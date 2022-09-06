Vampire With Sickle Around Her Throat To Stop Rising From the Dead Discovered

The 'vampire' was found with a sickle across her neck Mirosław Blicharski/ Nicolaus Copernicus University

Since the early 17th century, vampire lore has been postulated. Eastern European folklore gave rise to these monsters that resembled bats in appearance. The vampire lore didn't become widely known in the West until much later, up to this point.

Professor Poliński said: "The sickle was not laid flat but placed on the neck in such a way that if the deceased had tried to get up the head would have been cut off or injured.”

A group from Nicolaus Copernicus University led by Professor Dariusz Poliski discovered the bones of what archaeologists believe to be a female vampire from the 17th century.

Professor Poliński said: "Other ways to protect against the return of the dead include cutting off the head or legs, placing the deceased face down to bite into the ground, burning them, and smashing them with a stone.”

Due to the belief that vampires might rise from the dead, historical records indicate that similar burial customs were practiced in Poland and other Eastern European nations. However, such burial customs that "prevent" the dead from rising from the dead have roots in Roman culture. Children from the Roman era were buried with a rock in their mouths so they could not rise from their graves, according to evidence that has been uncovered.

How true the fact that this is the actual corpse of a vampire is still questioned by experts, however, one thing is for sure, the citizens who buried this corpse were truly afraid of vampires. These legends brought a lot of paranoia that drove citizens within European countries to take measures, especially religious fanatics who saw vampires as some sort of devils.