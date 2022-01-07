A 10-Year-Old Child Was Told by Amazon Alexa To Electrocute Herself

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWfLj_0dfd3TMr00
Amazon Alexa Smart devicePhoto by Lazar Gugleta on Unsplash

Most of the households within America should have an Alexa device inside their home by now, but after hearing this you may want to think twice about owning such a device if you have young children. Last year on December the 29th Kristin Livdahl’s 10 year old asked Alexa for a challenge and this is the response her child received from Alexa:

“Here’s something I found on the web”, Amazon replied, “The challenge is simple: plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.”

Amazon services recommended to a 10-year-old girl that she should put a coin against an electrified plug. Luckily her mother was right next to her when the child asked for a challenge. Most children would have attempted the challenge if an adult wasn’t around to stop them and this would have caused certain death.

The incident was posted by Livdahl via Twitter and her tweet of Alexa saying the challenge became viral overnight.

The reason this answer was given out by the Amazon Echo service is because of the way it works. If Alexa does not know an exact response to a question it uses information on the web to gain responses to the questions asked. If Alexa does not know an answer it will end up using anything on the internet that isn’t curated by anyone.

Apparently, the information to respond to the 10-year old’s question was taken from a website called “Our Community Now” representing an organization from Colorado. The website had an article describing different stupid challenges and the algorithm picked it as the best fit to answer the child’s question. The original article also had a disclaimer where it said that readers should NOT attempt any of the challenges mentioned.

Despite how sophisticated Amazon’s algorithms are, they are not able to pick up such information or to make the difference between the voice of an adult and that of a child. Amazon’s Alexa has also been criticized for answering questions with islamophobia and antisemitic conspiracy theories. There are many other cases where racism and antisemitism have been presented in the answers given by Echo or Alexa.

“As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it.”

Amazon mentioned in a statement that the customer’s trust is the most important for them when it comes to their services and the services offered via Alexa. Amazon fixed this error in their system as soon as possible, but how long until someone actually dies from Alexa’s instructions?

“Customer trust is at the center of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers,”

Despite the swift fix, this does not really assure that other bad content could not be picked up by a weird question asked by a child. Their algorithm needs to be updated with a filter for the protection of children as well as some sort of curator for all the content that is on the internet when trying to find the answer to a question.

Amazon mentioned that they will train Alexa to answer with more discretion and better understand the requests users give it:

“This training relies in part on supervised machine learning, an industry-standard practice where humans review an extremely small sample of requests to help Alexa understand the correct interpretation of a request and provide the appropriate response in the future.”

It is not just Amazon’s services that you need to look out for. There have been many incidents with Google Assist as well as Apple’s Siri where the answers have been inappropriate, especially for children.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 109

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge that is looking to educate users with the correct information. Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

17666 followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

Farmers Use Virtual Reality To Increase Milk Production

Farmer setting up the VR Headsets on Cow's headAnadolu. Technology is being implemented in all the industries and some farmers are really appreciating the possibilities that virtual reality is bringing towards increasing their farms' efficiency. A tweet of a farmer from Turkey has gone viral after he had posted a video showing one of his cows wearing virtual reality headsets.

Read full story
4 comments

Kazakh Leader Orders Use of Lethal Force Against Protestors

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke during his appeal to the people of Kazakhstan on 7 January 2022The Guarding. Kazakhstan has been faced with riots all across the country that have been caused due to the price of liquefied petroleum gas going up significantly. Khazakstan is one of the main providers of petroleum within the East and with such vast resources you would think that the price would stay at a constant rate for the citizens of Khazakstan, but due to the high demand from Europe prices had to rise.

Read full story
13 comments

Man Who Escaped From North Korea Went Back Because He Didn’t Adapt to the South

A South Korean soldier stands guard at the Southern Limit Line overlooking the frozen Han River, which flows from North Korea to South KoreaWired. Since 1953 when the Korean war had came to an end, 33,800 North Koreans have crossed the border to resettle in the South and escape the communist dictatorship. However, during so many years, only 30 other defectors managed to safely cross the border back, but it is believed that they have been incarcerated for leaving North Korea in the first place. On the 31st of December 2021, a North Korean defector returned to his country of origin after spending a couple of months in South Korea.

Read full story
308 comments

Descriptions From Veterans That Lived Through a Nuclear Explosion

Operation Buster-Jangle - Dog atomic bomb test at the Nevada Test Site 1951DTRA. Since the end of World War II and until the end of the Cold War over 2,000 nuclear bombs have been detonated. It is amazing to think that out of that number only two have been used to actually kill, however, no one really talks about the soldiers who had to witness all the nuclear tests only miles away from the blast zone.

Read full story
73 comments

66 Million-Year-Old Preserved Embryo Found Inside Fossilized Dinosaur Egg

Photo of the oviraptorosaur embryo 'Baby Yingliang'. It is one of the best-preserved dinosaur embryos ever reportedMa et al.,2021. Paleontologists have seen some incredible discoveries during this century, but this may be the greatest since the creation of paleontology. An almost perfect embryo was found inside a fossilised dinosaur egg that didn’t get to hatch. This embryo that had been named by experts as “Baby Yingliang” was found in the Cretaceous rocks of Ganzhou, southern China and it turns out to be the egg of an oviraptorosaur.

Read full story
1 comments

Scientists Are Building a Black Box To Record the Extinction of Humanity

Earth's Black Box on Tasmania's west coastEarth's Black Box. Despite technological advancements, our world is not getting better as we realize that each passing day brings us closer to our own extinction. The Sixth mass extinction has already begun and there are plenty of academic papers presenting hard facts of how the world is slowly, but surely coming to an end. Scientists are so sure of it that they have started constructing a black box to record our own extinction if someone or something was to come and visit this doomed planet in the future.

Read full story
113 comments

Chickens Have Become Four Times Larger Since 1950s

Comparison of chicken weight throughout three different periodsChickenCheckIn. Our culture has reached a stage where everyone fills their shopping carts without any regard for product or pricing adjustments over time. Consumerism has been a beneficial social and economic trend that has boosted the global economy, but its negative side is that it is ruining our earth by making people so demanding in terms of what they consume.

Read full story
276 comments

105 Million-Year-Old Fossil Has a Close Resemblance to Dragons

University of Queensland researcher Tim Richards, with a model of Thapunngaka shawi's jawAnjanette Hudson/The University of Queensland. Dragons are part of most fictitious adventure stories from the medieval era. These remarkable beasts seem like the ultimate predatory creature, yet their creation or appearance in fiction books is quite unknown. Some consider it a mythological beast that was created without the slightest knowledge to dinosaurs which have the closest resemblance to these fictitious beasts.

Read full story
17 comments

507-Year-Old Clam is the World's Oldest Animal

Humanity is forgetting what the most important resource in this world is. Time for many may not be as valuable, especially when you are surrounded by a cruel world. The average lifespan of a human is around 72 years and for some, that is more than enough, but deep down despite how difficult life gets we all want to live forever.

Read full story
69 comments

Trains Loaded With Russian Tanks Heading Towards Ukraine

Photos of Buk air defense missile system, the Msta-S self-propelled gun, and the T-80U tanks at Maslovka Station near Voronezh/RussiaConflict Intelligence Team. Ukraine has been very brave for the responses they have given Russia. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for years now, but it seems that Russia is going to turn this political war into much more. On December the 8th a Twitter account known as the Conflict Intelligence Team had posted images taken of Russian tanks and other weaponry loaded on a train that was heading for the Ukrainian border.

Read full story
1 comments

Switzerland Legalized 3D Printed Suicide Pods

The inventor of the suicide pods showcasing his creationThe Mega Agency. The world is surely catching up to new technological trends as this creature that seems to be taken out of a science fiction movie proves it. Philip Nitschke is an Australian inventor who is also pro-euthanasia. The media has already nicknamed him “Dr. Death” for his invention as well as his big marketing campaign that had success in Switzerland.

Read full story
294 comments

Lost City of Heracleion Was Discovered Underwater

Archaeologists Franck Goddio and his team inspect the colossal red granite statue of a pharaoh of over 5 meters in heightFranck Goddio. A lot of the ancient world has been either destroyed by mankind or buried by nature. Within the walls built by ancient civilizations exists the missing pieces within ancient history that we need to solve the puzzle about our evolution as humans. The say “History is a Mystery” is what attracts many people to believe that stories from ancient times are only legends.

Read full story

The Dark Side of Dubai That They Don't Want You To Know About

The living quarters of a foreign worker in DubaiFarhad Berahmann. When you hear the word “Dubai” you think of the most luxurious conditions a human being can live in due to the sort of money that is turned around in this location. Behind the huge wealth present in Dubai hides a dark truth that should show the unethical ways rich people sustain their wealth.

Read full story
60 comments

800-Year-Old Mummy Discovered in America

A photo of the mummy found inside an underground structure on the outskirts of the city of LimaUniversidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos. When we hear the word mummy we think of Egypt or somewhere around that area as this is the most primordial culture to perform mummification. However, it so happens that this process would sometimes take place involuntarily, as there have been some cases. One really interesting case is a mummy that has been recently discovered in South America, Peru.

Read full story
249 comments

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.

Read full story
1819 comments

Outrage After WWII Veteran Was Dissected Live for $500 Dollars per Ticket

A World War II veteran had recently passed away due to health complications that may be related to the latest virus. David Saunders from Baton Rouge, Louisiana had his body donated for medical science by his family as per his wish. His family says that he understood the importance of science and wanted to play his part once he had passed away.

Read full story
87 comments

A Crime From 1300 Years Ago Has Been Finally Solved

The skull of a young man who died in China 1300 years agoQian Wang. In the western world, grave robbers have disappeared, putting their profession into a historical archive. In China however grave robbers are still very much so present and always on the hunt for treasure. Grave robbing is also known in some parts of the world as “body snatching” and it was an actual profession. Most grave robbers were hired to steal the bodies of certain dead people whilst others had the job of steeling valuables that have been buried with the dead.

Read full story
59 comments
New York City, NY

The Woman Who Jumped From Empire State Building’s 86th Floor and Survived

Elvita Adams in the ambulance after her fall in 1979Wikimedia Commons. Since 1930 when the building of the Empire State Building was finished over a dozen people attempted suicide by jumping off the building. Known as one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world, the Empire State Building ranks at a height of around 1,050 feet (320 meters), more than sufficient to get the job done. One lucky person managed to survive a suicide attempt. Elvita Adams is the one and only person to jump from such a great height and survive to tell the tale.

Read full story
94 comments

The Heart of a 19th-Century Mayor Was Discovered in a Fountain

The fountain in the center of Verviers was raised in the honor of Pierre David 1883Verviers. We all love urban legends because of the mystery hidden behind them. Although we know what most urban legends remain just legends created by people who want attention, there is one urban legend from 140 years ago that was discovered to be true by accident.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy