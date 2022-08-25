Why the US Needs Russian Uranium

The US government sends $100 million per month to Russia in exchange for Uranium WilkiImages/Pixabay

The political scene is starting to become clearer towards the end of this summer, yet there is one big secret that does not seem to be discussed much by the media or the US government and for specific reasons. With so many sanctions implied by the US upon Russia, it was obvious that Russia responded by stopping the supply of oil and gas to the US.

Taking into consideration that America uses the highest amount of energy in this world, it is vital that they have a stable supply. Around 60% of the energy produced by the US is from the use of fossil fuels, mostly natural gases that were coming in from Russia. This means that the country has a big problem on its hands that no one is talking about because they do not want to create more panic.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration confirmed that in 2021, about 4,116 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) (or about 4.12 trillion kWh) of electricity were generated at utility-scale electricity generation facilities in the United States. That is the highest to date, which confirms a rise in the consumption of electricity and a decrease in the supply of fossil fuels needed to produce electricity, what is the government planning to do?

The question is, why hasn’t Russia also stopped the supply of Uranium? or better yet, why is the US still purchasing uranium from Russia after all the sanctions?

Nuclear energy is very efficient when it comes to fuel efficiency, with a small amount of uranium you can produce a tremendous amount of energy. The nuclear energy produced by the US counts for 20% of all energy production. Biden has spoken about expanding the use of nuclear energy, but the high costs of producing nuclear plants are a big barrier that during this economical crisis is hard to pass.

The reason why the US is so dependent on Russian uranium is that it may become the main source of energy production in the near future. Russia on the other hand (despite the bad relations with the US government) is in dire need of financial muscle and as they are the biggest supplier of uranium in the world, it is no mistake. This is technically the only legal way that the US can procure uranium.

Both governments are trying to keep this a secret from the rest of the world as showing an “indirect deal” where mutual interests are agreed upon would cause havoc, especially in this political scene. As much as the US government may hate the idea of procuring fuel from the enemy, we need it.

Biden administration even made a proposal to Congress earlier this summer, asking for the huge sum of $4.3 billion to purchase uranium from other countries or even private contracts that charge a lot more than Russia. Russia accounted for 16.5% of the uranium imported into the US in 2020 and 23% of the enriched uranium needed to power US commercial nuclear reactors.

People wondered where Russia get its economical strength after all the sanctions that took place. Well, they make around $1.2 billion per year only from the uranium sold to the US. Sen. John Barrasso who was interviewed on Fox News in April admitted that the US government is having heavy amounts of cash every month in exchange for uranium.

“We are still sending about $100 million every month to Russia to buy uranium.” (Quote by Sen. John Barrasso)

Until things do not change on the political scene and the war in Ukraine does not end, the US still has an energy crisis to face sooner or later.