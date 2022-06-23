Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaBF4_0gJmFf5y00
The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay

On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction. 

Astrologists from ThePlanets.org say that the best time to watch the magical conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27, making this a weekend to remember for many years. 

Most people are calling this a five-planet alignment event as Neptune and Uranus are too far to be seen by the naked eye, but with the help of a small telescope or a pair of binoculars, you should be able to see them too. 

The last time such a rare event took place was in 2004. According to the American Astronomical Society, as the summer grows older, Jupiter and Saturn will move further away from the inner planets, moving out of the morning sky by early autumn. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1fc8_0gJmFf5y00
Planets continue to make a show in the morning before sunrise in June, with the Moon joining the lineup on the 23rdNASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA has even recorded how the planets started to already align just before sunrise on June 23. They also mentioned that the alignment of the five planets started months ago. As the summer goes by, the planets will distance themselves from one another.

“The gathering of four naked-eye planets we’ve been enjoying in the morning sky for the past few months — including several close conjunctions, is beginning to break up. Over the next few months, Saturn, Mars, Jupiter, and Venus will appear increasingly spread out across the morning sky — so much so that Venus and Saturn will make their exits as morning objects for most observers by September.” (Quote by NASA)

This is an event that some people may not have another opportunity in their lives to witness and it is unsure how many years it will be until the planets will align once again. 

