Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing a Minor 47 Years Ago

It has been found out that Bill Cosby had sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The minor that Bill Cosby sexually abused turns out to be Judy Huth who is now 64 years old.

Huth has been struggling for many years to get the truth out. The first time she filed a lawsuit against Cosby was in 2014. She testified that Cosby, who was 37 at the time, assaulted her, forcing her to perform a sex act without her consent, a claim the actor has denied.

Cosby did not appear in person at the trial, but his defenders denied the allegation. In the video shown to the jurors which Cosby had recorded, he mentions that he does not remember Huth and that he would never have sexual contact with someone who was under the age of 18.

The jurors determined after a month-long civil trial that Cosby had been found liable and had been charged to pay $500,000 in damages to Huth.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesperson mentioned the actor’s plans are to appeal the jury’s decision, however, he describes that the jury’s decision although in favor of Huth, is a win for the actor. This is because Huth’s party was trying to get a lot more in punitive damages, around $8 million.

“This is a huge victory and the Cosbys are so happy with the representation of Jennifer Bonjean,” Wyatt said. “Allred was trying to get $8m. They did not get punitive damages. That is a huge win.” (Quote by Andrew Wyatt).

A lot of help towards Huth’s case was offered by Rainn, a non-profit, anti-sexual violence organization that helps people like Huth to come out with the truth, as well as give support to victims of sexual abuse. The organization praised the decision of the Los Angeles Jury.

“Once again, a jury has found that Bill Cosby committed sexual assault. Ms Huth’s courageous testimony helped the jury reach this decision and we commend her for her bravery. Today’s verdict shows survivors that perpetrators, even powerful ones, can be held accountable,” (Quote by Erinn Robinson, a spokesperson from Rainn)

There are many victims of sexual abuse that are hiding in the shadow, but Judy Huth’s courage should be a lesson for any of those victims to come out and fight for the truth, bringing those liable for their actions no matter how many years ago it took place.