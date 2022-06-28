Hermit Who Lived for 30 Years on a Secluded Island Went Back

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSnHW_0gOUZRgL00
Mafasumi Nagasaki on his island in 2014Alvero Cerezo/Docastaway

Masafumi Nagasaki or better known by some as the “naked hermit” has become somewhat famous for becoming the longest-lasting voluntary castaway alive. Nagasaki moved voluntarily to the island of Sotobanari, on the Yaeyama Islands, an archipelago in the southwest of Okinawa Prefecture, Japan in 1989.

Since 1989 he lived in solitude, without bothering anyone or being disturbed by anyone outside of the island. Truth be told, no one knew about his move to the island, nor the existence of Masafumi Nagasaki.

It was only in 2012 when Nagasaki at the age of 76 was discovered by some fishermen passing by. Fishermen rarely passed by the island and most of the time they would not notice anything. When asked why he left civilization, he answered that he did not like to comply with the rules implied by modern society:

“I don’t do what society tells me, but I do follow the rules of the natural world. You can’t beat nature so you just have to obey it completely” (Quote by Masafumi Nagasaki)

His reasoning was that he loved the peaceful life of being secluded and most importantly, away from civilization. During his many years of seclusion, he feasted on what mother nature provided, but that was not always enough. Every once and a while he would throw some clothes on and go to a settlement that was two hours away by boat to collect the 10,000 yen ($120) his family sent him and buy food as well as water.

When asked by those who interviewed him in 2012 if he wanted to return to society, he responded that his wish is to die on the island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QdEk_0gOUZRgL00
Masafumi Nagasaki interviewed in 2012Reuters
“Finding a place to die is an important thing to do, and I’ve decided here is the place for me. It hadn’t really occurred to me before how important it is to choose the place of your death, like whether it’s in a hospital or at home with family by your side. But to die here, surrounded by nature — you just can’t beat it, can you?” (Quote by Masafumi Nagasaki)

In 2018 however, the Japanese government forced Nagasaki, which at the time was 87 years old, to return to civilization. Although he was very sad to leave his paradise behind, he willingly decided to give civilization another try. The Japanese government offered him a bedroom and what was described as “very little money” to cover his basic necessities.

Nagasaki struggled to reintegrate himself into society, he never likes socializing so making friends did not work out for him. For the past two years, he has spent most of his time secluded in his bedroom due to the pandemic. Within those two years, he had contemplated a lot about leaving his paradise behind and the most dreadful thought was for him to die without living another day as a castaway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xUyz_0gOUZRgL00
Masafumi Nagasaki walking in the city in 2019Alvero Cerezo/Docastaway

His journey since 2018 had been chronicled by Alvaro Cerezo who documents the lives of castaways through his company “Docastaway”. Within his blog he had described how Nagasaki’s mental health had declined since being reintegrated into society:

“His tiny room became like his desert island where he could isolate himself, as it was the only place where he was able to live with clothes off and feel free like he did for the last 29 years,” (Quote by Alvaro Cerezo)

With the help of Cerezo, they managed to convince the authorities to allow Nagasaki to return to Sotobarani island, despite not specifying to the government that Nagasaki is planning not to return from the island. The main concern of the Japanese government is the health of Nagasaki.

“We didn’t mention about his desire of staying forever on the island until his death. We just asked them if he could stay there for a while.” (Quote by Alvaro Cerezo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgUcU_0gOUZRgL00
Nagasaki happy on Sotobarani island in June 2022Alvero Cerezo/Docastaway

Cerezo and his team managed the logistics to take Nagasaki back to the island. Upon arrival, Nagasaki jumped with joy, happy that his wish had been granted. The crew that helped him get back does not know how well he would manage to sustain himself at his age, but his happiness says it all.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 187

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge that is looking to educate users with the correct information. Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

N/A
58559 followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.

Read full story
1422 comments
Missouri State

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.

Read full story
3911 comments

Scientists Are Working on Drugs That Could Extend the Lifespan of a Human to 200 Years

Through the creation of a drug that will remove the so-called "zombie cells" within our bodiesPhilippe Leone/Unsplash. The notion of living for 200 years or beyond that is only presented in stories from the bible, yet scientists within the field of anti-aging research believe that they are close to developing a drug that can allow humans to reach that sort of age. Everyone seems to be desperate to live longer nowadays, this is not only noticed through the thousands of anti-aging articles, but also in the rush within modern society.

Read full story
727 comments

Employee Loses Flash Drives Holding the Personal Data of an Entire City

The flash drives, containing the personal data of 460,000 residentsWebandi/Pixabay. Many people after work like to have a nice drink with their friends or even work colleagues, especially on Friday night after a long week. This tradition within the work culture is especially respected in Japan where almost all employees go out for drinks after work.

Read full story
29 comments

Nuclear-Powered Flying Hotel Could See 5,000 Guests in the Near Future

A design of the Sky Cruise hotelHashem Al-Ghaili/ Youtube. Hashem Al-Ghaili, a prodigy in the engineering industry has been coming up over the past few years with incredible design of new technology that can actually be manufactured with the current resources as well as technology. His latest new design is one of his most ambitious yet, an AI-piloted Skey cruise that would never need to land and would fly guests around the world 24/7 for many years.

Read full story
165 comments

Artificial Intelligence Presents the Shortest Path to Human Happiness

Sometimes we need technology to show us what humans actually need in lifeJill Wellington/Pixabay. Researchers from Harvard Medical School have recently published a paper where they explain their research on teaching artificial intelligence human psychology, specifically happiness. The main author, Nancy Etcoff mentioned that this research has been done towards combating the huge social crisis that the world is currently facing, depression. Depression has hit an all-time high, with the US being on top of the leader board.

Read full story
45 comments

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.

Read full story
95 comments

Head of Hercules Discovered in Ancient Shipwreck

the head was stuck under huge natural boulders that were covering a good portion of the shipwreckAntikythera Research/Twitter. Even to this day, archeologists keep finding very interesting things from the Antikythera Mechanism shipwreck, or in terms that may be more familiar the oldest analog computer that was discovered in 1901. The shipwreck has scattered all sorts of artifacts over the sea bed, close to the Greek coast of Antikythera.

Read full story
15 comments

Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing a Minor 47 Years Ago

Cosby did not appear in person at the trial, but his defenders denied the allegationVariety. It has been found out that Bill Cosby had sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The minor that Bill Cosby sexually abused turns out to be Judy Huth who is now 64 years old.

Read full story
26 comments

The Human Lifespan Can Be Extended - But Should We?

Extending the human lifespan is not impossible any longerEngin Akyurt/Unsplash. The strives in the field of science are showing promising signs that life, from an organic perspective, can be extended past its “expiration date”. Although life itself cannot be compared to some perishable produce, the average around the world in terms of life expectancy is of 73 years.

Read full story
155 comments

The World Is Being Forced To Give Up Fossil Fuels

the world is facing is a butterfly effectRatfink1973/Pixabay. The price of gas is arguably at an all-time high worldwide and although the war in Ukraine has a big part to play in this, there are other factors. The problem that the world is facing is a butterfly effect that is still to take place, which not many people are acknowledging.

Read full story
703 comments

Human Trash Found on Mars

NASA's rover identifies trash on Mars which does not come from the previous landingsNASA. NASA's perseverance rover captured imagines earlier this week of trash that human actions have caused as it is not part of the ecosystem of the planet. Bits of plastic and aluminum and other materials used by NASA have been discovered by the rover on Mars.

Read full story
224 comments

There Are No Direct Laws in the US Prohibiting the Consumption of Cats and Dogs

There is a loophole that has been identified by others as the act does not refer to direct consumptionStockSnap/Pixabay. The consumption of common house pets such as cats or dogs has been stereotypically applied only to various Asian countries, but actually, a good percentage of consumers can be found within the United States, as well as other western countries.

Read full story
574 comments

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.

Read full story
360 comments
Colorado State

Lauren Boebert Claims Jesus Could Have Stopped His Crucifixion if He Had an AR-15

Jesus "didn't have enough AR-15s to keep his government from killing him"Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Controversial US politician Lauren Boebert mentioned during one of her references that Jesus “didn’t have enough AR-15s to keep his government from killing him”. Boebert is well known as an advocate of the second amendment who reinforces that every US citizen should have a weapon.

Read full story
432 comments

5-Year-Old Publishes Book, Earns World Record

Bella Jay Dark earned a Guinness World Record when her book, "The Lost Cat," was published when she was only 5 years and 211 days oldGuinness World Records. Bella Jay Dark from the United Kingdom has earned the Guinness World Record for the youngest person to publish a book. Her book entitled “The Lost Cat” had been published when Dark was only 5 years and 211 days old.

Read full story
9 comments

Miracle Takes Place As Kids Survive Theme Park Ride Snapping Mid-Ride

Going on a holiday during the summertime should be filled with moments of joy, but sometimes the world can take a major turn. This is what happened at Ataturk Park in south-western Turkey. Footage filmed by a parent whilst their child was on the ride captured how the ride broke whilst the children were on the ride, sending them in the air whilst being attached to the ride and crashing on the ground.

Read full story
66 comments

Tortoise Thought Extinct for 100 Years Found Alive on Remote Island

Fernanda, a more than 50-year-old "fantastic giant tortoise" of the Galápagos IslandsLucas Bustamante/Galapagos Conservancy. Humanity is leaving behind the past which contains many extinct species in the search for a "brighter future" up in the sky, whilst there are still parts of this world that remained to be discovered. Galápagos tortoise for example was thought to be extinct for over a century until one 50-year-old female tortoise was discovered on a secluded part of the Galapagos Islands.

Read full story
25 comments

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.

Read full story
351 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy