Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004 analogicus./Pixabay

In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.

Anthropology Professor Gregory Forth from the University of Alberta had written an article where he explains most of his life's work in identifying the missing puzzle pieces between the evolution from Ape to Human. The article had been published in the-scientist magazine (second issue from April).

For many years there has been a belief of another minor species that is quite similar to the Homo-Sapien, but closer to a primate. This species is known as Homo floresiensis. This species is, just like our ancestors part of the Hominin group, these are all the species that inherit the same genes as primates or apes from which the theory of evolution argues we have evolved.

In 2004, this new species in question had been discovered from the unearthed fossils on the Indonesian island of Flores. What was strange about them is that the fossils didn’t look as old as people thought to be based on further analysis. At the time this newly discovered human species was thought to be extinct for at least 50,000 years, however, new results are presented in a book written by Gregory Forth, entitled “Between Ape and Human”.

Within the book, Professor Forth presents a theory supported by empirical evidence of the Homo floresiensis species still being alive today on the island of Flores, Indonesia. The evidence presented in the book includes reports of sightings by more than 30 eyewitnesses that all say that non-Homo-sapien species live in the island of Flores. All of the reports had been taken by Professor Forth himself and his reputation as an anthropologist and ethnobiologist within the academic field speaks for itself.

“What they say about the creatures, supplemented by other sorts of evidence, is fully consistent with a surviving hominin species, or one that only went extinct within the last 100 years. Paleontologists and other life scientists would do well to incorporate such Indigenous knowledge into continuing investigations of hominin evolution in Indonesia and elsewhere. For reasons I discuss in the book, no field zoologist is yet looking for living specimens of H. floresiensis or related hominin species. But this does not mean that they cannot be found.” (Quote by Professor Gregory Forth)

Although the statements of locals from the island may not conclude academic studies, this could be the kickstart of what new researchers from the field of paleontology need to search for something else rather than dinosaur and mummy fossils. Experts have been so stuck on digging for fossils in locations that have been mentioned over and over again in historical records, but this is something that mankind may have not been aware of in early modern history.