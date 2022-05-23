"Opinion" The Lesser Known Story Behind the World’s First Space Tourist

NASA was still holding a grudge against the Russian Space Program many years after the collapse of the Soviet Union Pexels/Pixabay

The world is trying to define space tourism as a new concept that has only been recently made available to those that are not part of any space organization around the world. Ambitious projects such as the space hotel planned to open in 2025 or big tycoons flying to the International Space Station are making space tourism become a reality, but in fact, space tourism had been available for many years.

The first citizen to go to space was Dennis Tito, who although worked as a scientist at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory for five years, was not trained to be an astronaut and therefore was never allowed by NASA to go to space. Tito had made a massive fortune with his investment management firm, Wiltshire Associated and since a little boy, his dream was to fly to space.

NASA does not like to talk about Tito despite the work he had done for them as well as the scientific contributions he made to improve NASA. This is because they weren’t the first space organization to launch a tourist into space, in their books that was a point loss against the Soviets in the space race, although the space race had ended many years prior to Tito’s flight into space.

Tito started looking for a ticket in 1991, and as a businessman, he went to ask Russia if they would offer to take him inboard on their next flight to space. At the time Russia was suffering the economical repercussion of the collapse of the USSR, so they were in bad need of money, especially for their space program.

“In the ’90s, the Russians were really hurting for funding of this space program and the bottom line was, I figured out, ‘Huh, maybe I could get involved with the Russians.” (Quote by Dennis Tito)

Those in charge of the Russian Space Program accepted Tito’s wish at a price of $20 million, the last tourist to fly to space had to pay $55 million. The mission was faced with a lot of controversy around the world, started by NASA, but supported by other space agencies from Europe, Canada, and Japan. They all recommended against Tito going on the mission.

Dennis Tito with Soyuz Commander Talgat Musabayev and Flight Engineer Yury Baturin aboard the Soyuz Soyuz TM-32 spacecraft, 2001 Fallen in the open/Public Domain

On April 28th, 2001 launched into space at the age of 68 towards the International Space Station for a week. A short time after the mission, NASA commented in a press release stating that the only reason they didn’t accept Tito to fly if because he was not as prepared as an astronaut, putting the rest of the crew at unnecessary risk:

“During this period, the presence of a nonprofessional crewmember who is untrained on all critical station systems, is unable to respond and assist in any contingency situation which may arise, and who would require constant supervision, would add a significant burden to the Expedition and detract from the overall safety of the International Space Station.” (Quote by NASA)

At the 20th university since Tito’s mission, he described in an interview how amazing his journey was and felt resentment towards NASA for not giving him the chance to accomplish his dream. Today, NASA seems to be more open to space tourism without taking into consideration the risk of unprofessional crew members.