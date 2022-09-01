Royal Dutches Built the World’s Most Dangerous Garden

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojBiU_0heTE6ua00
Entrance to the Poison Garden that warns every visitor of the risks lurking behind the iron gatesWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain

The saying “curiosity killed the cat” goes very well in defining curiosity in general, especially in describing the psychological phenomenon of being attracted by danger. Common logic of the human mind would tell people to stay away from a place that can kill them, but the human mind is more complicated and it is enticed by curiosity to discover, even if it may be the last.

Alnwick Garden, commonly known as Poison Garden around the world, is considered to be the most poisonous garden in the world, holding over 100 species of exotic plants from around the globe that have the capability to kill a horse.

Even the signs for those that dare to enter the poisonous garden describe that all visitors are prohibited from smelling, touching, or tasting any of the plants. They even mention that some visitors who are more sensible tend to faint from inhaling toxic fumes.

“The Alnwick Garden plays host to the small but deadly Poison Garden — filled exclusively with around 100 toxic, intoxicating, and narcotic plants. The boundaries of the Poison Garden are kept behind black iron gates, only open on guided tours. Visitors are strictly prohibited from smelling, touching, or tasting any plants, although some people still occasionally faint from inhaling toxic fumes while walking in the garden.” (Info taken from The Alnwick Garden website)

Some people may question, what diabolic mind created this garden? In 1995, Jane Percy the new Duchess of Northumberland (a county in northeastern England that stretches to the border with Scotland). With this title, she also received the Alnwick Castle. Her husband had a desire to reinstate the royal garden, which at the time was a disused commercial foresty boasting rows and rows of Christmas trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cs4Py_0heTE6ua00
The Duchess of Northumberland, Jane Percy, officiating at a Battle of Britain parade in Alnwick on 16 September 2018Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain

The dutches did not only want to rebuild the royal garden, but she wanted to create the most unique garden in the world. That is why she hired a team of the best gardeners in the world, including Jacques Wirtz, a landscape architect who has worked with the Tuileries in Paris.

Most people when they think of plants, they think of healing as most medicine is created from plants, but the Dutches wanted a garden of plants that could kill instead of heal. She wanted to attract children to spend more time in nature with a garden that could potentially kill them.

“I thought, ‘This is a way to interest children. Children don’t care that aspirin comes from a bark of a tree. What’s really interesting is to know how a plant kills you, and how the patient dies, and what you feel like before you die.” (Quote by Dutches Jane Percy)

With this inclination to educate children, the Dutches even decided to grow a variety of drugs, from cocaine to cannabis. Not only is her royal highness growing drugs, but she also teaches kids about them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 43

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge that is looking to educate users with the correct information. Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

N/A
86860 followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

Vampire With Sickle Around Her Throat To Stop Rising From the Dead Discovered

The 'vampire' was found with a sickle across her neckMirosław Blicharski/ Nicolaus Copernicus University. Since the early 17th century, vampire lore has been postulated. Eastern European folklore gave rise to these monsters that resembled bats in appearance. The vampire lore didn't become widely known in the West until much later, up to this point.

Read full story
23 comments
Chicago, IL

After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2

Lucille Chalifoux hiding her face in shame after putting up her children for sale, Chicago, 1948Rare Historical Photos. The recession that the world is facing now is not near as bad as the previous one, especially the one after World War II when people were literally forced to sell their children. Although the United States did not face as much damage as other countries, it has spent a lot helping the allies and military investments. The economy got so out of balance that the people in the lower social class simply could not afford to have children. It was also the high unemployment rate that brought people to the brink of poverty. Many soldiers that came back from the war were not able to find work or support their families.

Read full story
93 comments

Who Wrote the Bible?

The more we search historical records, the more questions are raisedIgor Link/Pixabay. One if not the biggest question in all religions that follow the bible is, who exactly wrote it? Many theories have risen over centuries by scholars who tried to answer this question, but only more questions have been brought up. This issue focuses specifically on the Hebrew Bible, or as Christians know it the Old Testament.

Read full story
1040 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 Months

Beulah Hunter in her 9th month of pregnancyHistory of Yesterday. Post-term or late-term pregnancies are not something unusual if we are talking about a few days, tops a week, but having a baby overdue over 100 days is something only once recorded in human history. Taking into consideration that a normal pregnancy lasts on average between 259 days (37 weeks) to 287 days (41 weeks), having a pregnancy carry on for 375 days is a whole different story.

Read full story
76 comments
Washington State

The Biggest Moth in the World Just Migrated for the First Time to the US

Big moth-er: Butterfly keeper Heather Prince holds one of Chester Zoo's newly emerged Atlas Moths, the largest moth species in the worldDaily Mail. The Atlas moths, one of the world’s largest moths in the world has been officially reported in the US for the first time. originating from the tropical forests of Asia, entomologists are still scratching their heads as they do not understand how it’s made its way to America.

Read full story
81 comments

Fish With Transparent Head Discovered at the Bottom of the Ocean

The barreleye fish has extremely light-sensitive eyes that can rotate within a transparent, fluid-filled shield on its head.Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. The barreleye fish is quite a rare sight that many scientists thought to have gone extinct. This is another fish that roams in the twilight zone of the ocean or the deepest part where barely any light makes it. Due to its extremely sensitive eyes, the fish has very little light to see, and this is the reason why it lurks near the bottom of the ocean.

