory nerve's response is connected to the stimulus's strength. The frequency or pitch of the sound perceived by the ear should increase as it becomes louder, according to the auditory nerve.

When Bray increased the pitch of the sound, the frequency of the sound Wever heard also increased. . This experiment demonstrated a correlation between the frequency of the sound and the frequency of the auditory nerve response. Wever and Bray conducted further trials under various situations to further confirm their results. The telephone receiver made no sound when the cable was positioned on organs and nerves other than the auditory nerve.

In a similar experiment, they actually restricted the blood circulation to the cat's head to see if this would cease the transmission of sound from the receiver, and as expected it did. From the many interviews that Bray and Wever had given, they stated that they were never interested in the practical use of their results, but more in the methodology of the experiments as nothing like that was ever performed.

From their findings through these experiments, Wever and Bray were awarded the first Howard Crosby Warren Medal of Society by the Society of Experimental Psychologists in 1936.