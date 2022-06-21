The World Is Being Forced To Give Up Fossil Fuels

the world is facing is a butterfly effect Ratfink1973/Pixabay

The price of gas is arguably at an all-time high worldwide and although the war in Ukraine has a big part to play in this, there are other factors. The problem that the world is facing is a butterfly effect that is still to take place, which not many people are acknowledging.

Russia has been for many years a major supplier of fossil fuels for many countries around the world, especially those in Central Europe. Due to all the sanctions they have suffered, they chose to retaliate from an economical standpoint by cutting some of the crude oil exports. A good portion of the crude oil used by the US is also imported.

U.S. domestic demand for gasoline from 1990 to 2020 (in billion gallons) US Department of Transportation/Statista

This has had a major impact on the price of fossil fuels, which is also affected by the world getting back to normal meaning, an increase in the demand for fossil fuels. Since 1990, the demand for gasoline has been raised by 45 billion gallons, and at the start of the pandemic, the demand has been lowered by almost 20 billion gallons.

Last year the US consumed 134.83 billion gallons of gasoline (mainly used for transportation). This year the US Energy Information Administration speculates that the total use will surpass 150 billion gallons, reaching a new peak in the history of the world.

The timing is as bad as it can get because the start of summer just kicked off so a lot of people will start to travel around the country, once again increasing the demand for fuel.

Despite the huge demand created by America, one of the worst situations is located in Switzerland where the country is found itself in a crisis for fuel. The ridiculous increase in prices does not help, especially in one of the most expensive countries in the world.

Specialists from the Energy Science Center were speaking about a potential butterfly effect that has two possible outcomes.

The bad ending to this butterfly effect concerning gas is that the world will end up in the worst recession it has ever seen, raising the barrier of poverty by a substantial amount and possibly, converting the economy of many developed countries to third-world standards.

It is unprecedented to say that fossil fuels do not play an important role in our lives. A survey from April 2022 showed that 91.55% of households in the US have access to at least one vehicle. That may just be the highest rate in the world, so access to transportation is paramount, meaning that people would be willing to pay anything for fuel, assuring that the price will rise whilst people will be starting to work just to pay for the fuel they drive to work with.

To give a more optimistic view to this issue, the good ending is actually much better than you may think. This economic struggle that the world is facing may be just enough to push humanity to make the change from fossil fuels to green energy once and for all. Rather than having people work for gas money, the world can be persuaded by the economical efficiency of an electric car as well as the use of solar panels.

The world needs to adopt a long-term mindset in order to understand the benefits of using green energy. At the same time, the world is forgetting that fossil fuels are close to being depleted.

Predicting the end of fossil fuel reserves of the world Vahid Mirzaei Mahmoud Abadi/Research Gate

A study from 2015 predicted that fossil fuels will be depleted by 2086, however, they did not take into consideration the world crisis that we have faced in the last two years which had a major impact on the use and demand of fossil fuels.

Society has reached a point where it has forgotten about technological evolution. The mainstream use of electric cars will eventually happen by the end of 2030 one way or another, however the quicker the better from all economical aspects.

The main issue at the moment that car manufacturers need to address is the infrastructure to support the use of electric cars in the form of charging ports. This is something specialists from MIT have also acknowledged.

“Right now it can be inconvenient to own an electric vehicle if there are no charging stations around. But if we do get to a world where there are charging stations everywhere and few gas stations around, suddenly it’s less convenient to own a conventional vehicle.” (Quote by Dr. Knittel of M.I.T.)

Once that is out of the way, there are no more excuses. Prices of gas are predicted to keep increasing until the start of autumn when the demand will start to drop.