How to Batch Create Content To Free Up Your Time As A Busy Mom Entrepreneur

Creating content can be time-consuming, especially if you're running a business and trying to balance motherhood at the same time. Batching content is a great way to save time as a busy mom entrepreneur, but it can be hard to get started if you’re not used to it.

If you want to run your business while raising kids and not constantly feel like all the balls are falling around you, you’re going to have to change up the way you work. And trust me, as a recovering type A perfectionist myself, I know how hard that can be!

I still dream of opening my laptop with a steaming hot cup of coffee in hand and sitting down to work at my desk, blissfully uninterrupted for hours on end. But, with a five, three, and one-year-old, that’s just not going to happen in this season of life!

Batching is one of those things that feels overwhelming to think about, but in practice, it really does make it easier to manage your time and be more productive.

So today, I’m sharing my favorite tips and tricks for batch creating content to help save you time!

What is Content Batching?

By definition, batching is the process of combining various tasks or items together so that they can be worked on as a group. When it comes to content creation, this might mean sitting down and writing a month's worth of blog post outlines in one day, or recording a series of videos all at once.

The key is to find a system that works for you and your schedule. If you're feeling a little overwhelmed by all the things you have to do to create content, you can try to dedicate a day to creating a few pieces of content or a day for each type of batching task.

Another way to break down the process of batch-creating content is to break up complex tasks into smaller parts and then batch those. For example, when writing a blog post, you can batch each step: keyword research, creating outlines, writing drafts, editing/proofreading, sourcing images, uploading to WordPress, and publishing.

Why Should You Batch Create Content?

Batching your content can help you save time and energy. And as a bonus, it can also help increase the quality of your work. It prevents your brain from having to constantly switch back and forth between tasks, so it allows you to focus more deeply and really get into a groove on whatever task you’re working on.

As a busy mom, I also like it because I can focus on one thing for however long I have to work (during the day, I usually work in 15-minute intervals since momming is my #1 priority right now), and then when I come back to work, I can just pick right up where I left off without wasting tons of time trying to decide what to do next or where to start.

How To Get Started with Batching Your Content

The first step is to figure out what kind of content you want to create and when you want to release it. For example, if you're running a blog and a YouTube channel, you might decide to release new videos for your Youtube channel every Tuesday and new blog posts every Thursday. Once you've got your release schedule figured out, it's time to start batching your content.

Here are some tips on how to start batching

1. Set aside some dedicated batching time each week where you can focus on creating content without distractions. This might mean getting up early before the kids wake up or staying up late after they've gone to bed. The most important part here is to plan to work when you are naturally better able to. So if you’re a night owl, lean into working at night instead of trying to force yourself to wake up at 5 am every day (ask me how I know…). But the key is to find at least one block a day and stick to actually using it for your business when the time comes.

2. Make sure you have all the tools and resources you need before you start working. This might include things like your laptop, research materials, any templates you want to use, having all of your programs ready, etc. It’s easy to get distracted if you start opening tabs and then see how many new emails you have, or what the latest headlines are in the news.

Pro Tip: Set your browser to open to something like Trello or Toby so that you don’t waste time getting distracted by all of your tabs. (And if you don’t have 1,000 tabs open at all times, good for you! My brain literally can’t fathom how life would be like that!)

3. Once you start working, try to maintain focus as best you can. This means no checking your email or social media notifications until break time! But if you’re not able to work on content batching during a quiet/focused time and are, instead, constantly interrupted, check out this blog post for my tips on that situation!

As a mom of littles, 90% of my work time is peppered with interruptions and requests for snacks, so focusing during the day when they are awake is nearly impossible. This just means that when I sit down to work after they go to bed, I have to be laser-focused and not allow myself to go down social media rabbit holes or waste time on tasks that don't require as much focus. I save those things for the daytime chaos and leave the heavy-hitting work, like writing and recording videos, to my focus time.

4. Take regular breaks so that you don't burn out. If you happen to be batching when your kids are asleep, it’s important to take breaks. That’s another reason why I like using the Pomodoro technique. I know it can be tempting to keep going when you find an uninterrupted block of time, but make sure you at least take a couple of minutes to get up and stretch, walk around, grab a drink of water, or snuggle a baby periodically.

Batching Social Media Content

Social media posts can be batched by creating several weeks' worth of content at once and scheduling them out using native apps (like Instagram or Facebook) or a third-party app like Hootsuite or Tailwind. This way, you'll always have fresh content going out, even when you're busy with other things.

It’s also a great way to put your social media on “autopilot” so you don’t feel like you have to be constantly posting or on your phone. Just make sure that you leave some room for spontaneity so that your account doesn't seem too robotic. This can be done by leaving a day per week where you plan to post “on the fly.”

Batching Blog Posts

Batching blog posts is my favorite task to batch because it can be broken down into many parts, and then each part can be batched. It is important to set timers for yourself for this so that you don’t take more time than needed on some steps and not enough on others. For example, don’t spend all your time on keyword research when writing takes much longer.

I break up my blog post batching process like this:

Keyword research

Outlines

Writing drafts (though I’ll be honest, I usually don’t have enough time to write more than one at a time)

Editing/proofreading

Sourcing images

Uploading posts to WordPress

Posting or scheduling

Batching Email Newsletters

Email newsletters can easily be batched by creating several weeks' worth of content and scheduling them in advance using an email marketing platform like Mailerlite or Flodesk. This way, your subscribers will always have something new and interesting to read, even when you're swamped with work or taking care of your family. It also takes the pressure off you to write newsletters weekly.

My plan for next quarter is to batch write/schedule an email a week and then plan to send spontaneous or time-sensitive emails with new things that come up whenever necessary. That way, my audience will hear from me regularly weekly, and then some weeks, will get an extra email (packed with value, of course.) If you want to see exactly how I run my email list, grab your copy of my Quarter Hour Power guide, and you’ll get on the list!

Work Smarter, Not Harder, with Content Batching

Batching is a great way to stay organized and get ahead on your content creation when life gets busy. By taking some time upfront to plan out your content and schedule it in advance using automation tools, you can free up some valuable time in your schedule for other things—like spending time with your family or growing your business!

If you’re looking for more ideas for tasks you can batch, or ways to implement batching if you have limited time (say, if you’re chasing toddlers for most of the day!), then grab the Quarter Hour Power guide to get started today.