Read full story
114 comments

350 Million Trees Planted in Only 12 Hours in 1,000 Different Places

Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed plants a tree as part of the reforestation projectFDRE Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia. In 2019 a world record was set by the Ethiopian government when they planted a little over 350 million trees in 12 hours. Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia launched the tree-planting exercise as part of his Green Legacy Initiative, which is taking place in 1,000 sites across the country.

Read full story
11 comments

Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.

Read full story
1739 comments

The Woman Who Lived Alone on an Island for 18 Years

A photograph of a Native American woman believed to be Juana Maria, who was the last surviving member of her tribe, the Nicoleño.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The nature of humanity neglects solitude, as we as humans are meant to be around others, not only for support but also to coexist and learn. Yet, there is a handful of people throughout history that have chosen to seclude themselves from humanity. One such case is Juana Maria, who decided to live a good portion of her life on an island known as Santa Catalina, not far away from the coast of Los Angeles.

Read full story
389 comments

Scientists Uncover When and Why Humans Started Using Tombstones

The first tombstones have been estimated to be at least 5,000 years oldMalsawm/Pixabay. Tombstones have become part of most cultures when mourning and commemorating the dead, but where did this start, and most importantly why? Archeologist Sasa Caval from Stanford University has been doing a lot of research to identify where the use of tombstones began and also why. During her research, she discovered that the use of tombstones is at least 5,000 years old.

Read full story
93 comments

The Unexplainable Battery From Ancient Egypt

Original Baghdad Battery is estimated to be 2,200 years oldSkeptoid. A mysterious artifact that has been described by archeologists as an “ancient battery” has been discovered by Austrian painter Wilhelm Konig in 1938. Since its discovery, there has been a lot of debate if this is a real battery or not. The artifact had been discovered by Konig in the storage room of the Iraq Museum in Baghdad, however, it is unclear who actually unearthed this artifact.

Read full story
131 comments

NASA Discovers a "Super Planet" Where One Year Lasts Just 11 Days

The planet is covered 100% by water.LongArt/Pixabay. There have been many theories of planets where time moves at a different pace compared to those in our solar system. A group of astronomers at the Université de Montréal came across the ocean planet through NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS, according to a study published in The Astronomical Journal.

Read full story
76 comments

People Once Ate Egyptian Mummies and Could Not Get Enough of Them

Examination of a Mummy by Paul Dominique Philippoteaux at a "Unwrapping Party" 1891.Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. There are many bizarre traditions that have come and gone throughout the history of humanity, but we cannot forget the mummy craze that has been seen throughout the 19th century. This so-called craze had indoctrinated the wealthy western society in the belief that consuming prehistoric Egyptian mummies had great health benefits that would lead to a longer and better life.

Read full story
230 comments

Why the US Needs Russian Uranium

The US government sends $100 million per month to Russia in exchange for UraniumWilkiImages/Pixabay. The political scene is starting to become clearer towards the end of this summer, yet there is one big secret that does not seem to be discussed much by the media or the US government and for specific reasons. With so many sanctions implied by the US upon Russia, it was obvious that Russia responded by stopping the supply of oil and gas to the US.

Read full story
10 comments

The Extinct Species That Was Brought Back to Life

A rare photo of Bucardo was taken in the early 90sWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The Pyrenees mountains located in Europe have seen many animal species go extinct in previous years and strangely enough this is not necessarily due to humans inhabiting the location or them being hunted down. The Bucardo is one of the last species to go extinct in this area, but also the first species to be brought back to life from extinction. Even if, unfortunately for a short period of time.

Read full story
48 comments

The Story Behind the Starving Girl and the Preying Vulture

Kevin Carter's Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of a vulture watching a starving child in Sudan, 1993; Original Title: Struggling girl;Rare Historical Photos. A photograph that has made humanity question its ethos on the way that society has become and one that should never be forgotten. On March 26, 1993, this photograph had been published in The New York Times newspaper under the title “Struggling Girl”.

Read full story
708 comments

Biotech Company Plans To Create Babies in Labs To Harvest Their Organs

The company, Renewal Bio, wants to use the technology to make "humanity younger and healthier."Victoria Borodinova/Pixabay. A biotechnology company named “Renewal Bio” which is based in Israel wants to play God by taking human DNA and creating artificial embryos that could be used to harvest organs for medical treatment. The motto of the company is represented as a problem where “Humanity is Getting Older and Sicker” and they come in with various solutions to increase the lifespan of humanity.

Read full story
4 comments

Ancient Passing Covered by Ice for Over 2,000 Years Comes to Light in Swiss Alps

The pass between Scex Rouge and Tsanfleuron in western Switzerland has been iced over since at least the Roman era.Phys.org. Climate change brings mostly negative effects as the glacier melts, it has gotten so bad this summer that even the ice on the Swizz Alps had melted. We do need to see the glass half full as this melt has unveiled a strange passing that has been covered by ice and snow for at least the past 2000 years.

Read full story
220 comments

60 Years Ago the United States Launched 500 Million Needles Into Space

Project Needles planned to launch nearly 500 million hair-like copper wires into Earth orbit, thereby forming a belt of dipole antennas.NASA. Most people are not aware that our orbit is still filled with millions of small copper needles the size of a hairstring. There have been unofficial reports of people all over the world complaining of copper needles falling from the skies with no logic to common knowledge.

Read full story
314 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy