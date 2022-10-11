Sodexo Provides Meal Plan Stipends to Reginald F. Lewis Scholars

Reginald F. Lewis Scholars pictured from Left to right: Caleb Franklin, Isaiah Crawford, Ruben Henderson (Campus Facilitator), JaCaleb Smith Ruben Henderson

Sodexo has partnered with the University of Louisiana (UL) System to provide meal plan stipends that support the Reginald F. Lewis scholars within each of their respective universities. The commitment extends the partnership for a second year, and Sodexo’s $70,000 pledge ensures that each of the students in the program’s first two cohorts will be provided meals and nutritional support while pursuing their studies.

"Sodexo is more than pleased to partner with the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars program for the second consecutive year,” said Sodexo District Manager, Phoebe Cook. “Our contribution allows for the growth of the individual student both in and out of the classroom. This program fosters leaders of tomorrow and Sodexo is committed to positively impacting these students for the rest of their lives."

The UL System’s Reginald F. Lewis Scholars program enhances the collegiate experience of Black male students in the UL System by providing educational programs, mentoring opportunities, and co-curricular experiences. The program, in its second cohort, will comprise two students chosen from each of the UL System’s nine member institutions (Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, McNeese State University, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, University of Louisiana at Monroe, and University of New Orleans) for a total of 18 students each year.

“Anyone who has attended college knows and understands the importance of having the right resources,” said Ruben Henderson, Associate Director of Undergraduate Admissions at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. As a Campus Facilitator for the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars program, he believes that the support provided by the food service company is crucial. “The partnership between Sodexo and the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars program is very much needed. It ensures that our scholars are well fed and provided the nutrition that’s needed to be a successful student.”

JaCaleb Smith, University of Louisiana at Lafayette chemical engineering major and a member of the program’s first cohort, is honored to be a part of the initiative and has benefitted greatly from his experiences over the past year. “Building a network of influencers is important. Who you know is just as important as what you know, and the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars program has shown me how crucial it is to have the right people in your corner,” said Smith. He also understands the financial challenges that many face in college and is appreciative of the partnership. “Meal plans can sometimes be costly, but you definitely need them. So having Sodexo relieve this burden means a lot to me and the other scholars.”

Frank Clavelle III, University of Louisiana at Lafayette architectural studies major, began the program this year and, as a member of the program’s second cohort, is proud of the personal growth he has experienced. “The Reginald F. Lewis program has allowed me several opportunities to network, and to be amongst people who’ve helped me to cultivate my mind,” said Clavelle. “I’ve been able to connect with the other scholars—young black men who understand me—and these experiences have been powerful.” Clavelle is also grateful for the meal plan stipend and feels that it makes the program even more of a godsend. “Sodexo’s partnership has truly been a blessing. It takes a major burden off my shoulders and allows me to focus more on my studies and being a successful person.”

About the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program: Reginald F. Lewis was one of the wealthiest black men during the 1980s. Mr. Lewis was the first black man to build a billion-dollar empire, and the first African American to close an overseas leveraged buyout deal. His commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, particularly for African American youth and young black males, is the inspiration for the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars. To learn more about the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars, including ways to financially partner with the program, click HERE.

About Sodexo North America: Sodexo Universities provides food service, accommodations, and facilities management services to over 600 universities, colleges, and independent schools in the United States. With nearly 50 years of experience, Sodexo focuses on improving the student experience through integrated services that promote and enhance quality of life. For more information and to learn more about Sodexo’s commitment to quality of life on campus, visit the Sodexo Universities page.