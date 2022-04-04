Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Lp7j_0eysOoLv00
The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay

A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died. 

Staff from Lindokuhle Funeral Fundile Makalana were hired to take care of Nomveliso’s funeral. The funeral had been scheduled to take place 10 days after her death. During this time her corpse was kept in a mortuary tray in a refrigeration unit. On the day the funeral was supposed to take place, the staff went to take her corpse from the mortuary and move it to her coffin. 

The shocking discovery they made was of a newborn baby between the deceased woman’s legs. The boss of the funeral directors for Lindokuhle Funerla Fundile Makalana said: 

“The baby was dead. We were so shocked and frightened that we did not even have time to look at the gender of the baby.”

The director added that he has been in this business for 20 years and he had never seen anything like this or even hear of dead women giving birth. From a medical or scientific standpoint, this is not that much of a strange or unique event. The medical term for this event is called postmortem fetal extrusion. The relaxation of a muscle after death, the build-up of gases as well as bacteria could force the baby out of a dead mother. 

It is the mother’s organism that is programmed in such a way to ensure that the baby survives even if the mother had passed away. In this specific case, even if the baby which was born was still alive, its health could have been affected by the mother’s illness which caused her death. Either way, the cold temperature within the mortuary which is used to not allow corpses to start decaying is what most probably killed the baby. 

There is no need for the mortuary to be checked as the people inside the fridge are dead and no one would have expected a baby to be born out of a dead mother. The family of the deceased mother had been devasted by this news, some of the elder siblings believed that it had something to do with witchcraft

The woman’s mother‚ Mandzala Mdoyi‚ said: ‘“I was devastated by the untimely death of my daughter. Now I got the shock of my life to learn that she has given birth while she had been dead for 10 days,”

The mother had been buried with her deceased newborn. The company offering funeral services assured to check from now on and to ensure if the deceased person is pregnant in order to avoid such cases in the future. This is truly a unique case.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 393

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge that is looking to educate users with the correct information. Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

N/A
30676 followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.

Read full story
227 comments

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.

Read full story
323 comments
Houston, TX

Nearly 300 Texas Offenders Were Released Because of a Computer Glitch

This is the fifth time in the last 8 months this has occured in Huston countyPixabay. Almost 300 defendants from the Houston area were ordered to be released after a computer glitch prevented law enforcement officers from getting the initial court hearing within the time period required by state law, according to officials. The system is used by all law enforcement agencies in the county where Houston is located had crashed on March 24th and it was down for a couple of days according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Read full story
7 comments

Baby Born With Two Heads, Two Hearts, and Three Arms Survives Birth Against All Odds

The conjoined twins seem to be stable at the momentSepph/Pixabay. An incredible case has occurred on 28th of March in a small city named Ratlam, present in India. Two conjoined twins have survived birth against all odds. First constituted by doctors as one baby due to having only one torso, had been born with two heads, two hearts and three arms, making this a very unique case that has not been seen before.

Read full story

US Astronaut Sets Record After Spending 355 Days in Space

Official astronaut portrait of Expedition 51 crew member Mark Vande Hei in a spacesuit (EMU)Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Last year on April 9th NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei had taken to the sky for an important mission on the Internation Space Station. His expertise had been required for quite some time and thus, he was not able to return to Earth, until now. On this day Vande Hei has returned to Earth, after 355 days spent in Earth, beating the previous record of astronaut Scott Kelly in 2016 who spent 340 days in space.

Read full story
3 comments

Solar Storm Creates Radio Blackouts Through the World

The storm is predicted to make contact with the Earth's magnetic sphere on March 31Republica/Pixabay. NASA has been giving out a warning this month about the possibility of Earth being hit by a geomagnetic solar storm that would interrupt the signal of radio and other telecommunication services. It seems that this possibility is now certain as experts predict that Earth’s magnetic sphere is going to get hit by the geothermic storm on March 31st.

Read full story
120 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Declaring Thousands of Baptisms in US Invalid Due to Priest Using Wrong Word

Over 10,000 people in Phoenix Arizona have their baptisms invalidStockSnap/Pixabay. How would you feel one day if you received a call saying that you have actually not been baptized properly, some may consider you are not a Christian. Well, this is what happened to thousands of Americans in Phoenix, Arizona who were baptized in the last 10 years by Father Andres Arango. It has been found out by diocese leaders that Father Andres Arango had been using the wrong word for years whilst performing the baptism ritual.

