US Astronaut Sets Record After Spending 355 Days in Space

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgQVc_0euRUlvT00
Official astronaut portrait of Expedition 51 crew member Mark Vande Hei in a spacesuit (EMU)Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

Last year on April 9th NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei had taken to the sky for an important mission on the Internation Space Station. His expertise had been required for quite some time and thus, he was not able to return to Earth, until now. On this day Vande Hei has returned to Earth, after 355 days spent in Earth, beating the previous record of astronaut Scott Kelly in 2016 who spent 340 days in space

Vande Hei caught a late ride with two other Russian cosmonauts named Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov who had been working with Vande Hei on the international space station. The astronauts decided to leave any political debate aside, they are men of science. 

“The professional relationship between astronauts and cosmonauts, it hasn’t missed a beat. This is the cooperation we have going on in the civilian space program.” (Quote by Bill Nelson)

The three landed in a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan, according to the NASA team sent on sight, the crew landed safely and are all in good health

The three returning ISS crew were replaced on the space station by three cosmonauts who flew to orbit on March 18, joining the three remaining U.S. colleagues of Vande Hei and a German astronaut from the European Space Agency. With this trip, Vande Hei has accumulated a total of 708 days in space, making him also the human who spent the longest time off planet Earth and in space. 

At 55, Vande Hei is looking very much forward to a good cup of coffee and spending some quality time with his wife. At the same time, he is very excited to get back out there as he understands how important his work in space is towards paving a bright future for space exploration, as marked by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement he gave after Vande Hei landed: 

“Mark’s mission is not only record-breaking, but also paving the way for future human explorers on the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” (Quote by Bill Nelson)

Every astronaut and cosmonaut that had the chance to work on ISS has shown great work and dedication to their job as they know how important it is for future generations. The 708 days spent in space milestone that Vande Hei is proud of is not only an achievement but a sign of dedication and passion for his career with NASA. Usually, astronauts that are sent on missions on the ISS spent on average of 215 days per-mission

The work for astronauts as well as cosmonauts on the space station keeps them active most of the time. If they are not working on some science experiment, they are fixing something on the space station or reinforcing it with new technology sent from Earth. 

A channel on YouTube called NASA Johnson vlogs the activity of all astronauts that are onboard the ISS. On this channel, you can even see videos of Vande Hei preparing to go back to Earth as well as the Russian cosmonauts. They even posted a video in dedication to Vande Hei and his work aboard the ISS for 355 days. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge that is looking to educate users with the correct information. Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

N/A
29000 followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

Baby Born With Two Heads, Two Hearts, and Three Arms Survives Birth Against All Odds

The conjoined twins seem to be stable at the momentSepph/Pixabay. An incredible case has occurred on 28th of March in a small city named Ratlam, present in India. Two conjoined twins have survived birth against all odds. First constituted by doctors as one baby due to having only one torso, had been born with two heads, two hearts and three arms, making this a very unique case that has not been seen before.

Read full story

Solar Storm Creates Radio Blackouts Through the World

The storm is predicted to make contact with the Earth's magnetic sphere on March 31Republica/Pixabay. NASA has been giving out a warning this month about the possibility of Earth being hit by a geomagnetic solar storm that would interrupt the signal of radio and other telecommunication services. It seems that this possibility is now certain as experts predict that Earth’s magnetic sphere is going to get hit by the geothermic storm on March 31st.

Read full story
119 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Declaring Thousands of Baptisms in US Invalid Due to Priest Using Wrong Word

Over 10,000 people in Phoenix Arizona have their baptisms invalidStockSnap/Pixabay. How would you feel one day if you received a call saying that you have actually not been baptized properly, some may consider you are not a Christian. Well, this is what happened to thousands of Americans in Phoenix, Arizona who were baptized in the last 10 years by Father Andres Arango. It has been found out by diocese leaders that Father Andres Arango had been using the wrong word for years whilst performing the baptism ritual.

Read full story
18 comments

Russia Nuke Fears Create an Anti-Radiation Medication Crisis

One eBay user has tried their luck trying to hawk a five-pack of the pills for nearly $1,000Ebay Listing. Anti-radiation medication has been in the shadow for many years, but now stocks around the world are being depleted. The U.S. is fearing a nuclear war as much as the rest of the world, and this crisis proves it. The war between Russia and Ukraine has created fear all over the world of a potential nuclear world war, so people have started panic-buying, leading to high demand for anti-radiation medication.

Read full story
20 comments

Scientists Have Discovered the Exact Age of Our Galaxy

Our galaxy has never been assigned a specific age as we simply didn’t know when it was created. Astronomers have been speculating that it occurred quite soon after The Big Bang took place about 13.8 billion years ago. In a very small fraction of a second known as the Planck period, the universe was created. Its high instability and the extreme heat created by the big bang forced the universe to expand.

Read full story
438 comments

Accidental Discovery of 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Under Notre-Dame

Since 1163 AD when Notre-Dame had been originally constructed, there have been multiple legends and rumors created around the Cathedral, especially due to it being situated in the center of Paris. Some say it had many links with the catacombs known to promote the “dark world” of the renaissance age. Therefore people were not very surprised to find a sarcophagus right under the foundation of the Cathedral.

Read full story
30 comments

An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.

Read full story
610 comments

Leading Causes of Death in the United States

The U.S. has one of the highest death rates in the worldPixabay/MATTJAMES1967. In the last 5 years, the United States has been the nation with one of the highest death rates in the world and this is not taking into consideration the deaths caused by the pandemic. Most of the causes of death that are presented within this list are mostly due to the western lifestyle that has been decreasing the quality of life from a health perspective.

Read full story
927 comments

Lost Continent Discovered After 40 Million Years

Site excavated in Turkey (Büyükteflek) on the continent of what used to be BalkanatoliaPhys/Alexis Licht & Gregoire Metais. There are plenty of gaps within history, especially in ancient times that we are trying to fill. What is considered to be one of the greatest discoveries in the field of geology in the past years is the discovery of a new continent. The geographical shifts had a major impact on the changes in Europe and Asia. Specialists have always questioned the land that connected Asia with Europe.

Read full story
293 comments

Russia Is Disconnecting From the Global Internet on the 11th of March

Russian will disconnect from the global internet no later than FridayFreedomHouse. Since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the sanctions placed by Western governments as well as companies on Russia had majorly affected the economy of the country. The ruble (Russian currency) is plummeting at a record rate and it may hit its lowest value, even lower than the 2008 economical crisis. This was specifically accomplished by the Western powers to make Vladimir Putin stop the invasion of Ukraine, but it seems that Putin does not care about Russia’s financial status.

Read full story

The Soldier Who Fought in World War II for 29 Years

Hiroo Onoda Surrenders on Lubang Island in the Philippines in 1974The Guarding. World War II had been a struggle for all nations involved and thankfully it only lasted for about five years. For some, it may sound a lot, but taking into consideration that wars used to last decades, five years is not that long. Uknown to many, this war lasted decades for some soldiers, but only one managed to survive.

Read full story
62 comments
Alaska State

Why Did Russia Sell Alaska to America?

Many people believe Alaska has always been part of the United States. If that is the case, it may come as a surprise to some that one of America’s modern adversaries once possessed the land of the modern Alaska state, whose name is taken from a Russian adaptation of the local Alaskan word.

Read full story
79 comments

The Blinking Mummy

The mummy of Rosalia LombardoThe Archaeology News Network. Mummification, even if still practiced to this day in remote cultures, is very rare in the western world. In 1920, a little girl known as Rosalia Lombardo died at the age of two due to an aggravated case of pneumonia. Despite offering her the best medication possible at the time, she was too young and didn’t have a strong enough immune system to be able to fight pneumonia.

Read full story
23 comments

Putin Places Russian Nuclear Forces on High Alert

Russia has carried out a number of missile drills in before the war startedRussian Ministry of Defense. The war between Russia and Ukraine could escalate even more as Russia is preparing its nuclear arsenal on the ready in case any western country decides to assist the Ukrainian forces in combat. A spokesman from Kremlin just mentioned that this morning Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian Ministry of Defense to place all of its nuclear forces on high alert, ready to act at any moment.

Read full story

Secret Cache of Mummification Tools Found in Egypt

Jars that have been discovered in the cache of mummification toolsArchives of the Czech Institute of Egyptology. Inside a hidden shaft in the cemetery of Abusir, near Cairo, the biggest cache of mummification equipment has been discovered. A team of Egyptian and Czech Egyptologists led by Petr Košárek was amazed by the discovery which unveiled 370 pottery storage jars that were used to embalm mummies. Košárek mentioned that the tools which were discovered were at least 2,500 years old based on their encryptions.

Read full story
4 comments

Extremely Rare Baby Ghost Shark Discovered by Scientists

Scientists from New Zealand have been on the look for a very strange and rare creature that has not been seen by humanity for years. The species is named Chimaera, but it is more commonly known as Ghost Shark due to its almost transparent skin. As far as historical records go, only 50 creatures from this species have been found.

Read full story
5 comments

Chinese Flower Has Evolved To Hide From Humans

Fritillaria delavayi in a population with low (left) and high harvest pressureYang Niu / The Guardian. Thousands of plant species have vanished in the past 2000 years due to them being harvested too much. These are wild plants that need a very pretentious habitat in order to grow, the reason why they are so scarce. One of the most sought-after plants is Fritillaria Delavayi which has been used for thousands of years to create traditional medicine.

Read full story
39 comments

Russian Army Killed 5 Ukrainian Soldiers in Its Territory

Russian troops at the border of Ukraine in Donetsk regionAlexander Avilov/ Moscow News Agency. Russian ministry had claimed this morning to have killed five Ukrainian soldiers that have crossed the Ukrainian border into Russia. Officials within the United States that are looking are looking into the incident between Russia and Ukraine believe that these are fabricated pretexts. This is Russia’s attempt to spark a conflict at the border.

Read full story
2 comments

An Archaeologist Discovered Where the Garden of Eden Is Located

Depiction of Garden of Eden from Biblical TimesBible Study. The Garden of Eden may be one of the most important locations in history. Based on the Bible, this is the place where God created the first man Adam and where Adam created the first woman, Eve. Adam was formed from the ground (Gen 2:7). Wordplay between “Adam” and “ground” (adama [h’m’d}a]) is unmistakable. It is important that Adam has identified with humankind rather than any particular nationality. The country from which the dust was taken is not specified. Rabbis believed it came from all over the earth.

Read full story
688 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy