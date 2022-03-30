US Astronaut Sets Record After Spending 355 Days in Space

Official astronaut portrait of Expedition 51 crew member Mark Vande Hei in a spacesuit (EMU) Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

Last year on April 9th NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei had taken to the sky for an important mission on the Internation Space Station. His expertise had been required for quite some time and thus, he was not able to return to Earth, until now. On this day Vande Hei has returned to Earth, after 355 days spent in Earth, beating the previous record of astronaut Scott Kelly in 2016 who spent 340 days in space.

Vande Hei caught a late ride with two other Russian cosmonauts named Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov who had been working with Vande Hei on the international space station. The astronauts decided to leave any political debate aside, they are men of science.

“The professional relationship between astronauts and cosmonauts, it hasn’t missed a beat. This is the cooperation we have going on in the civilian space program.” (Quote by Bill Nelson)

The three landed in a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan, according to the NASA team sent on sight, the crew landed safely and are all in good health.

The three returning ISS crew were replaced on the space station by three cosmonauts who flew to orbit on March 18, joining the three remaining U.S. colleagues of Vande Hei and a German astronaut from the European Space Agency. With this trip, Vande Hei has accumulated a total of 708 days in space, making him also the human who spent the longest time off planet Earth and in space.

At 55, Vande Hei is looking very much forward to a good cup of coffee and spending some quality time with his wife. At the same time, he is very excited to get back out there as he understands how important his work in space is towards paving a bright future for space exploration, as marked by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement he gave after Vande Hei landed:

“Mark’s mission is not only record-breaking, but also paving the way for future human explorers on the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” (Quote by Bill Nelson)

Every astronaut and cosmonaut that had the chance to work on ISS has shown great work and dedication to their job as they know how important it is for future generations. The 708 days spent in space milestone that Vande Hei is proud of is not only an achievement but a sign of dedication and passion for his career with NASA. Usually, astronauts that are sent on missions on the ISS spent on average of 215 days per-mission.

The work for astronauts as well as cosmonauts on the space station keeps them active most of the time. If they are not working on some science experiment, they are fixing something on the space station or reinforcing it with new technology sent from Earth.

A channel on YouTube called NASA Johnson vlogs the activity of all astronauts that are onboard the ISS. On this channel, you can even see videos of Vande Hei preparing to go back to Earth as well as the Russian cosmonauts. They even posted a video in dedication to Vande Hei and his work aboard the ISS for 355 days.