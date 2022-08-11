The U.S. Launched a NUKE Into Space 60 Years Ago

The nuclear bomb was 100 times more powerful than the one dropped on Hiroshima WikiImages/Pixabay

The United States as well as the Cold War adversary (The Soviet Union) have launched a few nuclear bombs into space not only to test their power but also the effects such a devastating weapon has in space. With the Space Race of the period becoming more predominant, both sides thought that if a war was to break out, it could be fought in space also, so they had to prepare for every eventuality.

Starfish Prime, as the operation of launching this nuclear bomb into space has been named, was the biggest and most powerful nuke to ever be launched into space. This was also the last nuclear bomb launched into space as after its launch in 1962, the U.S., the U.K., and the Soviet Union signed “the Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty” which stated that all nuclear weapons shall be tested (detonated) on the ground.

The detonation of the bomb took place 400 kilometers (250 miles) above Johnston Atoll in the Northern Pacific Ocean. The bomb was transported to that altitude via a rocket. With an explosive yield of 1.45 megatons, a little over 100 times the power of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, the effect would have been devastating if launched on the ground.

What followed that evening once the bomb had been detonated on July 9, 1962, was the scared faces of all citizens living in the Northern Pacific Ocean, as they could witness the dark night sky glow in a radioactive yellow color. The locals were told about the test and many of them even went outside to see it. Everyone thought that the explosion would be a small flicker in the sky.

The night sky in Honolulu, Hawai on July 9, 1962, after the detonation Public Domain/CTBTO

The July 9, 1962 copy of the Fitchburg Sentinel, a local newspaper was the first to talk about the nuclear test and also take accounts of some locals that have witnessed the detonation. One of these people was Greg Spriggs, who brought his family at the highest point on Midway Atoll to see the detonation:

“He was trying to figure out which direction to look, (Spriggs recalls). He thought there was going to be this little flicker, so he wanted to make sure everybody was going to see it. When that nuclear weapon went off, the whole sky lit up in every direction. It looked like noon,” (Quote by Greg Spriggs)

The nuclear blast was so powerful that electronics back on Earth had been affected in an area of 900 miles from the launch of the bomb. The blast provoked an EMP effect that destroyed street lights, and radios and wore out other electrical systems that were more vulnerable.

Scientists have discovered that nuclear bombs launched into space have a different effect compared to those launched on the ground. In the vacuum of space, the lack of air means the principal destructive effects come not from the blast, but instead from the particles and radiation pouring out of the bomb, which dump their energy as heat on striking the target.

This year the world celebrates 60 years since the last nuclear bomb had been detonated into space and hopes to see an age where no nuclear bombs will be launched for 60 years.