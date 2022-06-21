Extending the human lifespan is not impossible any longer Engin Akyurt/Unsplash

The strives in the field of science are showing promising signs that life, from an organic perspective, can be extended past its “expiration date”. Although life itself cannot be compared to some perishable produce, the average around the world in terms of life expectancy is of 73 years.

Technically, the human species has extended its life span over the last million years as the life expectancy of our ancestors that were confined mainly in caves was of about 40 years. Their lifestyle surely affected their potential to grow old, but even so, science says that genetics is at the fault for the present life expectancy and why we can’t live longer.

Each organism suffers a number of genetic mutations which in time damages the ability of cells to regenerate, therefore the body slowly shuts down affecting various organs and causing problems that lead to natural death. This is something that has been emphasized in a study published not long ago. The study also suggested that if we manage to slow down the speed at which genetic mutations occur, lifespan can be increased significantly.

Mice and worms have had their lifespans increased by science a considerable five times, but obviously, their organisms aren’t as complex as the human body. Although we do not yet understand exactly the complexity of DNA, we are able to somewhat edit the genes in order to predetermine certain characteristics in newborns.

Many of the cases where babies had their genes changed ended up bringing very bad publicity and a huge storm of ethical problems. These ethical issues introduced a number of hard legislations around the world, ensuring that gene-editing on humans is prohibited.

Human Genetic Modification is something that the media has been hiding from the public. In other words, changing the DNA in such a way to improve the health or physical as well as mental potential of the human body. The reason this has not been in the news that much lately is because due to the ethical issues with human genetic modification and the results it has brought, over 70 countries around the world banned it.

In other words, scientists are quite close to expanding the lifespan of humans, the only issue is that it is illegal. At the same time, we really need to answer the question if this is something that humanity wants. Taking into consideration the controversy around human genetic modification which refers to scientists playing God, the world is not ready for something like this.

David Masci, a researcher at the Pew Research Centre looked in depth at the scientific as well as the ethical dimensions of life extension. He defines that human life extension is not impossible.

“Radical life extension isn’t consigned to the realm of cranks and science fiction writers anymore. Serious people are doing research in this area and serious thinkers are thinking about this .” (Quote by David Masci)

What is interesting is that most of the countries that do not have any policies implemented against human genetic modification are third-world countries that do not have the resources for such scientific development yet. Those are the same countries that are identified at the bottom of the life expectancy list around the world.

If humanity was to reach a point where we are actually able to extend the life of humans, those people living in countries with the lowest life expectancy should be the ones to have their lives extended. We are not as far from being able to achieve this as the media perceives it to be.