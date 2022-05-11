New Technology Allows for Sea Water To Be Made Potable at the Press of a Button

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhErE_0faSzV2i00
2.1 billion people lack safe drinking water at homeIAmNotPerfect/Pixabay

One problem that humanity is facing is that only 0.5% of the water we have on Earth is actually potable and this is because most of the water on Earth is not fresh. About 97% of all water can be found in Oceans which are simply too salty for human consumption. All of the water we drink comes from rivers and freshwater lakes.

 One question that had been raised many times is if humanity will have enough potable water in the future? With an increasing population and water being a necessity to live, it is slowly becoming a risk. Many third-world countries still suffer as they do not have access to potable water, especially in Africa where due to the hot climate there is a lack of fresh water reserves

Some very intelligent people have already acknowledged this problem and started working for years to find a way to turn that 97% of salty water found in oceans potable. A group of scientists from MIT has created a device that filters out all the salt from the seawater, making it potable with just a simple press of a button. 

This portable seawater desalination system has been created to help solve the water crisis in third-world countries. Through the use of a complex electrical system, the salt, and other bacteria from the seawater are removed, leaving you with potable water. The device is revolutionary as it only weighs 10kg and requires less power than a smartphone to run. 

The device ensures that the drinking water which is generated exceeds World Health Organisation (WHO) quality standards. Compared to other similar devices that have been created, this specific device goes further, by removing the particles of salt and bacteria within the seawater, ensuring that it generates the freshest and most potable water out there. 

Based on statistics from WHO, 2.1 billion people lack safe drinking water at home, which means 26% of the world’s population does not have the most basic need available and the number is growing. 

Jongyoon Hana professor of electrical engineering and computer science and biological engineering who is the team leader of this project mentioned that they have been working for the last 10 years on building such a device: 

“This is really the culmination of a 10-year journey that I and my group have been on. We worked for years on the physics behind individual desalination processes but pushing all those advances into a box, building a system, and demonstrating it in the ocean, was a really meaningful and rewarding experience for me.” (Quote by Jongyoon Hana)

The device has been designed in such a way that even a monkey could work it. The researchers have created a smartphone app that can control the device wirelessly in real time at the press of a button. The app can present even different data about the seawater filtered, such as how salty the water is of how much power is being consumed. There is still more work to be done, but this is a big step in the right direction.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 39

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge that is looking to educate users with the correct information. Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

N/A
45268 followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

Hidden "Face of Christ" Carving Discovered in Ireland

A stone from the 13th century that the locals believe represents the face of Jesus ChristBallymore Heritage Group - Seamus McDermott/Facebook. An incredible discovery was made yesterday at St Owens, Church of Ireland, in Ballymore. The church was built in 1827 and was recently refurbished with help from the local community. Local historian Seamus McDermott was wondering around the sight when he stumbled upon a simple 13th-century building block, but on the back of it was carved what seemed to be the face of Christ.

Read full story
208 comments

Strange Road Found at the Bottom of the Pacific Ocean

Some people started speculating that the road discovered may lead to AtlantisEVNautilius/YouTube. A team of scientists from the Nautilus Exploration Program has discovered a strange road made out of yellow bricks right at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. The expedition began at a deep-sea ridge north of the Hawaiian islands, the team set out to study the Lili’uokalani Ridge Seamounts in Hawaii for various things such as fishes that are thought to be extinct, ancient boats, and overall exploring the dark parts of the Pacific ocean that hs not been seen before.

Read full story

Panic Explodes in Chinese City As the Sky Turns Blood Red

The population of Zhoushan still believes this is a warning sign from the Gods of an upcoming catastropheMy thoughts too/Twitter. On the 7th of May, a port city in China named Zhoushan had its sky turn blood red, driving the whole population into panic by thinking some sort of apocalypse was on the way. At first most of the citizens thought that a huge fire must have broken out which reflected into the sky, but no news or emergency broadcast has been sent out.

Read full story
218 comments

Scientist From Harvard Believes That Alien Technology Has Crashed Into the Pacific Ocean

"My dream is to press some buttons on a functional piece of equipment that was manufactured outside of Earth."Besi/Pixabay. Some astronomers are certain that Alien life exists or at least existed at some point in time. However, no one is more certain than Avi Loeb who is an astronomer from Harvard who wrote an essay for The Debrief in which he talks about the need for a new research frontier that searches our Earth for alien technology.

