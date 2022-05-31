Man Disguised As Elderly Woman Smears Cake on Mona Lisa Painting

An environmental protest against artists PopBase/Twitter

Last Sunday, a man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair smeared cake all over the famous and original masterpiece of Leonardo da Vinci, the Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Witnesses who posted videos of the event say that after throwing cake at the painting, the man also threw roses on the ground in front of the painting. Security tackled and mobilized the man whilst waiting for the police to arrive.

It is still not sure what the meaning behind the act was supposed to be. Whilst being escorted out by security, the man was shouting in French: “All artists think of the earth. That’s why I did it…Think of the planet.” This has been established by some comments on social media as a form of environmental protest against artists.

Luckily, the staff at Louvre Museum are prepared for such events, that is why all art pieces are kept behind a thick glass case in order to protect them from any eventuality. The last time someone tried to ruin the famous painting was in 2009 when a Russian woman who wasn’t able to get her French citizenship threw a ceramic cup at the painting.

The safety glass protecting the famous painting had been installed all the way in 1956 after it had been damaged in an acid attack perpetrated by a vandal. That was a wake-up call for art curators to protect such pieces from people that would look after vandalizing art for various motives.

Staff from the Louvre Museum did not have any comments about the event.