The World’s First Pregnant Man

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oESU6_0d2jj2Ho00
Thomas Beatie 8 months in his pregnancyKristian Dowling

The life of Thomas Beatie has been so positively impactful that I had to mention it, especially knowing that generation Z most probably does not remember. I would also assume that many people aren’t familiar with Thomas Beatie, as when he became famous, social media wasn't as mainstream as it is today.

In 2008 Thomas Beatie became known as the world’s first pregnant man. Beatie is a transgender man born a woman on a spiritual level who became impregnated by a sperm donor in 2007. When the story came out all News channels around the world talked about this nonstop for a good few weeks.

Thomas Beatie before the Surgery

Thomas Trace Beatie was born in 1974. He was assigned female at birth, that is why his name is also Trace. From a young age, Beatie didn’t feel comfortable with his sexuality. Transgender at the time was a very taboo term, especially when no transgender people were publicly speaking. This was mainly because social media wasn’t yet mainstream.

As Beatie reached his teenage years, he started realizing that being a woman didn’t feel right. That is why in 2002 Thomas had sex-reassignment surgery and legally changed his gender from female to male. Beatie mentioned he wanted to do this for a long time, but due to fear of what others around would think, he delayed the procedure for a long time.

This surgery was a bit more special as Beatie decided to keep his female reproductive organs as he always wanted to bear a child as his wife at the time Nancy wasn’t able to. With a testosterone level still low allowing a pregnancy to occur, all that was left to do is find a sperm donor suitable for the couple.

Giving Birth

The 9 months of pregnancy are described as hell by Beatie, as was expected. Apart from the minor health issues most pregnant women encounter, he had a good 9 months. Initially, due to the surgery he had, the doctors that he was working with planned that he would have a C section as it seemed more appropriate.

However, his baby had different plans and decided to come out 3 days earlier than the planned C section. Therefore Beatie gave birth in June 2008 naturally, making it quite the whole ride of a pregnancy for the first man being pregnant in history. As far as historical records go there seems to not be the mention of a man giving birth and I am pretty sure they didn't have the medical capabilities to do sex-reassignment surgeries.

In 2009 he once again got pregnant and ended up giving birth to another two healthy children. After that, he decided to get a hysterectomy as he wants to stop at three children.

The First Public Transgender movement

It does take a whole book to describe the sort of emotions Beatie was going through, that is why he published a book the same year he gave birth for the first time entitled “Labour of Love: The Story of One Man’s Extraordinary Pregnancy”. In the book, he describes the journey from when he got the surgery up to his first pregnancy.

His family was not ok with the surgery he undertook in 2002, nor with the pregnancy, he wanted to go through. One of the biggest social challenges he faced was people not knowing how to address him. Although legally, he is a man now, many called him a woman not because he once identified as one, but because only women can be pregnant.

From a legal perspective, it was a huge fight as the law says that only women can get maternity leave and maternity pay as they are the only ones that can get pregnant. With Beatie being a pregnant man, this created a huge loophole in the system, but due to social pressures with a big audience from the media, things had to be changed. This lead to the first implementations of laws for the transgender community within the working environment and human resource management.

This was a huge step for transgender people as Beatie was the first transgender person to publicly speak about something that was considered soo taboo back then. This great story had a huge positive impact on the transgender community, as Beatie encouraged many people to come out of the closet and just walk proud of who they are.

Beatie’s example of how “he didn’t feel right as a woman” was a great example to make the rest of the world understand why people are getting sex-reassignment surgeries. Today, he is fighting for the LGBTQ movement by giving out public speeches and encouraging those from the community to present themselves to the world in a way that they feel comfortable.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 17

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge that is looking to educate users with the correct information. Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

15314 followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

The Cry for Help Behind Netflix’s Show Squid Game

North Korean soldiers charging an attack in 1953 during the Korean warKCNA. The new Netflix series named “Squid Game” has taken the world by storm, making it the most trending show the world has yet seen and thanks to social media. Hwang Dong-hyuk is the creator of the series who actually wrote the script for it 10 years ago, but no media or film-making company wanted to produce it (big mistake on their end).

Read full story
1 comments

A Crime From 1300 Years Ago Has Been Finally Solved

The skull of a young man who died in China 1300 years agoQian Wang. In the western world, grave robbers have disappeared, putting their profession into a historical archive. In China however grave robbers are still very much so present and always on the hunt for treasure. Grave robbing is also known in some parts of the world as “body snatching” and it was an actual profession. Most grave robbers were hired to steal the bodies of certain dead people whilst others had the job of steeling valuables that have been buried with the dead.

Read full story
50 comments
New York City, NY

The Woman Who Jumped From Empire State Building’s 86th Floor and Survived

Elvita Adams in the ambulance after her fall in 1979Wikimedia Commons. Since 1930 when the building of the Empire State Building was finished over a dozen people attempted suicide by jumping off the building. Known as one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world, the Empire State Building ranks at a height of around 1,050 feet (320 meters), more than sufficient to get the job done. One lucky person managed to survive a suicide attempt. Elvita Adams is the one and only person to jump from such a great height and survive to tell the tale.

Read full story
86 comments

The Heart of a 19th-Century Mayor Was Discovered in a Fountain

The fountain in the center of Verviers was raised in the honor of Pierre David 1883Verviers. We all love urban legends because of the mystery hidden behind them. Although we know what most urban legends remain just legends created by people who want attention, there is one urban legend from 140 years ago that was discovered to be true by accident.

Read full story
2 comments

U.S. Navy Submarines Aren’t As Durable as People Think

One of the many U.S. NAVY submarines produced with low quality steelDarren Halstead on Unsplash. Submarines are the pride of the U.S. Navy presented as some of the best submarines in any army around the world. At least this was the idea until an old decommissioned submarine seemed to have a very weak hull structure, although on paper the hull was really sturdy. Upon checking the quality of the steel, it had failed to meet the standards presented by the U.S. Navy.

Read full story
106 comments

An Art Piece Spanning 2.5 Miles Just Appeared Over Night

A picture of Marree Man located in AustraliaWikimedia Commons. Our ancient ancestors have left behind some incredible yet mysterious pieces of artwork that make us wonder what was actually behind the artists’ mind or what was his inspiration. It is very normal to not know the creator of the pyramids, the author of some ancient hieroglyphs, or even the drawings found within a cave about 40,000 years ago.

Read full story
12 comments

Transnistria: The Country That Doesn’t Exist

The Transnistrian Army on Victory day paradeRussia Direct. For thousands of years, humankind had recognized the existence of different cultures, tribes, and communities. These came to become today’s huge cities that represent our society. During the last century, the world has done a great job at putting on the map every small tribe in existence on this earth, yet there is a country that is considered to not exist even if people are living and breathing in it.

Read full story
14 comments

Scientists Playing God Created a Human-Chimpanzee Hybrid

A chimpanzee from the 1920s believed to be the first humanzeeWikimedia CommonsFor many years during the 20th century, scientists performed many horrid and unethical experiments on animals trying to combine them with human genes in order to create an abomination they call a “hybrid” between humans and animals. Such experiments have been kept secret for many years, but due to an incident that took place in 2018, many answers have come to light about the origin of these experiments.

Read full story
14 comments

Russia Accused of Stealing the AstraZeneca Vaccine Blueprint

The news outlets have exploded lately with what some may call just rumors of Russian spies who have stolen the AstraZeneca vaccine blueprint in order to develop the Russian vaccine for Covid-19 known as Sputnik V. The security services from the United Kingdom say that theyhold solid evidence of an agent presumed to be a Russian spy stealing the formula when it was still in its early stages of the trials.

Read full story

The Face of a 70,000 Year Old Neanderthal

Reconstruction of the first Neanderthal in the Netherlands, nicknamed Krijn, is on display in the National Museum of Antiquitiesde Gelderlande. As technology improves we are able to get a better look into ancient history so that we can actually understand the sort of lifestyle our ancestors lived and from where we have evolved to our present society. Looking back 100,000 years ago, it is amazing at the rapid speed of evolution that we have reached compared to how slow things were developing back in the day, and this doesn’t just apply to technology but in all sense.

Read full story
142 comments

A Virus Considered Eradicated in 2019 Just Made a Comeback

Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.

Read full story
994 comments

What Happened to the First Human Head Transplant?

A photo of Dr. Sergio Canavero and the head of Valery SpiridonovSkeeze. Many of you may have not heard, but in 2018 the first human head transplant surgery was supposed to take place, but it never happened despite years of preparation and millions of dollars invested.

Read full story
76 comments

Scientists Have Found the Smallest Particle in the Universe

Baikal Gigaton volume detector (Baikal-GVD)Acumen IAS. Scientists still believe that finding an answer to the meaning of life stands within the material that all things are made which are small particles. Despite how big the Universe may be, it is conceptualized by an almost infinite number of particles, and like all things, they come in different sizes. Since the 20th century, scientists believed that the smallest particle is the foundation of everything that is around us and especially all organisms on our planet.

Read full story
63 comments

Rare Footage From the Biggest Nuclear Bomb Detonated in History

The mushroom cloud of Tsar Bomba seen from a distance of 161 km (100 mi). The crown of the cloud is 65 km (213,000 ft; 40 mi)Rosatom State Corporation Communications Department.

Read full story
125 comments

$2.9 Million McDonald’s Hot Coffee

An article representing how Stella Liebeck won the legal case against McDonald's in 1994Law insider. When a person goes against a big corporation, everyone will support the person as they have most likely been taken advantage of by the corporation one way or another. Huge corporations such as McDonald's are known to have quite a malicious corporate culture but in this case, I think it may just be the other way around.

Read full story
10 comments

Life in 1960s Afghanistan Before Terrorism

A collage of photos taken by Dr. Bill Podlich on his trip to Afghanistan in 1967Dr. Bill Podlich. For us people from the western world, when we hear “Afghanistan” we can only think of a very deprived country that for the last 50 years has seen nothing else but war. Believe it or not, Afghanistan was once at the standards of some Western countries during the 60s and life was actually wonderful, as described by Dr. Bill William Podlich.

Read full story
1 comments

100 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Was Discovered Intact

Nodosaur armor skin that was discovered in 2011 / Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, AlbertaWikimedia Commons. Usually, when you read about an archeological discovery you expect to see the bones of a dinosaur, but not the intact corpse. What you see in the image above is a nodosaur fossil and the most pristine dinosaur fossil discovered to date. Within the very thick and petrified skin of the dinosaur are also all the bones intact. Paleontologists were sure that they will never see dinosaurs in such good conditions and yet this discovery came as the biggest surprise in the last 150 years of paleontology.

Read full story
354 comments

The Drug That Disfigured Thousands of Children

A child that had been affected by ThalidomideSwedish Network for International Health. The medical industry had come a far way in the past 100 years, but sometimes the hunger for more profits can lead to devastating consequences. Do you know that type of medicine that is so efficient it could be used to treat a lot of medical problems? You don’t because it does not exist. If you purchase medicine without a prescription you should always check the instructions and never trust the internet for advice.

Read full story
123 comments

The Next Geomagnetic Superstorm Will Destroy the Internet

Magnetic lines of force surrounding Earth known as the magnetosphere against Sun’s solar windistockphoto. It has been exactly 100 years since the last Geomagnetic storm and one takes place every century. Isn’t it interesting how so many catastrophic events take place every century? Geomagnetic storms or Solar storms as some people like to refer to them as are categorized into two groups. The recurrent storms that take place every 27 days (once a month) as they are corresponding with the Sun’s rotation.

Read full story
47 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy