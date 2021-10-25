Russia Accused of Stealing the AstraZeneca Vaccine Blueprint

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7iSV_0ccAr3GI00
AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccinesCGTN

The news outlets have exploded lately with what some may call just rumors of Russian spies who have stolen the AstraZeneca vaccine blueprint in order to develop the Russian vaccine for Covid-19 known as Sputnik V. The security services from the United Kingdom say that they hold solid evidence of an agent presumed to be a Russian spy stealing the formula when it was still in its early stages of the trials.

The UK is certain of this

It is not sure if the UK is just upset with all of the problems caused by Brexit, but they definitely seem to have a grudge against Russia who lately has improved its relations with the European Union since the United Kingdom had left. Damian Hinds who is the Home Office minister refused to give a solid confirmation on the theft but he has commented that the situation is a lot more complicated.

This is not the first time during this pandemic that Russia had been accused of targeting valuable information about the Covid-19 vaccine. In 2020 the UK once against stated that it was very sure that Russian hackers had carried out cybernetic attacks on vaccine makers as well as research groups not only in Britain but also in the United States and Canada.

It is possible that some people may have seen the race for the country coming up with the first vaccine as a sort of space race from the Cold War era. This is not a war, this is about saving humanity, so it should have been with the space race, evolving technology for our entire humanity.

Although the British government is working in accordance with AstraZeneca, they are still a private company and when the spokesperson was interviewed they simply prefer to not comment. This sort of makes it looks as if this is only the British government trying to start something up, maybe trying to ruin the relationship between the European Union and Russia.

Similarities and Differences between the vaccines

Although the formula between AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccine is different there are a few similarities such as both being viral vector vaccines, in other words, you need to have a second dose after the first for the vaccine to work.

One very interesting aspect that had been observed when Sputnik V had its first trials was that people were able to combine a dose of AstraZeneca and a dose of Sputnik V without any side effects and the vaccine would still work as if both doses were similar (using the same sort of vaccine). You would expect that not to work or at least have the efficiency of the vaccine lowered.

Due to the large population of Russia and a slow manufacturing process of Sputnik V, Vladimir Putin agreed that people should get a dose of AstraZeneca and a Dose of Sputnik V in order to balance the supply. There have been no reports of any side effects of health problems caused by combining the two different doses.

Russia Denies any Allegation

With no surprise, Russia will deny such allegations in their defense, but the way that the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund stated it was a bit abrupt, calling UK’s allegations nothing but “scientific nonsense.” On the other hand, in the defense of Russia, these allegations are rumored to have been started by The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper that is considered to be very unreliable.

Other people think that private pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca are afraid of the success Sputnik Vcan has on the vaccine market as it is much cheaper and Putin says that it is as reliable as a Kalashnikov. This may be frankly tacit for the United Kingdom to help itself raise its economy by securing the success of AstraZeneca in a long run, or maybe there is a lot more behind the scenes that we are not aware of.

What is certain is that both parties have lied before, the question now is who is the bigger liar?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge in Business Studies, History, and Psychology. ⭐Top Writer on Medium ?Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives! https://twitter.com/TapalagaAndrei

14904 followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

An Art Piece Spanning 2.5 Miles Just Appeared Over Night

A picture of Marree Man located in AustraliaWikimedia Commons. Our ancient ancestors have left behind some incredible yet mysterious pieces of artwork that make us wonder what was actually behind the artists’ mind or what was his inspiration. It is very normal to not know the creator of the pyramids, the author of some ancient hieroglyphs, or even the drawings found within a cave about 40,000 years ago.

Read full story
11 comments

An Organism With 720 Genders

Physarum polycephalum within a beakerAudrey Dussutour, CNRS. People identifying as “different” genders from the ones that are socially accepted has become a huge problem in our society. Although the western world is starting to accept individuals that identify themselves as a different gender from the ones that have been followed for centuries, the rest of the world seems to be quite resistant, being upheld by various cultures, religions, and other social constructs.

Read full story

Transnistria: The Country That Doesn’t Exist

The Transnistrian Army on Victory day paradeRussia Direct. For thousands of years, humankind had recognized the existence of different cultures, tribes, and communities. These came to become today’s huge cities that represent our society. During the last century, the world has done a great job at putting on the map every small tribe in existence on this earth, yet there is a country that is considered to not exist even if people are living and breathing in it.

Read full story
13 comments

Scientists Playing God Created a Human-Chimpanzee Hybrid

A chimpanzee from the 1920s believed to be the first humanzeeWikimedia CommonsFor many years during the 20th century, scientists performed many horrid and unethical experiments on animals trying to combine them with human genes in order to create an abomination they call a “hybrid” between humans and animals. Such experiments have been kept secret for many years, but due to an incident that took place in 2018, many answers have come to light about the origin of these experiments.

Read full story
14 comments

The Face of a 70,000 Year Old Neanderthal

Reconstruction of the first Neanderthal in the Netherlands, nicknamed Krijn, is on display in the National Museum of Antiquitiesde Gelderlande. As technology improves we are able to get a better look into ancient history so that we can actually understand the sort of lifestyle our ancestors lived and from where we have evolved to our present society. Looking back 100,000 years ago, it is amazing at the rapid speed of evolution that we have reached compared to how slow things were developing back in the day, and this doesn’t just apply to technology but in all sense.

Read full story
141 comments

A Virus Considered Eradicated in 2019 Just Made a Comeback

Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.

Read full story
997 comments

What Happened to the First Human Head Transplant?

A photo of Dr. Sergio Canavero and the head of Valery SpiridonovSkeeze. Many of you may have not heard, but in 2018 the first human head transplant surgery was supposed to take place, but it never happened despite years of preparation and millions of dollars invested.

Read full story
76 comments

Scientists Have Found the Smallest Particle in the Universe

Baikal Gigaton volume detector (Baikal-GVD)Acumen IAS. Scientists still believe that finding an answer to the meaning of life stands within the material that all things are made which are small particles. Despite how big the Universe may be, it is conceptualized by an almost infinite number of particles, and like all things, they come in different sizes. Since the 20th century, scientists believed that the smallest particle is the foundation of everything that is around us and especially all organisms on our planet.

Read full story
63 comments

Rare Footage From the Biggest Nuclear Bomb Detonated in History

The mushroom cloud of Tsar Bomba seen from a distance of 161 km (100 mi). The crown of the cloud is 65 km (213,000 ft; 40 mi)Rosatom State Corporation Communications Department.

Read full story
125 comments

$2.9 Million McDonald’s Hot Coffee

An article representing how Stella Liebeck won the legal case against McDonald's in 1994Law insider. When a person goes against a big corporation, everyone will support the person as they have most likely been taken advantage of by the corporation one way or another. Huge corporations such as McDonald's are known to have quite a malicious corporate culture but in this case, I think it may just be the other way around.

Read full story
11 comments

America's 50 Square Miles Where You Could Get Away With Murder

A map of Yellowstone National Park presenting the 50 square mile region presented as the “Zone of Death” part of IdahoWikimedia Commons. Law within any country can be quite complex, especially with so many juridical articles that sometimes can contradict one another and therefore allowing lawyers to find loopholes within the legal system. A very interesting case was discovered by Professor Brian C. Kalt from Michigan State University College of Law in 2004 showing that there are 50 square miles within Yellowstone National Park in which you could get away with any sort of crime.

Read full story
2 comments

Life in 1960s Afghanistan Before Terrorism

A collage of photos taken by Dr. Bill Podlich on his trip to Afghanistan in 1967Dr. Bill Podlich. For us people from the western world, when we hear “Afghanistan” we can only think of a very deprived country that for the last 50 years has seen nothing else but war. Believe it or not, Afghanistan was once at the standards of some Western countries during the 60s and life was actually wonderful, as described by Dr. Bill William Podlich.

Read full story
1 comments

100 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Was Discovered Intact

Nodosaur armor skin that was discovered in 2011 / Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, AlbertaWikimedia Commons. Usually, when you read about an archeological discovery you expect to see the bones of a dinosaur, but not the intact corpse. What you see in the image above is a nodosaur fossil and the most pristine dinosaur fossil discovered to date. Within the very thick and petrified skin of the dinosaur are also all the bones intact. Paleontologists were sure that they will never see dinosaurs in such good conditions and yet this discovery came as the biggest surprise in the last 150 years of paleontology.

Read full story
354 comments

The Drug That Disfigured Thousands of Children

A child that had been affected by ThalidomideSwedish Network for International Health. The medical industry had come a far way in the past 100 years, but sometimes the hunger for more profits can lead to devastating consequences. Do you know that type of medicine that is so efficient it could be used to treat a lot of medical problems? You don’t because it does not exist. If you purchase medicine without a prescription you should always check the instructions and never trust the internet for advice.

Read full story
123 comments

The Next Geomagnetic Superstorm Will Destroy the Internet

Magnetic lines of force surrounding Earth known as the magnetosphere against Sun’s solar windistockphoto. It has been exactly 100 years since the last Geomagnetic storm and one takes place every century. Isn’t it interesting how so many catastrophic events take place every century? Geomagnetic storms or Solar storms as some people like to refer to them as are categorized into two groups. The recurrent storms that take place every 27 days (once a month) as they are corresponding with the Sun’s rotation.

Read full story
47 comments

Hutterites Communities Prove That the World Can Be Repopulated in Case of an Apocalypse

Lately, I have been a lot about possible catastrophes that could occur, each with a more devastating result than the next. As we advance in this fast-paced technological world, we do become more aware of factors that can influence an apocalypse on humanity, but at the same time, we also create more factors that can cause a catastrophe without even noticing it sometimes.

Read full story
4 comments

The Biologist Who Gave the Human Body an Exploration Date of 125 Years

Leonard Hayflick working in his laboratory in the 1960sIrish Times. Old manuscripts from different cultures that have a long history behind them have taught us that we are not immortal, but our ancestors have once had a life span for hundreds of years. Until 1961 we thought based on our knowledge that cells within an organic body are immortal when it comes to the aging process. We as humans age, but our cells have the same abilities.

Read full story

Beauty Standards From the 19th Century Prove That Beauty Is Socially Influenced

Pictures of Zahra Khanom Tadj es-Saltaneh, Princess of Persia 1883 to 1936 and Princess Fatemeh Khanum “’Esmat al-Dowleh” (1855/6–1905)Reddit. Recently, I have seen these photos circulating around various social media platforms and people representing them in the wrong light. Some mentioned that these were men dressed as women as, within 19th-century Perisa, women were not allowed to act. Others mentioned that these were the first drag queens from modern history, however, that is also wrong.

Read full story
5 comments

The Biggest Meteorite Discovered on Earth

The Discovery of Meteorite Hoba West in 1920The Natural History Museum. Our planet is filled with cosmic bodies that have fallen on Earth since its creation. An Estimated 25 million cosmic bodies such as meteoroids or micrometeoroids as well as other space debris enter Eath’s atmosphere each day. That is around 15,000 tonnes of cosmic material entering our atmosphere each year. From that, a small percentage ends up falling on Earth.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy