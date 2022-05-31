3,400-Year-Old Forgotten City Emerges From Tigris River

The archaeological site of Kemune in the dried-up area of the Mosul reservoir University of Tuebingen

The signs of climate change are becoming more obvious, especially in the western part of Asia where temperatures are reaching new high records. The most significant case is in Iraq where extreme drought has lowered the water levels in the Tigris River, unveiling the ruins of an ancient city.

German and Kurdish archeologists managed to find a 3,400-year-old city from the Mittani Empire era. This city was once located on the Tigris River The Mittani Empire is one of the least researched ancient empires within Asia and this is because of the lack of evidence.

What is known is that they dominated large parts of Mesopotamia and Syria from the 15th to the 14th century BCE. The receding waters persuaded the research team to launch an excavation of the ruins exposed by the ebbing waters. The discovery was made due to the success of a joint project between the University of Tubingen and the Kurdistan Archaeology Organization (KAO).

The project came as a surprise and the team had to work at a quick pace as the water levels could rise once again, running the excavation efforts. Archeologist Hasan Ahmed Qasim explained that this project is highly significant and one of the greatest findings in the last decades:

“The find is one of the most important archaeological discoveries in the region in recent decades and illustrates the success of the Kurdish-German cooperation.” (Quote by Hasan Ahmed Qasim)

Structures of old buildings, paved streets, and even fragments of old murals had been discovered during the excavations, pointing out that this had been a prominent city within the Mittani Empire. Even pieces of broken pots have been discovered in what seemed to be housing used for storing large amounts of goods.

“The huge magazine building is of particular importance because enormous quantities of goods must have been stored in it, probably brought from all over the region. The excavation results show that the site was an important center in the Mittani Empire.” (Quote by Archeologists Ivana Puljiz from the University of Tubingen)

Based on the risk of water rising back to normal levels (above the excavation site) the whole site has been covered with tight-fitting plastic sheeting as well as gravel to avert any possible damage. The excavation process will resume once the water levels drop to a safe level.