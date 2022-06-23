Head of Hercules Discovered in Ancient Shipwreck

the head was stuck under huge natural boulders that were covering a good portion of the shipwreck Antikythera Research/Twitter

Even to this day, archeologists keep finding very interesting things from the Antikythera Mechanism shipwreck, or in terms that may be more familiar the oldest analog computer that was discovered in 1901. The shipwreck has scattered all sorts of artifacts over the sea bed, close to the Greek coast of Antikythera.

This place has become more of an ancient underwater exploration site for archeologists that keep on digging for more. When the Antikythera Mechanism was discovered, it was missing many fragments, and therefore Researchers from all around the world came together in a mission called “Return to Antikythera” led by the Hellenic Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities to find the rest of the pieces.

Since 2012 when their mission started, the researchers discovered bronze artifacts, statues, and human remains such as Hercules's head. The missing head from Hercules's famous marble statue was found on the same shipwreck, making the exploration site a lot more interesting for the research team.

The researchers mentioned in a blog post that the head was stuck under huge natural boulders that were covering a good portion of the shipwreck.

The marble head is presumed to represent the mythological Greek hero Herakles (Hercules) and most likely belongs to a headless statue that divers from 1901 found. This ship was transporting the highest quality of luxury goods known to history, so there is a possibility to find incredible artifacts, similar to the Antikythera Mechanism or even more complex from the same time period.

Researchers on the mission are now focusing on making sure that they do not miss any artifacts by creating a map that shows the spread zone by pinpointing where each find has been exactly discovered in the past.