Read full story
13 comments
Austin, TX

Missing Ancient Roman Bust Sold at Goodwill for $34.99

The Roman bust after was bought by Laura YoungSan Antonio Museum of Art. The Roman times were considered the golden age for art that came in different forms. Sculptures, many of which have been lost in wars and different natural disasters are the rarest pieces of art from that period of time and it is always interesting to see some found. Within the archives of museums and auction house deposits, such pieces of art can easily get lost, but not forgotten.

Read full story
4 comments

Canada Introduces Law To Punish Crimes Committed on the Moon

Laws on the moon and outer space are becoming a hot topicNicolas Thomas/Unsplash. With so many plans and ventures to be introduced outside of Earth such as the first international space hotel which is to be released in 2025, someone had to think about some laws to put in place. It does not matter if humans are on Earth or outside, they are still humans prone to do something unlawful.

Read full story
95 comments

Secret Underground City Where 70,000 Christians Used To Live Discovered in Turkey

The underground city is considered to be the biggest ever discoveredDenisPet/Pixabay. A project with the intent of historical preservation began in the Midyat district of the Mardin province in Turkey. Midyat is well known for its rich history, not only from the culture it presents but also from the many different artifacts that have been discovered. The project had the aim to conserve the historical streets and houses within the district.

Read full story
128 comments

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.

Read full story
304 comments

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.

Read full story
598 comments

Scientists Say Fish May Exist on Jupiter's Moon

There could be twice more water underneath's Jupiter's ice layer compared to EarthAlexanderAntropov/Pixabay. Scientists have been analyzing the similarities between Greenland and Europa (Jupiter's Moon) to discover that it may be actually able to sustain life. Geophysics professor Dustin Schroeder from Stanford University has gathered a team of researchers to study Europa and Earth’s ice sheets using radar technology. What they happened to discover are many striking similarities between our planet and Jupiter’s moon.

Read full story
344 comments

Fossils of 65-Foot Giant Sea Monster Discovered at 9000 feet in the Swiss Alps

Petrified ichthyosaur from the Triassic period about 205 million years agoPixabay/Efraimstochter. Our world was once conquered by water, a study estimated that about 1.5 billion years ago our planet was simply put “a ball of water”, with not an inch of dry land in sight. This is the reason why the evolutionary theory mentions we have evolved from sea creatures, as the water subdued and land raised. This sort of evolution took millions, if not billions of years.

Read full story
16 comments

100-Year-Old Employee Celebrates 84 Years Working for the Same Company

Walter Orthmann, 100, was awarded a Guinness World Record after working for 84 years and 9 days at the same company.Guinness World Records. Dedication is something that is becoming more scarce, especially in this new era of work where younger generations shift from one job to another at a much higher rate than previous generations. Job security seems to become a word of the past, but not for Walter Orthmann, who has just been awarded the Guinness World Record for working at the same company for 84 years and 9 days.

Read full story
324 comments

Structures Older Than the Egyptian Pyramids Discovered in Central Europe

Visualization of Těšetice-Kyjovice roundelInstitute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences. Humanity is trying to put together the puzzle pieces left by our ancestors to better understand how civilizations have formed and ultimately how we ended up here. These pieces are believed to be the first structures built by mankind.

Read full story
381 comments

New Study Suggests That Life on Earth Was Started by a Meteorite

Carbon-rich meteorites which have hit Earth contain the building blocks of DNAUriyo33/Pixabay. From a biological perspective, life on Earth since our planet had been created could have not begun out of thin air. Something must have brought the necessary elements for the biological reaction that produces life. A new study claims that resources used for the production of life may have been brought to our planet by meteorites that are thousands of light-years from their original departure.

Read full story
226 comments

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.

Read full story
1497 comments

Priest Argues That Jesus Died After Dislocating His Shoulder From Carrying the Cross

The Roman soldier may have not been the one who killed JesusGeralt/Pixabay. The literature present in the Bible states that Jesus had died from a Roman soldier’s spear that reached his heart and made him bleed out. However, one priest believes that the cause of death was not from the spear, but from a wound created whilst Jesus was carrying the heavy cross on his shoulder. The Rev. Prof Pullicino, based in London, has written a scientific paper about his theory and published it in the Catholic Medical Quarterly.

Read full story
1041 comments

The Earliest Form of Life From 4.28 Billion Years Ago Discovered

The oldest rocks on our planet have a source of life at a microscopic levelFrankWrinkler/Pixabay. Every time we keep on looking back in history to find the earliest traces of life we keep on finding earlier evidence of when life began on this Earth. There is a precise correlation between the prehistoric age and the size of evidence. A new study has discovered evidence that life on Earth has started somewhere between 3.75 and 4.28 billion years ago.

Read full story
312 comments

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?

Read full story
1417 comments

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.

Read full story
355 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy