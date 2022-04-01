Nearly 300 Texas Offenders Were Released Because of a Computer Glitch

This is the fifth time in the last 8 months this has occured in Huston county Pixabay

Almost 300 defendants from the Houston area were ordered to be released after a computer glitch prevented law enforcement officers from getting the initial court hearing within the time period required by state law, according to officials. The system is used by all law enforcement agencies in the county where Houston is located had crashed on March 24th and it was down for a couple of days according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

What is even more interesting is that this is the fifth time since last August that the system had crashed and due to this more offenders and defendants had been released. The reason for their release is due to a sort of loophole within the law present in Texas state.

Under Texas law of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Chapter 45, Article 45.016. section C and Article 45.048. section B:

“A convicting court may specify a period that is not less than eight hours or more than 24 hours as the period for which a defendant who fails to pay the fine and costs in the case must remain in jail to satisfy $150 of the fine and costs.” (Code of Criminal Procedures)

“If a defendant required to give a bail bond under Subsection (b) remains in custody, without giving the bond, for more than 48 hours after the issuance of the applicable order, the justice or judge shall reconsider the requirement for the defendant to give the bond.” (Code of Criminal Procedures)

Defendants are generally not to be held for processing for more than 24 hours in misdemeanor cases and 48 hours in felony cases. If that time passes, based on the law the defendants must be freed without any further repercussions. Usually, this does not happen, but as we see the carelessness of technical difficulties is a major issue. If it’s happening in Huston, we can be sure that it is happening someplace else across Texas and maybe even in other states.

In a letter to local law enforcement agencies, the district attorney’s office said that officers will need to refile charges and some individuals might need to be rearrested.

“The safety of the public, security of our criminal justice system and efficiency of our courts demand that the county give Universal Services the resources to fix this and ensure it never happens again,” (Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office)

Those that manage the county of Houston should be responsible for not offering the resources required to fix and maintain the system in working order. Not only that but there isn’t a specification in the role of law enforcement officers to check the functionality of the system. A special role should be allocated for this specific function to ensure that no criminal walks away from the law.

As this incident led to the biggest number of criminals being released at once, it has attracted a lot of attention, therefore the attention of higher authorities in Huston county who will try to solve this problem and ensure such incidents won’t take place in the future.