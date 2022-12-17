Creating A Vision Board As A Mom Entrepreneur

Every biz mom needs a vision board to keep her business and her family's goals, dreams, and visions in mind- and in SIGHT.

As moms, we're expected to keep all the balls in the air all the time. You know, like keeping the kids fed, clothed, and happy while also keeping the house from burning down (bonus points if it's actually clean, too!). And if you're running a business on top of all that, it can feel downright impossible sometimes.

Photo by @soupstock via Canva Pro

Now here's the part where I wish I could tell you that I've found the magic solution to all of that, starting with taking away the "mental load" of a mom, along with society's expectations that she be the sole keeper of it.

When I do, you'll be the first to know.

But, having a vision board can help. It helps you organize your thoughts and remind you of your goals. It can also be used as a motivator by reminding you of what you've already achieved. And it also provides a visual reminder to you (and your family) about WHY you’re doing what you’re doing.

It’s easy for our families to feel disconnected from us and our business. But having a vision board will help them see what you’re working for and usually, it involves them!

Photo by Canva Pro

What Is A Vision Board?

A vision board is a tool to help you visualize your dreams and goals, and it can be anything from a collage of photos to writing down the aspirations you want to achieve.

By collecting images that represent your dreams and aspirations, you’ll have a constant reminder of where you’re going, and even why you started your business in the first place.

Maybe you want to spend more time with your kids as they’re growing up, or have enough money to finally take that vacation to Europe. Or maybe you simply want to be able to stop stressing about money and let your kids participate in more extracurriculars or buy the more expensive “fancy” cheese at the grocery store just because you want it.

None of these things will find a place in a traditional business plan, but they’re perfect for your vision board.

Vision boards can help you find clarity and focus on what matters most to you- in your business and with your family.

More importantly, they’re extremely helpful to your long-term success. Without your dreams, it’s easy to forget why we’re doing what we’re doing in business. But by creating a vision board, you’ll always have a visual reminder of the dreams that are driving your business goals.

Photo by Andrea Frey

Why Vision Boards Work

Does all this feel pretty pie in the sky to you? You’re not alone. As a busy mom running a business among the chaos of also raising kids, it’s tempting to skip this kind of exercise and just do the “practical” stuff.

But I’d argue that it’s BECAUSE you’re a busy mom running a business among the chaos of also raising kids that you need to take the time to do a vision board exercise.

Because let’s face it- running a business from home requires discipline and sacrifice.

Sure, we get the best of both worlds- to be home with our kids and be our own boss. But we also get the worst of both worlds. Projects that take twice as long due to constant interruptions, burning the candle at both ends to fit it all in…

If you don’t have a vision of why you’re doing what you’re doing (and a visual reminder of it to look at), it can be easy to feel like it’s all for nothing.

By keeping visual reminders within sight, you’re constantly aware of your “why,” and that’s a powerful motivator, no matter what you’re working on.

Photo by Pexels

Top 5 Reasons Every Biz Mom Needs a Vision Board

Your vision board is a collection of images and/or words that you use to remind you of your goals and ambitions. Whether you want to grow your business, start a new business, or find balance with your business and family, your vision board can help you to get there.

1. Your vision board will keep you motivated

There’s nothing quite like having your goals in your face 24/7 to keep you motivated. Personally, I create a digital vision board and set it as the lock screen on my phone- so that every time I pick up my phone I see why I’m doing what I’m doing!

2. Your vision board will help you visualize your goals

Obviously…. since VISION is in the title! But seriously, your vision board will allow you to see the goals and dreams that you’ve had in your mind actually right out in front of you- and that’s powerful. Studies have shown that the human brain processes information 10,000x faster when we see something versus reading about it.

3. Your vision board will keep you focused

Once you are able to visualize your life and your dreams, you will have a clear idea of what you want to accomplish. You will have a sense of clarity about where you are going and how you are going to get there. This will help you stay focused and motivated in an “eyes on the prize” kind of way. It can also help you stay on track or get back on track if you begin to veer off.

4. Your vision board will help you to stay positive

Visualizing the end result or what you’re working toward can help you stay positive, especially when you experience setbacks. When things are feeling especially hard or are not going your way, pulling out your vision board can help you stay positive or bring your mindset back to a place of positivity instead of swirling into a pit of negativity.

5. Your vision board will help you to stay consistent

When you’re focused, motivated, and positive, this lends itself well to staying consistent. Having a vision board will help you with this because you will ideally see it every day. But I will say that being consistent is a CHOICE. It’s something you have to intentionally choose to do, not wait for inspiration or motivation to strike. Looking at your vision board can help you make this choice daily.

Photo by Canva Pro

How To Make A Vision Board

1. Decide on a format.

Are you going to create a digital board to use on your phone or computer screen, or a physical one on a piece of paper that you can hang somewhere in your house? Decide on this before moving on.

2. Pick an image or images

You will want to pick images that represent where you want to be or things that are important to you. For example, on my vision board from last year, I had a picture of my kids and then a picture of a vacation location that I was working toward. You can also pick a photo of a symbol that you feel represents your goals or dreams.

3. Use inspirational words

You can use words on your vision board that inspire you. I especially like to include words of affirmation like “I am powerful,” “I am capable,” “I am a great mom,” and “I am confident.” You can add quotes to your vision board, and you can add a quote to each of the images that you use.

4. Put it where you can see it daily

Once you’ve taken the time to create your vision board, you need to display it! Put it somewhere that you will see it daily, but ideally, somewhere you will see it multiple times a day. If you’ve created a digital vision board, try setting it as your phone or computer background. If you made a physical vision board, stick it to your bathroom mirror or refrigerator, or next to your workspace.

Photo by @jvm-images via Canva Pro

Tips For Creating Your Best Vision Board

1. Keep it simple

You don’t have to have an elaborate vision board. Keep it simple and start with one image if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

2. Start with your long-term goals

This is very much a forest-through-the-trees exercise. Your vision board should represent the bigger picture and your long-term goals that make it up.

3. Don’t overthink it!

This doesn’t have to be perfect, and it’s also not a legally binding contract. Put a picture or two, add some quotes or affirmations, and display it. You can always add to it or change it later if you want to!

Having a vision board is a great way to organize your thoughts, dreams, and goals and remind yourself why you are doing what you’re doing. It’s also motivating to look back at it and see what you’ve achieved. As a biz mom, you need a vision board not only for yourself but also as a visual representation to your family about what it is you’re working toward in your business.

Here's an example of my digital vision board. You can grab my Canva template to make your own too.

Photo by Andrea Frey

Have you created your vision board yet for the year? If so, I’d love to see it! Take a picture of it and tag me over on Instagram @sparklewithgrace. Cheers to a successful year, biz mom!