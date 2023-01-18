10 Reasons Why Mindset is Everything for Mom Entrepreneurs

Photo by Andrea Frey

We’ve all heard it: “Mindset is everything!” But honestly, what does that even mean?

Our brains are the most powerful tool we have when it comes to success. After all, they were literally programmed to make sure we could survive under the most difficult circumstances, like finding food and shelter and responding to threats. The brain's whole job in the early days of the human race was to keep us alive and safe.

Although we don’t have to actively run from bears or forage for food anymore (unless you've been too busy to grocery shop lately like I have… oops!), our brains are still trying to help us avoid anything scary.

And even though running a business from home while also caring for your kids at the same time doesn’t seem like a life-threatening situation (unless, of course, you have toddlers who throw themselves at the floor under your feet mid-step when you have the audacity to make them exactly what they asked for for breakfast), your brain still sees it as a threat because it can be risky. And brains hate risk.

So it’s not exactly your fault that you find yourself thinking of all the reasons why you should quit, how you’re “a bad mom” for wanting to do something else while raising your kids, and how you don’t have a business degree so you must obviously be an imposter (LIES! All LIES!)

But just because the thought enters your mind doesn’t mean it’s true. And that’s why we say mindset is everything. Because your mind is powerful enough to determine if you succeed or fail as a biz mom. When things get tough, do you quit or continue? That’s 100% up to you. And if you want to harness the power of your mind for success, read on, biz mom!

Photo by Andrea Frey

Struggling to find time to work on your biz? Grab the free Quarter Hour Power guide and get more done in less time!

I need this!

What is a “Good” Mindset?

A “good” mindset is one that is balanced, flexible, and realistic. It allows you to think positively and optimistically, but also to recognize and accept negative thoughts and emotions as a normal part of life.

Please note if you’re suffering from depression or another mental health issue, this does not mean you don’t, or you can’t, have a good mindset. I am not providing medical advice in this post, and any information here is for informational purposes only. If you are struggling with your mindset or, more specifically, your mental health, please seek help from a counselor or medical provider ASAP. There is so much help out there for you! Even though our minds are extremely powerful, that doesn’t mean they can face mental health crises alone.

So in the absence of any mental health issues, a healthy mindset includes:

A willingness to embrace change and challenges

The ability to set and work towards realistic goals

A belief in your own abilities and potential

An openness to learning and growth

The ability to cope with stress and setbacks in a healthy way

A sense of gratitude and appreciation for what you have

The ability to manage and regulate your emotions

A “zero-tolerance” policy when it comes to making excuses

The ability to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life

Having a positive mindset as a busy mom entrepreneur will help you navigate the challenges and demands of entrepreneurship, as well as find fulfillment and happiness in your life.

Photo by Ivory Mix

Why is Mindset Important?

When we say mindset is everything, that means it can affect many different parts of your life and well-being. Aside from keeping you safe and alive, having a healthy mindset can lead to:

Improved mental and physical health: Having a positive mindset can help to reduce stress, anxiety, and negative emotions, which can have a positive impact on both mental and physical health.





Having a positive mindset can help to reduce stress, anxiety, and negative emotions, which can have a positive impact on both mental and physical health. Increased productivity: When your mindset is right, it can help you stay focused and motivated, which can lead to increased productivity and achievement of your goals.





When your mindset is right, it can help you stay focused and motivated, which can lead to increased productivity and achievement of your goals. Better relationships: You can communicate more effectively, be more understanding and empathetic towards others, and resolve conflicts more peacefully when you have a positive mindset.





You can communicate more effectively, be more understanding and empathetic towards others, and resolve conflicts more peacefully when you have a positive mindset. Greater resilience: A positive mindset can help you to bounce back more quickly from setbacks and challenges and to cope better with difficult situations.





A positive mindset can help you to bounce back more quickly from setbacks and challenges and to cope better with difficult situations. Enhanced overall well-being: Overall, having a healthy mindset can contribute to a greater sense of well-being and satisfaction with life.





What is a growth mindset vs a fixed mindset?

A growth mindset is believing that your abilities and skills can be developed through effort and learning. People with a growth mindset believe that they can improve and grow, and they are more likely to embrace challenges, persevere through setbacks, and learn from their mistakes.

On the other hand, a fixed mindset is believing that your abilities and skills are “just the way you are” and can’t be changed or helped. People with a fixed mindset tend to shy away from challenges, avoid trying new things, and may give up easily when faced with setbacks. They may also be less likely to seek out opportunities to learn and grow.

Photo by Canva Pro

Developing a growth mindset is crucial for busy mom entrepreneurs because who else is faced with more challenges and setbacks? That’s just the nature of the job—that your little one will throw up five minutes before you’re supposed to jump on a Zoom call or will completely abandon naptime on the very day that you needed to finish a big project.

Additionally, having a growth mindset can be especially helpful for you as a mom entrepreneur as you navigate the challenges of building and growing a business. Unless you actually do have a business degree, much of this whole biz mom thing involves trial and error, failing a lot, and growing slower than you expected. But if you feel called to business, none of that will matter because you’ll persevere anyway. That is a growth mindset.

Here are ten reasons why mindset is everything for busy mom entrepreneurs:



A positive mindset can help you stay motivated and focused on your goals.

A growth mindset can help you embrace challenges and learn from “failures.”

A resilient mindset can help you bounce back from setbacks.

A proactive mindset can help you take control of your circumstances and make things happen.

A determined mindset can help you persevere through tough times and overcome obstacles.

A confident mindset can help you believe in yourself and your abilities.

A focused mindset can help you prioritize your time and efforts effectively.

An open mindset can help you continuously learn and improve.

A positive mindset can improve your relationships with others.

A mindset of gratitude can help you appreciate what you have and cultivate a sense of peace.





Photo by Andrea Frey

If this is the first time you’ve stopped to consider how your mindset affects you as a mom and as a business owner, it can be a lot to digest. And changing your mindset isn’t something that just magically happens overnight. But now that you know how important mindset is, especially as a mom entrepreneur, it’s time to take action and do something about it! Check out the next post in this series: Simple Strategies for Improving Your Mindset as a Busy Mom in Business.