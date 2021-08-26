Why Are We All Born Different?

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwoVv_0bdYF23z00
Adam and EveEarth Invasion Author: Paulo Dias

What is the cause of physical differences between people and what do these differences reveal about our origin? These questions have troubled the human race since antiquity. The father of medicine, Hippocrates, supported the idea of ​​geographical determinism, arguing that the environment, climate, and other regional factors leave a mark on the physical and behavioral aspects of the entire population. He considered every different race represented by different colors had their own characteristics that made them unique.

The Roman emperor Julian the Apostate, the last pagan emperor (he reigned in 361–363 AD), considered that men and women were created in several stages. He had noticed that there were significant physical differences between Germans, Scythians, and Ethiopians, and he could not imagine how these peoples could come from a single ancestor; in his opinion, there would have been separate creations for each nation.

Did we evolve from the same ancestors?

However, beyond a few naive and approximate hypotheses, the nature of human origin and differences had not been subjected to a systemic and profound analysis by the ancients. Some religions offered a very superficial explanation, sufficient for the desire for understanding of those times. The polygenist origin of the world was often invoked (the doctrine that different human races were created separately or evolved from different species).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kn7v_0bdYF23z00
Pygmies women colored in red dye to represent the clay her God made her fromNBA

Thus, in the mythology of the pygmies of Congo, it is said that the supreme god of the pygmies, Khonvoum, created three different types of people from three types of clay: one black, another white and the third — red. In the mythology of the Asmat tribe of New Guinea, it is said that they were created by their god, from a carved wood; but the other groups of people, strangers, were created from the parts of a chopped crocodile, punished for daring to attack the first people with asthma. The mythology of the Ainu people in Japan claimed that the first Ainu people came from heaven, separately from other races.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VaJ9S_0bdYF23z00
Fresco portraying a Nilotic landscape with pygmies, detail, hippopotamus intent on devouring pygmy from the internal decoration of rostrumDe Agostini Picture Library

What does the Bible say?

If Adam and Eve were alike, where did people of other colors come from

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPIn8_0bdYF23z00
An engraving depicting Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, by Albrecht Durer, 15th centuryHulton Archive

In Judeo-Christian mythology, we find no clear answer as to the origin of the human race. According to the Bible, there was only one creative act for all mankind, but the question arises: if Adam and Eve were alike, then where did people of other colors come from? Or, someone from that mythical initial couple must have had the skin of different pigmentation. In the scriptures, however, there are several attempts to explain this enigma, using a solution that can be described as almost revolutionary.

Thus, we are told that Adam was the origin of all men, and the differences between the races are attributed to the three sons of Noah: Ham, Shem, and Japheth; they would have given birth, after the Flood, to different tribes (the Hamites — the Africans, the Semites — the Semitic peoples and the Iaphathis — the Europeans). Ham had been cursed by his father, Noah, and has since become dark-skinned and marginalized, and his descendants have become subordinate to the other tribes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJjft_0bdYF23z00
Illustration of Noah and his three sons Shem, Ham, and Japheth constructing the Ark as his wife calls chosen animals using the shofarAuthor Dorling Kindersley

There are interpretations and alternative versions of the biblical legend, proposed by various theologians. The pre-Adam version, for example, claims that there were people (human races) on Earth before the creation of Adam and Eve. The biblical myth, along with its interpretations, has been considered satisfactory and unquestionable for many centuries.

The environment is seen as a major factor

In the Middle Ages, there were attempts to attribute the differences between white and black people according to climatic factors. Thus, in the 13th-century encyclopedia of Bartholomeus Anglicus, On the Property of Things (De Proprietatibus Rerum), a theory is proposed that the cold climate produces white people and the hot climate produces black people. Other researchers admitted that there is an even greater distance between races; thus, the famous Swiss healer Paracelsus had been a proponent of the polygenist thesis and believed that the existence of distinct races was due to the different historical origins of humans, a thesis he conceptualized and promoted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvXCb_0bdYF23z00
The landing of Christopher Columbus in America, at San Salvador, October 12, 1492Legends of America

In his travel diary, Christopher Columbus had made some curious notes about the aborigines he met on the discovered islands of America; among others, Columbus indicated that they are all born with a tail. Through this description, Columbus gives us a typical example of how in the Middle Ages any strange human being was seen and treated, different from what Europeans had seen in their ordinary living environment.

However, only during the Renaissance and in the modern era, when the taboo imposed by religion on discussions about the origin of man could be circumvented, human differences began to be explored with an approach that we could call “proto-scientific”. According to contemporary researchers, the decline of religiosity in the Enlightenment or, in other words, the beginning of modernity has driven racist thinking, because people have become free to appreciate human diversity from a naturalistic perspective, not from divine creation.

Has the renaissance paved the way for modern racist ideas?

With the Renaissance and especially during the Enlightenment, there was a turn towards the appreciation of the external aspect of things, towards the rational manifestations of people, towards their performances not so much spiritual, but intellectual, cultural. The man climbed the pedestal, therefore there was a lively interest in his nature, in the mental, cultural and anatomical differences between individuals and between peoples. This has been also exemplified in Babatunde A. Ogunnaike’s works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcBiG_0bdYF23z00
The school of AthenasWikimedia Commons

In view of this change of attitudes, various works and quotations of the ancients, from Plato, Aristotle, Herodotus, Plotinus, in which they proposed hierarchical classifications of people, began to be evoked and interpreted differently. This transition from divine perception to the naturalistic and hierarchical perception of humanity would have paved, even indirectly, the path to modern racist ideas.

Indeed, the list of personalities of those times who showed interest in the phenomenon of human diversity is impressive. We find in it philosophers, writers, physicians, clergy, and men of art who have found it expedient to express their views on the differences between peoples. However, it is an exaggeration to blame the emergence of racist concepts on scientific interest in human nature. Rather, the liberalization of thought, combined with a lack of thorough knowledge, has led to the development of various theories and misconceptions about human diversity and racial differences.

In the vast majority of cases, assessments of racial differences, including attempts at scientific classification, bore the imprint of existing prejudices and discriminatory attitudes. Neither the most enlightened minds of that age, nor the great clergy or scholars of the time, were exempted from such prejudices; the truth is that until the Enlightenment, social representations were deeply xenophobic and racist, and the concept of common divine creation had not made people tolerant of one another.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge in Business Studies, History, and Psychology. ⭐Top Writer on Medium 📚Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

10080 followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

Market in Wuhan Found as a Pandemic Risk 5 Years Before the Covid-19 Pandemic

The Wuhan Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market, where the coronavirus is believed to have initially spread, seen January 21, 2020Dake Kang. Since the evolution of the Covid-19 epidemic which started in Wuhan, China, to a pandemic, the world kept trying to find someone or something to blame for all the problems brought by this pandemic. It is true that the virus originated in China, but where exactly?

Read full story

The Rock That Could Change History

The little rock/prehistoric masterpiece (Source: The Department of Classics, University of Cincinnati) In an ongoing discussion of prehistoric objects that could change or even deny many history books, I think that this one takes it all. We have been always doubtful about some pieces of history as they seem simply too complex or advanced for the period of time they come from and many people are including other “superstitious” or divine powers to fill in the gaps. However, it is imperative to remember that throughout history we have witnessed incredible things performed by humans.

Read full story
19 comments

The Family Who Lived in Complete Isolation for 42 Years

Karp, Agafia, and Natalia Lykov in 1978 (Source: Rare Historical Photos) The Lykov family belonged to a religious minority, the rascal, persecuted during the Tsarist Empire and, after 1918, by the Bolshevik regime. In the 1930s, after Karp Lykov’s brother was killed by a communist soldier, he and his wife, Akulina, and their two children, Savin and Natalia, fled to wild Siberia, where they took refuge in an area completely isolated from civilization. In the 42 years of isolation, the two had two children, born and raised in the Taiga, and their settlement was discovered by accident only in 1978.

Read full story
46 comments

The Man Who Didn’t Eat for 382 Days

Angus Barbieri started with a weight of 456 pounds (207 kg) and ended his fast when he reached his goal of 180 pounds (82 kg) (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Angus Barbieri is known for one of the most extreme cases of weight loss through starvation which actually succeeded (even if not recommended). In 1965 Angus weighed 207 kilograms (around 456 pounds), which caused many medical issues. At the young age of 27, Angus had already encountered clear signs of health problems that could have ended his life sooner the expected. This is why Angus Barbieri took the drastic decision to lose weight his own way — by not eating for over a year. He had one rule: have a medic check him every day to make sure that starvation would not impact his health or wellbeing.

Read full story
35 comments

Why Is AD 536 Considered the Worst Year in History?

The Byzantine and Persian empires lived through an outbreak of bubonic plague in the 541AD. Picture: ‘The plague at Ashdod’ by Nicolas Poussin (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Historians and scholars from different eras have always debated about which year has been the worst for humankind and most of them point their fingers at AD 536, not only due to the massive number of deaths but also because of the many events that took place which led to a scaringly high death count and terrible living conditions for most humans. In this article, we will be looking at some of the factors that make this the worst year and why other historians, as well as scientists, beg to differ.

Read full story
77 comments

The Head Transplant That Was Supposed to Take Place

It all started in the year 2015 with a man by the name of Valery Spiridonov, a very intelligent person from Russia who had used his intelligence to develop his own IT company working on different devices using AI. Sadly, Valery was diagnosed with a very rare condition by the name of muscle wasting Werdnig-Hoffmann disease.

Read full story
6 comments

The Myth of Black People Not Feeling Pain Is Still Believed to This Day

Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter”, a former enslaved African American man, shows his scarred back at a medical examination, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on 2nd April 1863. The scars were the result of whipping during his time as an enslaved person at a Louisiana plantation. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
351 comments

The Royal British Prince Who Was Hidden From the Public

Prince John in 1910 (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The existence of Prince John has only been discovered recently as his existence was well hidden from the British public due to reasons that have not been yet disclosed by the Royal British Family, however, most historians argue that it was to not affect the public image of the royal family. His appearance was very rarely made public and this was due to an illness of which he suffered from a very young age.

Read full story
126 comments

World’s Most Isolated Civilization

Sentinelese tribesmen on North Sentinel Island, in the Andaman archipelago, fiercely resist contact by outsiders, 1975 (Source: National Geographic) The Andaman Islands are located in the northern part of the Indian Ocean in the Bay of Bengal. The North Sentinel island, part of this archipelago, is noted for the fact that here live hundreds of people who form the last pre-neolithic tribe in the world. The Sentinels, as they are called the members of this civilization, represent the most isolated tribe in the world.

Read full story
204 comments

The Only Man to Be Buried on the Moon

Eugene Shoemaker (Source: Atlas Obscura) Humanity has seen only a handful of people that actually had the honor to step on earth’s natural satellite, but at present, there is only one person who is “buried” on an astronomical body orbiting Earth. The name of the soul that now rests on the Moon is Eugene Shoemaker, an astrogeologist who had worked with NASA since the 1960s and became famous when a comet that crashed on Jupiter in 1994 received his name (Shoemaker-Levy Comet).

Read full story
137 comments

The Gates of Hell Burning Since 1971

Darvaza gas crater in Turkmenistan burning non-stop since 1971 (Source: National Geographic) Certain phenomenons that occur on our planet are yet to be explained by the world of science, whilst others are very easily explained. Still, people with certain beliefs choose to see the mythological perspective of such phenomenons, mainly because they don’t believe in science.

Read full story
183 comments

The Plane Which Disappeared and Reappeared 53 Years Later

BSAALancastrian 3 G-AGWH also known as Stardust in 1947 (Source: Wikimedia Commons) There are many wonders when it comes to planes disappearing out of the bloom with no sign, however, this was even more predominant back in the day when aviation technology was still quite primitive. There are numerous documentaries out there defining the disappearance of aircraft without a sign or other beliefs such as the Bermuda Triangle also known as the Devil’s triangle because of the number of planes that have disappeared in that part of the Atlantic Ocean.

Read full story
109 comments

The Man Who Dug 36 Years for Water

Huang Dafa at the age of 82 (Source: Inhabitat) It's amazing to see the dedication some people have towards achieving a certain goal, no matter how difficult it gets or how long it may take, nothing will stop them from reaching that goal. As far as recorded, no one has shown more dedication in life than Huang Dafa, a simple farmer from a small village called Caowangba in the South region of China.

Read full story
51 comments

Human DNA Contains 100 Million-Year-Old Viruses

Based on Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, we have lost some biological abilities and traits in the process of evolution, however, we managed to also keep some. DNA is the most complex piece of data that we have seen in our existence and it is still very difficult to decrypt it down to every line and dot, but as we advance we get better at reading each piece of information from human DNA.

Read full story
13 comments

The Mystery Behind the Mummy That Blinks

The mummy of Rosalia Lombardo (Source: The Archaeology News Network) Mummification, even if still practiced to this day in remote cultures, is very rare in the western world. In 1920, a little girl known as Rosalia Lombardo died at the age of two due to an aggravated case of pneumonia. Despite offering her the best medication possible at the time, she was too young and didn’t have a strong enough immune system to be able to fight pneumonia.

Read full story
95 comments

The Survivor of a 9-Day Death March

Tadeusz Sobolewicz’s mug shots from AuschwitzAuschwitz Museum’s Archive. There are so many incredible stories of Holocaust survivors and as I had the honor to meet some of these people who have gone through a struggle like no other, I feel like I have to share their stories with the world. Tadeusz Sobolewicz dreamed of being an actor since he was of a young age, it was his aspiration to be an artist that could portrait his emotions through his work whilst doing it with a burning passion.

Read full story
25 comments

The Black Girl Registered as White Due to Her Wealth

Persistent to this day, the wealth of a person is still seen within society as the most significant judgemental factor and in some parts of the world, it even makes people prematurely guess the skin color of others. If you think today is bad, this was a lot worse back in the 17th century, when most of the wealthiest people were of white descent although interestingly enough in Before Christ it was quite the other way around.

Read full story
500 comments

Details Discovered About the First Transport of Slaves to America

Depiction of the first transport of slaves towards AmericaWikimedia Commons. It wasn’t long after the first European settlers moved to America that they also started slavery just like in Europe, but on a much bigger scale. The exact information about when the first slaves were brought to American land as well as who started slavery within America was unclear until 2018 when two popular historians by the name of David Wheat and Marc Eagle found evidence about the first 18 means of transport carrying slaves towards America.

Read full story
1084 comments

The Man Who Held His Hand Raised for 45 Years

I have written about quite a few people who were special due to the unique dedication that they had to various causes, but Amar Bharati is truly the embodiment of a human-like no other when it comes to perseverance.

Read full story
300 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy