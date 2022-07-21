Deadly Pool at the Bottom of Ocean Kills Anything That Swims Into It

The creepy pools contain between three and eight times as much concentrated saline as the ocean surrounding them OceanX/YouTube

The human species has lived on this Earth for hundreds of thousands of years and within the last 200 years we have evolved at an unparallel speed, yet there is so much we still do not know about our own planet. Recent research has shown that more than 80% of water found in the ocean has not been explored. There is a higher percentage of the surface area mapped out on Mars compared to the ocean floor of Earth.

Our interest in different planets has become an obsession whilst trying to find some sort of ancient knowledge to better understand life as well as the creation of life itself. Despite all this, we refuse to look at the vast ocean floor which is believed to contain the oldest remains since the formation of planet Earth.

Scientists have recently discovered a large pool at the bottom of the Red Sea that is lethal to most sea creatures as well as to humans. Any sort of life form that enters the pool is killed within a short period of time. The pool can be best described as a brine bath based on the extreme concentration of salt found in this 10-feet long pool.

The pool had been discovered by a research team from the University of Miami led by Professor Sam Purkis who explains in better detail why the pool is so lethal to most life forms. Due to the high concentration of salt, there is no oxygen within the pool so any life form that is dependent on oxygen dies in a matter of minutes.

“Our current understanding is that life originated on Earth in the deep sea, almost certainly in anoxic — without oxygen — conditions.” (Quote by Professor Sam Purkis)

Despite being underwater, fish still need oxygen which they get from the water itself as it contains oxygen. Professor Purkins and his team found the pool as they were searching for life forms that we're able to survive in extreme conditions, in this case in a very salty environment with no oxygen. They were able to find a community of microbes that not only lives but has thrived under those extreme conditions.

“Deep-sea brine pools are a great analog for the early Earth and, despite being devoid of oxygen and hypersaline, are teeming with a rich community of so-called ‘extremophile’ microbes. Studying this community hence allows a glimpse into the sort of conditions where life first appeared on our planet, and might guide the search for life on other ‘water worlds’ in our solar system and beyond.” (Quote by Professor Sam Purkis)

Professor Purkis has added that the microbes discovered in the pool can help produce new types of medicine. Upon the discovery of the pool, the research team also found the carcasses of dead crabs and other sea creatures that have been decaying for quite some time.

As the pool is discovered 1.1 miles (1.7 km) beneath the surface, not much sea life wonders at those depths, but for those that are unlucky enough to step into the pool, it is a fatal destiny.