Read full story
18 comments

Russia Nuke Fears Create an Anti-Radiation Medication Crisis

One eBay user has tried their luck trying to hawk a five-pack of the pills for nearly $1,000Ebay Listing. Anti-radiation medication has been in the shadow for many years, but now stocks around the world are being depleted. The U.S. is fearing a nuclear war as much as the rest of the world, and this crisis proves it. The war between Russia and Ukraine has created fear all over the world of a potential nuclear world war, so people have started panic-buying, leading to high demand for anti-radiation medication.

Read full story
20 comments

Scientists Have Discovered the Exact Age of Our Galaxy

Our galaxy has never been assigned a specific age as we simply didn’t know when it was created. Astronomers have been speculating that it occurred quite soon after The Big Bang took place about 13.8 billion years ago. In a very small fraction of a second known as the Planck period, the universe was created. Its high instability and the extreme heat created by the big bang forced the universe to expand.

Read full story
441 comments

Accidental Discovery of 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Under Notre-Dame

Since 1163 AD when Notre-Dame had been originally constructed, there have been multiple legends and rumors created around the Cathedral, especially due to it being situated in the center of Paris. Some say it had many links with the catacombs known to promote the “dark world” of the renaissance age. Therefore people were not very surprised to find a sarcophagus right under the foundation of the Cathedral.

Read full story
30 comments

An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.

Read full story
611 comments

Leading Causes of Death in the United States

The U.S. has one of the highest death rates in the worldPixabay/MATTJAMES1967. In the last 5 years, the United States has been the nation with one of the highest death rates in the world and this is not taking into consideration the deaths caused by the pandemic. Most of the causes of death that are presented within this list are mostly due to the western lifestyle that has been decreasing the quality of life from a health perspective.

Read full story
922 comments

Lost Continent Discovered After 40 Million Years

Site excavated in Turkey (Büyükteflek) on the continent of what used to be BalkanatoliaPhys/Alexis Licht & Gregoire Metais. There are plenty of gaps within history, especially in ancient times that we are trying to fill. What is considered to be one of the greatest discoveries in the field of geology in the past years is the discovery of a new continent. The geographical shifts had a major impact on the changes in Europe and Asia. Specialists have always questioned the land that connected Asia with Europe.

Read full story
293 comments

Russia Is Disconnecting From the Global Internet on the 11th of March

Russian will disconnect from the global internet no later than FridayFreedomHouse. Since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the sanctions placed by Western governments as well as companies on Russia had majorly affected the economy of the country. The ruble (Russian currency) is plummeting at a record rate and it may hit its lowest value, even lower than the 2008 economical crisis. This was specifically accomplished by the Western powers to make Vladimir Putin stop the invasion of Ukraine, but it seems that Putin does not care about Russia’s financial status.

Read full story

The Soldier Who Fought in World War II for 29 Years

Hiroo Onoda Surrenders on Lubang Island in the Philippines in 1974The Guarding. World War II had been a struggle for all nations involved and thankfully it only lasted for about five years. For some, it may sound a lot, but taking into consideration that wars used to last decades, five years is not that long. Uknown to many, this war lasted decades for some soldiers, but only one managed to survive.

Read full story
62 comments
Alaska State

Why Did Russia Sell Alaska to America?

Many people believe Alaska has always been part of the United States. If that is the case, it may come as a surprise to some that one of America’s modern adversaries once possessed the land of the modern Alaska state, whose name is taken from a Russian adaptation of the local Alaskan word.

Read full story
79 comments

The Blinking Mummy

The mummy of Rosalia LombardoThe Archaeology News Network. Mummification, even if still practiced to this day in remote cultures, is very rare in the western world. In 1920, a little girl known as Rosalia Lombardo died at the age of two due to an aggravated case of pneumonia. Despite offering her the best medication possible at the time, she was too young and didn’t have a strong enough immune system to be able to fight pneumonia.

Read full story
23 comments

Putin Places Russian Nuclear Forces on High Alert

Russia has carried out a number of missile drills in before the war startedRussian Ministry of Defense. The war between Russia and Ukraine could escalate even more as Russia is preparing its nuclear arsenal on the ready in case any western country decides to assist the Ukrainian forces in combat. A spokesman from Kremlin just mentioned that this morning Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian Ministry of Defense to place all of its nuclear forces on high alert, ready to act at any moment.

Read full story

Secret Cache of Mummification Tools Found in Egypt

Jars that have been discovered in the cache of mummification toolsArchives of the Czech Institute of Egyptology. Inside a hidden shaft in the cemetery of Abusir, near Cairo, the biggest cache of mummification equipment has been discovered. A team of Egyptian and Czech Egyptologists led by Petr Košárek was amazed by the discovery which unveiled 370 pottery storage jars that were used to embalm mummies. Košárek mentioned that the tools which were discovered were at least 2,500 years old based on their encryptions.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy