Putin Places Russian Nuclear Forces on High Alert

Russia has carried out a number of missile drills in before the war started Russian Ministry of Defense

The war between Russia and Ukraine could escalate even more as Russia is preparing its nuclear arsenal on the ready in case any western country decides to assist the Ukrainian forces in combat. A spokesman from Kremlin just mentioned that this morning Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian Ministry of Defense to place all of its nuclear forces on high alert, ready to act at any moment.

Putin has blamed his decision on the political pressure that has been set on Russia over the last few days. It is not just political pressure, but pressure from organizations worldwide that are stopping businesses or partnerships with Russia due to the war. This war was said that would bring a big economical hit to Russia, but these pressures are already having a major effect on their economy.

Even the white hat hacker group is known as “Anonymous” has jumped in, hacking official government websites all around Russia and posting propaganda instead, with the intent to start a revolution within Russia that would hopefully stop the war. They even hacked the Russian Ministry of Defence database, unveiling secret Russian plans of counterattacks.

Despite the database being made public on the internet, Russia still denies any attempts of hacking made on their servers.

Dasy before the war started, the Russian Defense Ministry had announced strategic military drills of nuclear missile launches from submarines such as the K-535 Yury Dolgoruky that contain nuclear ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles).

“On February 19, a planned drill of the forces of the strategic containment will be held under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, during which, ballistic and cruise missiles will be launched,” a ministry statement on February 18 said.

The world is blaming Putin’s autocratic leadership style that has led to this war and some argue could lead to the end of Putin’s political career. This autocratic style does not allow anyone around Putin to give their opinion on the situation. Those in Kremlin may not admit it due to the heavy Russian propaganda, but some have opposed this war since day one, as they knew the sort of economic and diplomatic damage it would inflict onto Russia.

With tensions on the high rise, diplomats representing Russia and Ukraine have started talks in Belarus in order to gain a ceasefire and potentially find a peaceful solution towards ending this war. The number of casualties thus far is very unclear, but it is estimated to be over 50,000 including all the civilian casualties.

There is a lot of propaganda going around, created both by the rest of Eastern Europe as well as Western Europe. Some of the things published are true, whilst many are questionable, to say the least. Everyone is throwing their own prediction of what will happen next. Some look at Russia dusting off their nuclear arsenal as a political threat, but knowing Putin’s autocratic style, he won’t let anyone stop him from pushing the red button if the time comes.