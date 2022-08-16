The Rooster Who Lived 18 Months Without a Head

Mike the Headless Chicken with his head that had been cut off months before MikeTheHeadlessChicken

Most people are familiar with the term “running around like a headless chicken” but how true is it actually? This idiom originated in the 14th century in England as chickens were butchered by having their heads cut off with an ax. Some of the chickens would end up running around after having their heads chopped off, crashing into things just before dropping dead.

In 1945 a lucky rooster took this term to the next level by not only living for 18 months after having his head chopped off but also thriving by becoming a start around the United States. On September 10, 1945, Lloyd Olsen, a farmer from Fruita, Colorado, wanted to prepare the evening meal as his mother-in-law was coming to visit.

He chose to use a chicken from his farm and decided that Mike, a young rooster was of the right size. He positioned his ax precisely, estimating just the right tolerances. With a skillful blow took off the head of the rooster, and as no surprise, the headless chicken ran around in panic. After a few moments, Mike shook off the traumatic event and returned to the life of a rooster as if nothing happened.

When Olsen found Mike the next morning, sleeping with his “head” under his wing, he decided that if Mike had that much will to live, he would figure out a way to feed and water him. The farmer used a tube to give Mike water and stuffed corn down his neck. Mike actually managed to put on 2lbs whilst decapitating.

Mike became famous once the Guinness World Records came to see Mike for themselves. His career skyrocketed so much that the rooster had his own manager and went on tours around America. During these shows, people would admire the incredible sight of a living headless chicken for the low price of 25 cents. Lloyd Olsen signed a contract with this manager for $10,000 (with inflation that is $147,000 today).

This photo of Mike the Headless Chicken, left, ran in Life Magazine. LIFE Magazine. The Gazette

Soon the world gave him a nickname, “Miracle Mike”, first presented in LIFE magazine in 1945. It was not long until scientists took an interest to study Mike in order to actually understand how can he live and function normally without a head, most importantly without a brain.

After scientists from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City examined Miracle Mike, they determined that he was not much of a miracle after all. The ax blade missed the jugular vein by millimeters, cutting only his face and missing his brain. Mike was no miracle but in fact, very lucky that a clot occurred moments after his face was chopped off, stopping him from bleeding to death.

Mike’s life did not end because his head was chopped off, but because of an unfortunate event that took place in 1946. When on tour, his manager always kept an eyedropper to clear Mike’s open esophagus in case anything got in there. One night in a motel in Arizona, whilst Mike was choking the manager was not able to find the eyedropper in time, therefore Mike choked to death.

Miracle Mike’s legacy is kept alive by the citizens of Fruita, Colorado even to this day through a yearly festival called “Mike the Headless Chicken Festival”.