Why the US Needs Russian Uranium

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhVTY_0hUtD2LD00
The US government sends $100 million per month to Russia in exchange for UraniumWilkiImages/Pixabay

The political scene is starting to become clearer towards the end of this summer, yet there is one big secret that does not seem to be discussed much by the media or the US government and for specific reasons. With so many sanctions implied by the US upon Russia, it was obvious that Russia responded by stopping the supply of oil and gas to the US. 

Taking into consideration that America uses the highest amount of energy in this world, it is vital that they have a stable supply. Around 60% of the energy produced by the US is from the use of fossil fuels, mostly natural gases that were coming in from Russia. This means that the country has a big problem on its hands that no one is talking about because they do not want to create more panic. 

The U.S. Energy Information Administration confirmed that in 2021, about 4,116 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) (or about 4.12 trillion kWh) of electricity were generated at utility-scale electricity generation facilities in the United States. That is the highest to date, which confirms a rise in the consumption of electricity and a decrease in the supply of fossil fuels needed to produce electricity, what is the government planning to do?

The question is, why hasn’t Russia also stopped the supply of Uranium? or better yet, why is the US still purchasing uranium from Russia after all the sanctions? 

Nuclear energy is very efficient when it comes to fuel efficiency, with a small amount of uranium you can produce a tremendous amount of energy. The nuclear energy produced by the US counts for 20% of all energy production. Biden has spoken about expanding the use of nuclear energy, but the high costs of producing nuclear plants are a big barrier that during this economical crisis is hard to pass. 

The reason why the US is so dependent on Russian uranium is that it may become the main source of energy production in the near future. Russia on the other hand (despite the bad relations with the US government) is in dire need of financial muscle and as they are the biggest supplier of uranium in the world, it is no mistake. This is technically the only legal way that the US can procure uranium.

Both governments are trying to keep this a secret from the rest of the world as showing an “indirect deal” where mutual interests are agreed upon would cause havoc, especially in this political scene. As much as the US government may hate the idea of procuring fuel from the enemy, we need it. 

Biden administration even made a proposal to Congress earlier this summer, asking for the huge sum of $4.3 billion to purchase uranium from other countries or even private contracts that charge a lot more than Russia. Russia accounted for 16.5% of the uranium imported into the US in 2020 and 23% of the enriched uranium needed to power US commercial nuclear reactors.

People wondered where Russia get its economical strength after all the sanctions that took place. Well, they make around $1.2 billion per year only from the uranium sold to the US. Sen. John Barrasso who was interviewed on Fox News in April admitted that the US government is having heavy amounts of cash every month in exchange for uranium. 

“We are still sending about $100 million every month to Russia to buy uranium.” (Quote by Sen. John Barrasso)

Until things do not change on the political scene and the war in Ukraine does not end, the US still has an energy crisis to face sooner or later. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 10

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge that is looking to educate users with the correct information. Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

N/A
82703 followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

NASA Discovers a "Super Planet" Where One Year Lasts Just 11 Days

The planet is covered 100% by water.LongArt/Pixabay. There have been many theories of planets where time moves at a different pace compared to those in our solar system. A group of astronomers at the Université de Montréal came across the ocean planet through NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS, according to a study published in The Astronomical Journal.

Read full story
85 comments

People Once Ate Egyptian Mummies and Could Not Get Enough of Them

Examination of a Mummy by Paul Dominique Philippoteaux at a "Unwrapping Party" 1891.Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. There are many bizarre traditions that have come and gone throughout the history of humanity, but we cannot forget the mummy craze that has been seen throughout the 19th century. This so-called craze had indoctrinated the wealthy western society in the belief that consuming prehistoric Egyptian mummies had great health benefits that would lead to a longer and better life.

Read full story
209 comments

The Extinct Species That Was Brought Back to Life

A rare photo of Bucardo was taken in the early 90sWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The Pyrenees mountains located in Europe have seen many animal species go extinct in previous years and strangely enough this is not necessarily due to humans inhabiting the location or them being hunted down. The Bucardo is one of the last species to go extinct in this area, but also the first species to be brought back to life from extinction. Even if, unfortunately for a short period of time.

Read full story
48 comments

The Story Behind the Starving Girl and the Preying Vulture

Kevin Carter's Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of a vulture watching a starving child in Sudan, 1993; Original Title: Struggling girl;Rare Historical Photos. A photograph that has made humanity question its ethos on the way that society has become and one that should never be forgotten. On March 26, 1993, this photograph had been published in The New York Times newspaper under the title “Struggling Girl”.

Read full story
699 comments

Biotech Company Plans To Create Babies in Labs To Harvest Their Organs

The company, Renewal Bio, wants to use the technology to make "humanity younger and healthier."Victoria Borodinova/Pixabay. A biotechnology company named “Renewal Bio” which is based in Israel wants to play God by taking human DNA and creating artificial embryos that could be used to harvest organs for medical treatment. The motto of the company is represented as a problem where “Humanity is Getting Older and Sicker” and they come in with various solutions to increase the lifespan of humanity.

Read full story
4 comments

Ancient Passing Covered by Ice for Over 2,000 Years Comes to Light in Swiss Alps

The pass between Scex Rouge and Tsanfleuron in western Switzerland has been iced over since at least the Roman era.Phys.org. Climate change brings mostly negative effects as the glacier melts, it has gotten so bad this summer that even the ice on the Swizz Alps had melted. We do need to see the glass half full as this melt has unveiled a strange passing that has been covered by ice and snow for at least the past 2000 years.

Read full story
218 comments

60 Years Ago the United States Launched 500 Million Needles Into Space

Project Needles planned to launch nearly 500 million hair-like copper wires into Earth orbit, thereby forming a belt of dipole antennas.NASA. Most people are not aware that our orbit is still filled with millions of small copper needles the size of a hairstring. There have been unofficial reports of people all over the world complaining of copper needles falling from the skies with no logic to common knowledge.

Read full story
313 comments

The Lost Gospels That Never Made It to the Bible

Only four Gospels made it into the new testament, the rest were not accurate enough to make the cutPublicDomainPicture/Pixabay. The new testament is made of four Gospels that tell the tales of Jesus’s life through the myopic lenses of the Christian Message. These stories have a very specific narrative when it comes to telling life stories that should teach Christians the way to live as good samaritans.

Read full story
1249 comments

Meet the Tribe With Ostrich Feet

A family belonging to the Vadoma tribe displaying their feet.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Members of the Vadoma tribe reside in the Kayemba region in the north of Zimbabwe, Africa. They have become quite popular as almost everyone in the tribe seems to suffer from something called “ostrich foot syndrome”, however the scientific name for this condition is called “Ectrodactyly”. This is caused by a genetic condition that has affected their people for many generations.

Read full story
452 comments
New York City, NY

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.

Read full story
866 comments
Fruita, CO

The Rooster Who Lived 18 Months Without a Head

Mike the Headless Chicken with his head that had been cut off months beforeMikeTheHeadlessChicken. Most people are familiar with the term “running around like a headless chicken” but how true is it actually? This idiom originated in the 14th century in England as chickens were butchered by having their heads cut off with an ax. Some of the chickens would end up running around after having their heads chopped off, crashing into things just before dropping dead.

Read full story
144 comments
Blue Bell, PA

Woman Near the Age of 100 Welcomes 100th Great-Grandchild

Peggy Koller, 99, of Blue Bell, got to hold the baby, who's not only special because he's number 100, but because his name is special tooNBC10Philadelphia/YouTube. Peggy Koller from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania is celebrating the birth of her 100th great-grandchild close to her 100th birthday. This is an amazing achievement, not only for her impressive age but the family's lineage. Besides the important number of this great-grandchild, his name is also very special to Peggy Koller.

Read full story
29 comments

Couple Kissing for the Last 2800 Years

The Hasanlu lovers unearthed and photographed in Iran 1972Penn Museum/Wikimedia Commons. The story of these two lovers is still misty, but the position they were found in represents true love in the last moment of life. These human remains were discovered in 1972 at the Teppe Hasanly archaeological site, located around the Solduz Valley in the West Azerbaijan Province of Iran.

Read full story
368 comments

The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf

Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.

Read full story
430 comments

The U.S. Launched a NUKE Into Space 60 Years Ago

The nuclear bomb was 100 times more powerful than the one dropped on HiroshimaWikiImages/Pixabay. The United States as well as the Cold War adversary (The Soviet Union) have launched a few nuclear bombs into space not only to test their power but also the effects such a devastating weapon has in space. With the Space Race of the period becoming more predominant, both sides thought that if a war was to break out, it could be fought in space also, so they had to prepare for every eventuality.

Read full story
77 comments

Mother Makes 7-Month-Old Baby Pump Gas

Alleged baby of Twitter user MILFIANAMILFIANA/Twitter. A single mother has posted a photo on Twitter a few days ago with her 7-month-old daughter pumping gas into the car. The baby seems to be hanging on to the gas pump cord. The Twitter post has become viral overnight, with many users outraged at how careless the mother was at the moment.

Read full story
2 comments

AI-Generated Selfies Show the Last Days of Humanity

Selfies generated by Artificial intelligenceRobot Overlords/TikTok. Art-based AI generators have become quite popular and many people are using this artificial intelligence to create interesting art and images. What these generators do is use all the graphics present on the internet to create images based on keywords.

Read full story

Miniature Brain With Eyes Successfully Grown in a Laboratory

Despite looking similar to a human brain, these lab grown brains have no conciousnessCGTN/Grabriel Elke. These lab-grown brains have managed to develop eyes using groundbreaking techniques developed by Scientists at the University Hospital Dusseldorf. These brains have been grown from pluripotent stem cells and programmed to form the 3D structure of a brain. By Reverse engineering stem cells that have been taken from the human body in the form of skin or blood, they have the potential to develop in any cell of the human body.

Read full story
360 comments

Two Headed Snakes Are Not As Rare as People Think

A two headed viper named Russel is considered one of the deadliest in the worldLadBible. To most people, two-headed snakes are only heard about in medieval stories, but the truth is that two-headed snakes do exist and quite a handful of them have been found over recent years. One of the most famous examples is Russell's viper snake which has been found in India in 2020. The specimen is very interesting as despite being connected to a single body, each head has its own ideas and tactics on how to catch prey or evade predators, making it vulnerable in the wild.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy