Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being aware Carokynabooth/Pixabay

A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.

Staff from Lindokuhle Funeral Fundile Makalana were hired to take care of Nomveliso’s funeral. The funeral had been scheduled to take place 10 days after her death. During this time her corpse was kept in a mortuary tray in a refrigeration unit. On the day the funeral was supposed to take place, the staff went to take her corpse from the mortuary and move it to her coffin.

The shocking discovery they made was of a newborn baby between the deceased woman’s legs. The boss of the funeral directors for Lindokuhle Funerla Fundile Makalana said:

“The baby was dead. We were so shocked and frightened that we did not even have time to look at the gender of the baby.”

The director added that he has been in this business for 20 years and he had never seen anything like this or even hear of dead women giving birth. From a medical or scientific standpoint, this is not that much of a strange or unique event. The medical term for this event is called postmortem fetal extrusion. The relaxation of a muscle after death, the build-up of gases as well as bacteria could force the baby out of a dead mother.

It is the mother’s organism that is programmed in such a way to ensure that the baby survives even if the mother had passed away. In this specific case, even if the baby which was born was still alive, its health could have been affected by the mother’s illness which caused her death. Either way, the cold temperature within the mortuary which is used to not allow corpses to start decaying is what most probably killed the baby.

There is no need for the mortuary to be checked as the people inside the fridge are dead and no one would have expected a baby to be born out of a dead mother. The family of the deceased mother had been devasted by this news, some of the elder siblings believed that it had something to do with witchcraft.

The woman’s mother‚ Mandzala Mdoyi‚ said: ‘“I was devastated by the untimely death of my daughter. Now I got the shock of my life to learn that she has given birth while she had been dead for 10 days,”

The mother had been buried with her deceased newborn. The company offering funeral services assured to check from now on and to ensure if the deceased person is pregnant in order to avoid such cases in the future. This is truly a unique case.