Never Seen Before Space Crystals Found in Meteorite Dust

A possible representation of the Crystals found within the Meteorite Dust Milad Fakurian/Unsplash

All of the materials and resources discovered in all celestial bodies were nothing out of the ordinary as even if those materials do not exist on earth, they can be reproduced in specialized labs. However, researchers have discovered some unique carbon crystals that cannot be reproduced.

These crystals are minuscule and have been found in the dust from a meteorite that exploded on February 15, 2013, in the Southern Urals region in Russia. The meteorite was huge, with a weight of 10 tonnes and during that day it injured over 1,000 people. The meteorite exploded about 14 miles above the city of Chelyabinsk, resulting in major infrastructural damage across the whole city.

A new study has discovered that the dust within the city of Chelyabinsk is filled with micrometer-sized carbon microcrystals that have been created during the meteor’s disintegration in the atmosphere. These crystals represent a new type of material humanity has never seen before as not even the most advanced scientists can reproduce them.

Scientists that have taken part in the study have mentioned the use of an optical microscope to make the discovery:

“We focused on unique morphological peculiarities of carbon crystals from the meteoroid’s dust component. The first carbon crystal was found during an investigation of the dust using an optical microscope because its facets happened to be in the focal plane,”

A layer of meteorite dust in the snow. Springer Link

The colder conditions within the area helped to identify specific dust particles that would settle after every snow storm. You can observe how under the snow layer a thin meteorite dust layer would form containing the crystals and other unknown materials.

Now the group of researchers is trying to identify the structure of the materials at a molecular level in order to better understand their origin and if it has any use. If this crystal shows potential they will need to work on a way to reproduce it.