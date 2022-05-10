Panic Explodes in Chinese City As the Sky Turns Blood Red

The population of Zhoushan still believes this is a warning sign from the Gods of an upcoming catastrophe My thoughts too/Twitter

On the 7th of May, a port city in China named Zhoushan had its sky turn blood red, driving the whole population into panic by thinking some sort of apocalypse was on the way. At first most of the citizens thought that a huge fire must have broken out which reflected into the sky, but no news or emergency broadcast has been sent out.

Chinese social media platforms have been bombarded with posts from across the city which is located in Eastern China, close to Shanghai. Photos and videos from the night when the sky turned red had exploded on the Chinese social media platforms, gathering over 150 million views in less than 24 hours.

Soon a lot of the content that has been posted on the Chinese social media platforms has been exported by users onto western social media platforms such as Twitter.

Some of the elders within the Zhoushan thought that this was a sign from the Gods that something terrible is about to take place, therefore many people started to stock up on supplies in fear of what could come. Some historians even uncovered old documents from 1770 where eye-witnesses reported the skies turning red across China, Korea, and Japan.

Meteorological experts tried to give more logical reasoning to calm everyone. They mentioned that this phenomenon is created by the heavy fog combined with very low clouds in the area. As it is a port city, fishing boats that are on the sea at night use the color red and due to the clouds being low it has reflected the color into the sky.

‘When weather conditions are good, more water in the atmosphere forms aerosols which refract and scatter the light of fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public,’ (Quote by Zhoushan Meteorological Bureau)

Others believe that a geomagnetic solar storm may have been the cause for the sky turning red, but according to Chinese state media, solar and geomagnetic activity on May 7th was calm with no significant anomalies that could have caused the sky to turn red.

Most of the population in Zhoushan still believes that this is a message from the Gods, saying that hard times are ahead or a natural catastrophe may follow. Based on some of the images that have been posted across social media, the red sky seems too bright for just a few fishing boat lights to have turned the whole in an eerie red that looks to be pulled out of a horror movie.

Another interesting phenomenon occurred in 1989 when a geomagnetic storm blacked out Quebec in just 90 seconds, placing over 6 million people in the dark for 9 hours.

Meteorologists are investigating in the hopes of finding a better explanation for this weird phenomenon. It is interesting to see that similar cases where such phenomena have occurred only took place in the East, more specifically in China, Korea, and Japan. As our climate keeps changing so do more similar phenomena that tend to occur around the world.