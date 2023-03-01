Canva Photo by Canva

Caring for a dog is much like caring for a human – yet so different in many ways! So if you've brought home a pet dog and are anxious about how you can care for him successfully, here are six simple things to remember and get started on from day one.

Set Up A Routine

Discipline is the best form of self-care. This quote holds good for your pet too. Set up a proper routine for your dog that involves dedicated time for naps, play and fixed meal times. This ensures his body, mind, and digestive system are attuned to a rhythm best suited to him. It also helps him regulate his body parameters, achieve adequate rest and eat well with regular and consistent meal times. Ensure this routine syncs with your daily routine, so you are available for your dog at important times. Moreover, having a consistent pattern eliminates uncertainty and puts your dog at ease as they know what to expect later in the day. If you intend to take excellent care of your dog, establish a routine that will likely last.

Offer Plenty Of Stimulation

Dogs enjoy playing in different forms to stimulate their body and mind. From squeezer toys to dog puzzles and the good old ball fetch game, offer your dog plenty of play options to engage his senses. Dogs associate playtime with bonding and love, so a great way to show your dog some love is to play with him. Additionally, offer your dog plenty of independent but structured play so he gets used to entertaining himself and doesn't always rely on you for stimulation. Pool time is good for a dog's sensory stimulation, too, so incorporate pool time as often as possible under your supervision. Stimulation can also be through a massage or sensory experiences like watching a waterfall, a colour show or rolling in the snow. Please keep your dog attuned to various physical and mental activities to ensure he's healthy, active and thriving.

Prepare For Emergencies

Dogs often find themselves in a spot, leaving them with scratches, cuts or diarrhoea. A great way to keep your guard up and ensure your dog's safety is by having a pet first aid kit handy. A gauze, medical tape, antiseptic powders/products, a thermometer, hydrogen peroxide and even a mild tummy pill are essentials to pick into a dog's first aid kit. Ensure you carry this kit on outdoor play dates, picnics and holidays. Also, slip in a list of contact information for nearby clinics and vets to save time looking it up online in the face of an emergency.

Invest In A Dog Kennel

Like humans, dogs require plenty of outdoor time in the sun to stay happy, healthy and active. A dog kennel is a great way to ensure your dog packs in all the activity outdoors while at the same time having a safe abode at his disposal. A dog kennel is his little home within your home. It's here that your dog can feel a sense of independence and safety.

Invest in a kennel that complements the temperament and personality of your dog. Also, ensure it has plenty of ventilation and natural light to get your dog's circadian rhythm on point. Finally, opt for a kennel made of well-insulated material and a sturdy design that can last you through the years. For all of these features and more, head to my dog supplies for kennels that are functional, easy to maintain and comfortable to live in.

Include Your Dog In Your Celebrations

No matter the occasion, plan your celebration to include your furry friend. Dogs thrive on human interaction, especially with their family. Being left behind often can lead to negative psychological impacts on your dog and feelings of isolation and depression. Remember, all your dog wants the most is you and your love & attention. Including your dog on road trips, family holidays, or camping weekends will help strengthen his bond with every family member. While it involves some extra planning and luggage, such as your pet's medical kit, food bowls and more, believe us when we say - it is worth the effort!

Be Open To New Experiences & People

Make your dog receptive to new experiences that the community, society or your extended family have to offer. No denying your dog feels his best with you, but like a toddler, widening your dog's worldview will greatly improve his personality and confidence. If a new dog community in your neighbourhood does play dates and dog walks together, sign up your furry friend for the experience. Take him to dedicated dog parks or cafes to increase human interaction and develop his personality. With cryptocurrency transforming the real estate market, neighbourhoods are developing quickly to include pet recreation that you must leverage. Remember, caring for your dog also involves tending to his social and physiological needs.

Wrap Up

We hope we have helped plan for your dog's care and well-being!